Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Teenager hospitalized after shooting in NE Portland, voters projected to pass Measure 114Emily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Voters approve overhauling Portland's government structure and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Voters decide if city gets new form of government and more top stories on Election DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: More Oregonians experiencing power outages, Oregon ballots due by 8 p.m. tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
Public's help sought in fire behind east Salem Safeway
The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with information on how a fire started behind the Safeway in east Salem in October. The sheriff's office says that at 4:00 a.m. on Monday, October 3, a reported fire involving some bushes quickly spread to a travel trailer at a nearby RV park behind the Safeway at 3380 Lancaster Dr NE in east Salem. No one was hurt.
KATU.com
Suspect arrested in Clackamas double homicide; authorities still searching for one other
PORTLAND, Ore. — Clackamas County Sherriff's Office has identified two suspects in the murders of two men who were found shot dead in a car on October 12. According to Clackamas Couty Sheriff's Department, one of the suspects was arrested and the other remains at large. Frank Nifon, 24,...
Officials ask for help solving ‘suspicious’ blaze near Salem Safeway
Authorities are seeking leads in what they called a suspicious fire that was burning behind a Safeway in east Salem over a month ago.
KATU.com
Officials identify the pedestrian killed in Northeast Portland crash
Portland Police have confirmed the identity of the pedestrian that was hit and killed on Tuesday. Police identify the victim as 55-year-old Ku Nay Htoo. The preliminary investigation suggests Htoo was crossing Northeast 162nd Avenue westbound when she was struck by a driver going north. Authorities say the driver remained...
Hillsboro man convicted for murder of tow truck driver
Matthew McAdoo, a 44-year-old Hillsboro man who was accused of murdering a tow truck driver, was convicted by a Washington County jury, the District Attorney’s Office reported.
KATU.com
Women critically injured in hit-and-run incident
PORTLAND, Ore. — A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday night. At around 10:04 p.m. Portland Police Bureau East Precinct officers responded to a report of a serious injury crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 64th Avenue. Portland Fire and Rescue and AMR also responded.
KATU.com
Police identify man found dead in Lloyd District, say he was killed
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have identified a man found dead in the Lloyd District last week and said someone killed him. Police were called at 11:25 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 to the 2200 block of Lloyd Center for a welfare check. When they got there, they found a man...
KATU.com
Three arrested in Southwest Portland for disorderly conduct, no damage reported
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have arrested three people who they say “were being encouraged to engage in property destruction.”. Police say about 7 p.m., on November 8, a member of the directed patrol came across signs that were pulled into Southwest Park Avenue to block traffic. As...
kptv.com
Man stabbed in hospital by Washington County deputy charged with assault, theft
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A man stabbed at a Hillsboro hospital by a Washington County deputy during an altercation has been released from the hospital and charged. According to WCSO, the deputy was at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center on Oct. 24 shortly before 3 a.m. with 27-year-old Joshua Wesley.
Female pedestrian killed in crash Tuesday
The name of the victim who died in Northeast Portland was not immediately released.A female pedestrian was struck and killed in Northeast Portland on Tuesday evening. The name of the victim was not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 6:50 p.m. on Nov. 8, North Precinct officers responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 6:50 p.m., officers from the North Precinct responded to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Fargo Street. When officers arrived they found a...
KATU.com
'Anarchist' member arraigned by DA Schmidt for disorderly conduct on election night
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been arraigned for disorderly conduct in the second degree and interfering with a peace officer on election night Tuesday. Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced the arraignment of Jarrid Bailey Huber, 23, on Wednesday. Officials say that Huber and his associates were...
KATU.com
Police arrest one connected to a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police say they have arrested 34-year-old Aaron W. Baxter in connection with the shooting Tuesday afternoon near the 7600 block of East Fourth Plain Boulevard. Police say they were called to a reported traffic collision, however, when they arrived, they found a man who had...
Suspect arrested after allegedly fleeing scene of Vancouver shooting
Vancouver Police reported an arrest in a shooting case that occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Woman, 35, ID’d as victim in fatal shooting in Cully neighborhood
Portland police have publicly identified the victim who died in the Cully neighborhood shooting on Nov. 2.
KATU.com
Man who was stabbed multiple times after attacking deputy charged with assault, others
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — A man who attacked a deputy and was stabbed several times has been released from the hospital and charged. The incident originally happened on October 24 when Joshua Wesley, 27, was being admitted into the Kaiser Permanente Emergency Department. Wesley charged the deputy overseeing him...
Portland restaurant owner recovers after being stabbed in attempted carjacking in Salem
SALEM, Ore. — The owner of a Portland ramen restaurant is recovering after being stabbed multiple times in what he says was an attempted carjacking in Salem. Ryan Callahan owns Menya Hokusei in Portland. Early Saturday morning, he was in Salem with a friend after a night out at Chattyshack, a bar on South Commercial Street. Callahan and his friend walked out to the car in the parking lot.
Woman hit, killed by vehicle in NE Portland: PPB
The Portland Police Bureau is reporting the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Fargo Street.
KATU.com
Is this your dog? Tigard Police seek owner of lost pup
TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard Police are reaching out to find the owner of a lost dog. They say the female dog was found on Tuesday night near SW 130th Ave & SW Starview Lane. The dog isn't microchipped, but is well-behaved and rode with the police all the way to the vet.
KATU.com
Woman arraigned by DA Schmidt for bias crimes and physical assault to TriMet supervisor
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman in Portland was arraigned on five charges including bias crime in the first degree, assault in the fourth degree, and three counts of interfering with public transport. The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office says the charges stem from an incident Wednesday on a MAX...
KGW
Southeast Portland restaurant owner was attacked and stabbed in Salem
The owner of Menya Hokusei Ramen restaurant is recovering after being stabbed in Salem during an attempted carjacking. Officers are still searching for the suspect.
Comments / 0