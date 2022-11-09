ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont

Patrick Leahy, Longest Serving Member of Senate, Rushed to Hospital

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy was taken to hospital Thursday night after he was “not feeling well,” his office said in a statement. The 82-year-old Democrat—who is the longest currently serving member of the Senate—was hospitalized in Washington, D.C., “for tests, as a precaution,” his office added. His doctors recommended that he stay at the facility overnight. Leahy is set to retire at the end of the year following eight terms in the Senate after first being elected in 1974. His glittering career has seen him appointed as the chair of the Appropriations Committee and Senate pro tempore—a role which makes him third in the line of presidential succession. Leahy broke his hip in a fall earlier this year and he was briefly hospitalized in 2021.Read it at Politico
Democrat Maggie Hassan, the Most Bipartisan U.S. Senator Whose N.H. Seat Looked Vulnerable, Has Been Reelected

Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan has retained her seat, with the Associated Press projecting she beats her Republican challenger, retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc. Recent polls had suggested an unexpectedly close race, unnerving Democrats who need to keep at least 50 Senate seats to keep the majority. Instead, Hassan won handily, leading with 55% of the votes at the time the race was called.
Rep. Golden hoping to stay in Congress, no winner declared

In the race for Maine's 2nd Congressional District, it is likely going to go to ranked choice as neither candidate has reached 50% of the vote as of Wednesday morning. Representative Jared Golden is hoping to hold onto his seat for another term, but it’s unclear how he’s feeling about how the race stands because he didn’t go to a watch party like other major candidates.
New Hampshire Senate race could be key GOP pickup

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan faces Republican Don Bolduc Tuesday in a closely watched race that could decide the balance of power in the U.S. Senate. Flipping the seat would be a key pickup for Republicans hoping to win control of the Senate. But though Hassan has been considered vulnerable since her narrow 2016 win, her odds improved after popular Gov. Chris Sununu took a pass at challenging her, and Republicans nominated Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines and the 2020 presidential election. Bolduc, an Army veteran who has...
Trump helped elect New Hampshire Democrat Maggie Hassan

Donald Trump has some advice for a candidate in a state he lost twice. The former president said on Truth Social that Republican candidate Don Bolduc lost the New Hampshire U.S. Senate race to incumbent Democrat Maggie Hassan because he stopped embracing lies about the 2020 presidential election. "Don Bolduc...
Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election as incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski seeks to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Tabulation rounds in Tuesday’s ranked vote election are expected to be held Nov. 23. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who trailed Tshibaka and Murkowski. Kelley suspended his campaign in September and endorsed Tshibaka. Murkowski touts her seniority and willingness to work across party lines to advance Alaska’s priorities. Tshibaka notes a Murkowski family member has held the Senate seat since 1981 and says it’s time for a change.
AP projects Maryland's Chris Van Hollen to win second US Senate term

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland won a second term Tuesday, defeating Republican Chris Chaffee in the heavily Democratic state. In a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, Van Hollen's seat was considered a safe one for Democrats. Van Hollen, 63, was elected...
Maryland results: Van Hollen wins second term, one US House race may surprise

WASHINGTON – Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland, won a bid for a second term on Tuesday, easily defeating Republican challenger Chris Chaffee. Most Maryland Democrats won the House races they were expected to win. The exception could be Rep. David Trone, who on Wednesday was trailing Republican challenger Neil Parrott in the 6th District, which stretches from Montgomery County into western Maryland.
Maggie Hassan wins reelection to U.S. Senate from New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, NH - Maggie Hassan has won reelection to the US Senate from New Hampshire, CBS News projects. Hassan defeated Republican Don Bolduc in a closely watched race. Hassan, a former governor, had been considered vulnerable given her narrow win in 2016. But her odds improved after popular Gov. Chris Sununu took a pass at challenging her, and Republicans nominated Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines and the 2020 presidential election. Hassan spent much of the campaign casting Bolduc as "the most extreme nominee for U.S. Senate that New Hampshire has seen in modern history," and pouncing on his past statements on abortion, Social Security and the 2020 presidential election.Hassan defeated Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte in 2016 to become the second woman in American history to be elected both governor and U.S. senator, following fellow New Hampshire Democrat Jeanne Shaheen.Hassan won women voters 59% to 40%, according to exit polls. Voters who said abortion was the most important issue to them voted overwhelmingly for Hassan giving her 86% of the vote, compared with 13% voting for the challenger, Bolduc. Moderates supported Hassan to a wide extent, awarding her 63% of the vote.
