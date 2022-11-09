ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feenstra wins U.S. House District 4

Plan on a breezy and mild one today. This sets us up for a chance of storms tomorrow afternoon. Voters in Iowa have chosen to amend the state’s constitution to add extra gun rights protections, as well as putting tighter legal restrictions any efforts to pass a gun control law.
Maryland election results: 2022 U.S. Senate, House winners

-- Here are the election results for U.S. Senate and all eight U.S. House seats in Maryland in the first election since redistricting. Don't see Senate/House election results & maps? Tap here. Back to main 2022 election results page. Don't have our app? Download it now. A rematch between U.S....
State Sen. Brittany Pettersen wins election to US Congress

DENVER (KDVR) — State Sen. Brittany Pettersen is headed to Washington after winning election to Colorado’s 7th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. Pettersen’s victory keeps a longtime Democratic stronghold blue, even as it sits in new boundaries. The new representative marks the first change in...
From voting rights to abortion: Inside the new Democratic Congress if the party pulls off a major midterm win

What happens if Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer pull it off?It seems like an impossibility, at least if you listen to the Washington DC pundit class. A Republican takeover of the House, in their minds, is all but a certainty; in the Senate, pessimists now fret that John Fetterman, Cheri Beasley, Tim Ryan and Val Demings will all fail in their bids to flip various GOP-held Senate seats red and even worry that Herschel Walker will succeed in ousting one of the Democrats’ own, Raphael Warnock, in Georgia.But the election is far from certain if you listen to polling experts...
Democrats buck midterm history to win control of 4 states

Bucking historic midterm election trends, Democrats wrested control of state legislative chambers away from Republicans in Michigan and Minnesota while also gaining full control of state capitols in Maryland and Massachusetts. The Democrats’ gains in Tuesday’s elections gave them power to set the agenda on topics ranging from state taxes...
Rosendale wins reelection in Montana US House race

Montana Republican Matt Rosendale easily won a second term in the U.S. House as he fended off a pair of challengers in a newly drawn district in the east but it was still too early Wednesday to call a second House race featuring President Donald Trump’s former interior secretary, Republican Ryan Zinke. Rosendale and Zinke are trying to extend the recent GOP dominance in the state. Republicans have not lost a U.S. House race in Montana since 1994. Over the past decade, voters swept Democrats from almost every statewide elected office, except for U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, who is...
Republicans seize control of North Carolina Supreme Court

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The balance of power on the North Carolina Supreme Court has completed its shift. Republicans claimed a 5-2 majority on the court Tuesday by sweeping both open positions and will have majority control for the first time since the court was made partisan by the General Assembly in 2016. Associate Justice […]

