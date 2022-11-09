Read full article on original website
Peter Welch emerges victorious in Vermont’s US Senate election
U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., has been elected to succeed longtime U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., whose term concludes in January. Read the story on VTDigger here: Peter Welch emerges victorious in Vermont’s US Senate election.
Democrat Maggie Hassan, the Most Bipartisan U.S. Senator Whose N.H. Seat Looked Vulnerable, Has Been Reelected
Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan has retained her seat, with the Associated Press projecting she beats her Republican challenger, retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc. Recent polls had suggested an unexpectedly close race, unnerving Democrats who need to keep at least 50 Senate seats to keep the majority. Instead, Hassan won handily, leading with 55% of the votes at the time the race was called.
GOP closing in on House win; Senate control still up for grabs
Republicans were closing in Wednesday on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinged on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races in a midterm election that defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership.
Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election as incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski seeks to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Tabulation rounds in Tuesday’s ranked vote election are expected to be held Nov. 23. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who trailed Tshibaka and Murkowski. Kelley suspended his campaign in September and endorsed Tshibaka. Murkowski touts her seniority and willingness to work across party lines to advance Alaska’s priorities. Tshibaka notes a Murkowski family member has held the Senate seat since 1981 and says it’s time for a change.
Live Results: Democratic incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal projected to beat Trump-endorsed Republican Leora Levy in Connecticut's US Senate election
Amid predictions of a"red wave," incumbent Richard Blumenthal's seat was highly likely to remain in Democratic hands.
Democrat Maggie Hassan keeps Senate seat in New Hampshire, beating GOP's Don Bolduc
Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. New Hampshire voters have reelected Sen. Maggie Hassan, as Democrats fight to retain control of the Senate. Hassan held a lead over Republican candidate Don Bolduc, U.S. Army veteran and former election denier, in the months ahead of Tuesday's elections.
Live Results: Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen faces off against Republican Chris Chaffee in Maryland's US Senate election
Incumbent Chris Van Hollen faces Republican Chris Chaffee, a perennial candidate who's run for various offices in Maryland over the past decade.
Democrat Becca Balint projected to be Vermont's first woman and openly LGBTQ person in Congress
History was made in Vermont on Tuesday. CBS News projects that Becca Balint defeated Republican Liam Madden for the House seat, making her the state's first woman and openly LGBTQ member of Congress. Balint, a self-described "mom, teacher and progressive leader who has had to fight her whole life as...
Maryland's Chris Van Hollen wins second US Senate term
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen is running for a second term against Republican Chris Chaffee. Van Hollen was a heavy favorite in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, and his seat was considered a safe one for Democrats. Van Hollen, 63, was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House. Voters who supported Van Hollen described him as a reliable Democrat with a long history in Maryland. Mary Magnotti said she voted for Van Hollen as well as all the other Democrats she could.
New Hampshire Senate showdown: Hassan charges Bolduc’s ‘casting doubt’ on election
NEWFIELDS, N.H. – Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan claims former Army Gen. Don Bolduc, her Republican challenger in battleground New Hampshire’s crucial Senate race, has been "casting doubt" on the integrity of the election. After the senator charged that Bolduc "doesn’t think he has to accept election results," Fox...
Tulsi Gabbard compares Biden to Hitler while campaigning for Senate GOP candidate
Former Hawaii congresswoman and recent departee of the Democratic Party Tulsi Gabbard compared President Joe Biden to Adolf Hitler while campaigning for a Republican Senate candidate on Sunday. Gabbard had been speaking at an event for New Hampshire GOP Senate candidate Don Bolduc when she said she was “pretty sure”...
Trump helped elect New Hampshire Democrat Maggie Hassan
Donald Trump has some advice for a candidate in a state he lost twice. The former president said on Truth Social that Republican candidate Don Bolduc lost the New Hampshire U.S. Senate race to incumbent Democrat Maggie Hassan because he stopped embracing lies about the 2020 presidential election. "Don Bolduc...
Maggie Hassan wins reelection to U.S. Senate from New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, NH - Maggie Hassan has won reelection to the US Senate from New Hampshire, CBS News projects. Hassan defeated Republican Don Bolduc in a closely watched race. Hassan, a former governor, had been considered vulnerable given her narrow win in 2016. But her odds improved after popular Gov. Chris Sununu took a pass at challenging her, and Republicans nominated Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines and the 2020 presidential election. Hassan spent much of the campaign casting Bolduc as "the most extreme nominee for U.S. Senate that New Hampshire has seen in modern history," and pouncing on his past statements on abortion, Social Security and the 2020 presidential election.Hassan defeated Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte in 2016 to become the second woman in American history to be elected both governor and U.S. senator, following fellow New Hampshire Democrat Jeanne Shaheen.Hassan won women voters 59% to 40%, according to exit polls. Voters who said abortion was the most important issue to them voted overwhelmingly for Hassan giving her 86% of the vote, compared with 13% voting for the challenger, Bolduc. Moderates supported Hassan to a wide extent, awarding her 63% of the vote.
Peter Welch to fill Leahy’s seat, but can he fill his shoes?
Constitutional expert on what’s next after Prop 2 and 5 pass on Election Day. Two proposals for changes to Vermont’s Constitution passed on Election Day, including Prop 2 on slavery and Prop 5, or Article 22, on abortion. Updated: 5 hours ago. Congressional-elect Becca Balint visited the WCAX...
Senate races recap: John Fetterman defeats Oz in Pennsylvania; Maggie Hassan wins New Hampshire
The race for control of the Senate remains tight, with races in Georgia, Nevada and Arizona too close to call.
Trump criticizes Colorado, New Hampshire GOP Senate nominees after losses
Former President Trump criticized two GOP Senate nominees who lost their races on Tuesday and had broken with Trump during the campaign on his unfounded claims of election fraud. Trump on Truth Social laid into Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O’Dea and New Hampshire Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc after their races were called for […]
Vermont elects Welch, Balint while vote tallying continues for key national races
Vermont elected Democrat Peter Welch to the Senate with 66.8% of the vote and Democrat Becca Balint to the House of Representatives with 60.1% of the vote on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Vermont also re-elected Republican Governor Phil Scott, defeating Democrat Brenda Siegel, with approximately 68.9% of the vote, as reported by the Vermont Secretary of State.
Results: Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster defeats Republican Bob Burns in New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Rep. Annie Kuster defeated Republican Bob Burns in New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District. The 2nd District is located in the largely rural western half of the state. Kuster said the biggest issue this election season is abortion, while Burns said it is inflation. Election 2022...
Becca Balint becomes 1st woman to represent Vermont in Congress
Balint’s win brings Vermont in line with the rest of the nation. Until Tuesday, Vermont was the only state that had never elected a woman to its congressional delegation. Read the story on VTDigger here: Becca Balint becomes 1st woman to represent Vermont in Congress.
Burlington voters overwhelmingly approve $165M school bond
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Voters in Burlington Tuesday approved by a 75% margin a $165 million bond to build a new high school to replace the building shuttered two years ago by PCB contamination. The unofficial final vote was 11,903 to 3,781. Burlington’s mayor and school officials Tuesday night expressed...
