Patrick Leahy, Longest Serving Member of Senate, Rushed to Hospital
Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy was taken to hospital Thursday night after he was “not feeling well,” his office said in a statement. The 82-year-old Democrat—who is the longest currently serving member of the Senate—was hospitalized in Washington, D.C., “for tests, as a precaution,” his office added. His doctors recommended that he stay at the facility overnight. Leahy is set to retire at the end of the year following eight terms in the Senate after first being elected in 1974. His glittering career has seen him appointed as the chair of the Appropriations Committee and Senate pro tempore—a role which makes him third in the line of presidential succession. Leahy broke his hip in a fall earlier this year and he was briefly hospitalized in 2021.Read it at Politico
Democrat Maggie Hassan, the Most Bipartisan U.S. Senator Whose N.H. Seat Looked Vulnerable, Has Been Reelected
Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan has retained her seat, with the Associated Press projecting she beats her Republican challenger, retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc. Recent polls had suggested an unexpectedly close race, unnerving Democrats who need to keep at least 50 Senate seats to keep the majority. Instead, Hassan won handily, leading with 55% of the votes at the time the race was called.
Becca Balint makes history as first woman elected to Congress from Vermont
The president of the Vermont Senate and former teacher has become the first woman and first openly gay person to be elected to Congress from Vermont.
Democrat Becca Balint projected to be Vermont's first woman and openly LGBTQ person in Congress
History was made in Vermont on Tuesday. CBS News projects that Becca Balint defeated Republican Liam Madden for the House seat, making her the state's first woman and openly LGBTQ member of Congress. Balint, a self-described "mom, teacher and progressive leader who has had to fight her whole life as...
WPFO
Rep. Golden hoping to stay in Congress, no winner declared
In the race for Maine's 2nd Congressional District, it is likely going to go to ranked choice as neither candidate has reached 50% of the vote as of Wednesday morning. Representative Jared Golden is hoping to hold onto his seat for another term, but it’s unclear how he’s feeling about how the race stands because he didn’t go to a watch party like other major candidates.
Election 2022: Blumenthal wins 3rd Senate term, fends off Trump-backed Levy
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal on Tuesday won a third term in office, fending off a challenge from first-time candidate Leora Levy, a Republican who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. In a victory speech in Hartford, Blumenthal promised to reach across the aisle and work with Republicans on issues such […]
Live Results: Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen faces off against Republican Chris Chaffee in Maryland's US Senate election
Incumbent Chris Van Hollen faces Republican Chris Chaffee, a perennial candidate who's run for various offices in Maryland over the past decade.
New Hampshire Senate race could be key GOP pickup
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan faces Republican Don Bolduc Tuesday in a closely watched race that could decide the balance of power in the U.S. Senate. Flipping the seat would be a key pickup for Republicans hoping to win control of the Senate. But though Hassan has been considered vulnerable since her narrow 2016 win, her odds improved after popular Gov. Chris Sununu took a pass at challenging her, and Republicans nominated Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines and the 2020 presidential election. Bolduc, an Army veteran who has...
Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan defeats Republican Don Bolduc in New Hampshire, NBC News projects
WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire won re-election Tuesday, NBC News projected, defeating Republican Don Bolduc and keeping a critical seat in Democratic hands. While the race attracted less attention than some others, Hassan won her Senate seat six years ago in one of the closest...
Washington Examiner
Trump helped elect New Hampshire Democrat Maggie Hassan
Donald Trump has some advice for a candidate in a state he lost twice. The former president said on Truth Social that Republican candidate Don Bolduc lost the New Hampshire U.S. Senate race to incumbent Democrat Maggie Hassan because he stopped embracing lies about the 2020 presidential election. "Don Bolduc...
FOX 28 Spokane
Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election as incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski seeks to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Tabulation rounds in Tuesday’s ranked vote election are expected to be held Nov. 23. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who trailed Tshibaka and Murkowski. Kelley suspended his campaign in September and endorsed Tshibaka. Murkowski touts her seniority and willingness to work across party lines to advance Alaska’s priorities. Tshibaka notes a Murkowski family member has held the Senate seat since 1981 and says it’s time for a change.
CBS News
AP projects Maryland's Chris Van Hollen to win second US Senate term
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland won a second term Tuesday, defeating Republican Chris Chaffee in the heavily Democratic state. In a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, Van Hollen's seat was considered a safe one for Democrats. Van Hollen, 63, was elected...
McConnell-aligned super PAC pulls $5M from New Hampshire Senate race
The Senate Leadership Fund super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday that it would cut off TV ad reservations in New Hampshire.
First two Senate races called as experts predict long night of counting ahead
Two Senate races were called by the Associated Press at 7pm eastern Tuesday evening: Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina has won reelection while Peter Welch, a Democrat, has won the race to succeed Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont. Neither race was expected to be contested and are just two...
WCVB
Most U.S. Reps from Massachusetts face Republican challenger in election
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Nine incumbents from Massachusetts' all-Democratic congressional delegation were running to keep their seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Eight of them faced a Republican challenger. The races are playing out amid a nationwide fight over which party will control the U.S. House of Representatives for...
Maryland results: Van Hollen wins second term, one US House race may surprise
WASHINGTON – Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, won a bid for a second term on Tuesday, easily defeating Republican challenger Chris Chaffee. Most Maryland Democrats won the House races they were expected to win. The exception could be Rep. David Trone, who on Wednesday was trailing Republican challenger Neil Parrott in the 6th District, which stretches from Montgomery County into western Maryland.
Maggie Hassan wins reelection to U.S. Senate from New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, NH - Maggie Hassan has won reelection to the US Senate from New Hampshire, CBS News projects. Hassan defeated Republican Don Bolduc in a closely watched race. Hassan, a former governor, had been considered vulnerable given her narrow win in 2016. But her odds improved after popular Gov. Chris Sununu took a pass at challenging her, and Republicans nominated Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines and the 2020 presidential election. Hassan spent much of the campaign casting Bolduc as "the most extreme nominee for U.S. Senate that New Hampshire has seen in modern history," and pouncing on his past statements on abortion, Social Security and the 2020 presidential election.Hassan defeated Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte in 2016 to become the second woman in American history to be elected both governor and U.S. senator, following fellow New Hampshire Democrat Jeanne Shaheen.Hassan won women voters 59% to 40%, according to exit polls. Voters who said abortion was the most important issue to them voted overwhelmingly for Hassan giving her 86% of the vote, compared with 13% voting for the challenger, Bolduc. Moderates supported Hassan to a wide extent, awarding her 63% of the vote.
Vulnerable House Democrats in New Hampshire beat back GOP challenges
New Hampshire’s two House members, both Democrats who appeared vulnerable to Republican challengers heading into Election Day, fended off their GOP rivals, adding to a surprising list of victories for Democrats on Tuesday. Reps. Chris Pappas and Ann McLane Kuster had been thought to be among the most vulnerable...
Senate races recap: John Fetterman defeats Oz in Pennsylvania; Maggie Hassan wins New Hampshire
The race for control of the Senate remains tight, with races in Georgia, Nevada and Arizona too close to call.
Rosa DeLauro wins re-election in CT’s 3rd District
Rep. Rosa DeLauro won a 17th term in the 3rd District, defeating Republican Lesley DeNardis and two other candidates.
