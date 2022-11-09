Joplin's public transportation options will be reduced starting November 28th. JOPLIN, Mo. — A shortage of drivers forces city leaders in Joplin to cut back on public transportation. Starting November 28th, the Sunshine Lamp Trolley service will be suspended until further notice. Riders will be referred to the MAPS (Metro Area Public-transit System) service which provides curb-to-curb bus service on a pre-scheduled basis to residents of the Joplin metropolitan area. MAPS has been in operation since 1997 and operated independently of the Trolley until 2007, when the new route method of transportation was introduced to Joplin.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO