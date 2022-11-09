ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

KATU.com

Public's help sought in fire behind east Salem Safeway

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with information on how a fire started behind the Safeway in east Salem in October. The sheriff's office says that at 4:00 a.m. on Monday, October 3, a reported fire involving some bushes quickly spread to a travel trailer at a nearby RV park behind the Safeway at 3380 Lancaster Dr NE in east Salem. No one was hurt.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Officials identify the pedestrian killed in Northeast Portland crash

Portland Police have confirmed the identity of the pedestrian that was hit and killed on Tuesday. Police identify the victim as 55-year-old Ku Nay Htoo. The preliminary investigation suggests Htoo was crossing Northeast 162nd Avenue westbound when she was struck by a driver going north. Authorities say the driver remained...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Women critically injured in hit-and-run incident

PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday night. At around 10:04 p.m. Portland Police Bureau East Precinct officers responded to a report of a serious injury crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 64th Avenue. Portland Fire and Rescue and AMR also responded.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Female pedestrian killed in crash Tuesday

The name of the victim who died in Northeast Portland was not immediately released.A female pedestrian was struck and killed in Northeast Portland on Tuesday evening. The name of the victim was not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 6:50 p.m. on Nov. 8, North Precinct officers responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 6:50 p.m., officers from the North Precinct responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Fargo Street. When officers arrived they found a...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police arrest one connected to a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police say they have arrested 34-year-old Aaron W. Baxter in connection with the shooting Tuesday afternoon near the 7600 block of East Fourth Plain Boulevard. Police say they were called to a reported traffic collision, however, when they arrived, they found a man who had...
VANCOUVER, WA
KGW

Portland restaurant owner recovers after being stabbed in attempted carjacking in Salem

SALEM, Ore. — The owner of a Portland ramen restaurant is recovering after being stabbed multiple times in what he says was an attempted carjacking in Salem. Ryan Callahan owns Menya Hokusei in Portland. Early Saturday morning, he was in Salem with a friend after a night out at Chattyshack, a bar on South Commercial Street. Callahan and his friend walked out to the car in the parking lot.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Is this your dog? Tigard Police seek owner of lost pup

TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard Police are reaching out to find the owner of a lost dog. They say the female dog was found on Tuesday night near SW 130th Ave & SW Starview Lane. The dog isn't microchipped, but is well-behaved and rode with the police all the way to the vet.
TIGARD, OR

