LIVE MAP: Virginia election congressional race results 2022
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As polls close across the commonwealth, results from thousands of local precincts will determine the outcome in Virginia’s 11 congressional districts — the first under new maps drawn by the state Supreme Court in 2021 .Virginia Election Results – U.S. House of Representatives
Below, you can see which races the AP has called — and which are still up in the air. You can also see how Virginia fits into the national political context, with nationwide results for the House and Senate.
Wondering who’s on the ballot and what they believe in? 8News has profiles of the candidates competing in five key Virginia races, highlighting their platforms, their backgrounds and the district they hope to represent.
Above, you can see a live map of results in each district based on the latest reports from the Virginia Department of Elections. Turnout is calculated based on the total number of votes tallied so far and the number of voters registered before election day.District 1: A three-way race from the bay to the Richmond suburbs District 2: Can Luria defend her seat with map disadvantage? District 4: No debate before Southside match-up District 5: Will the Piedmont foothills flip blue? District 7: Spanberger v. Vega in brand-new battlefield district Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
