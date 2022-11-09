ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

LIVE MAP: Virginia election congressional race results 2022

By Tannock Blair, Jakob Cordes
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eoHpX_0j3gLSlB00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As polls close across the commonwealth, results from thousands of local precincts will determine the outcome in Virginia’s 11 congressional districts — the first under new maps drawn by the state Supreme Court in 2021 .

Virginia Election Results – U.S. House of Representatives

Below, you can see which races the AP has called — and which are still up in the air. You can also see how Virginia fits into the national political context, with nationwide results for the House and Senate.

Wondering who’s on the ballot and what they believe in? 8News has profiles of the candidates competing in five key Virginia races, highlighting their platforms, their backgrounds and the district they hope to represent.

Above, you can see a live map of results in each district based on the latest reports from the Virginia Department of Elections. Turnout is calculated based on the total number of votes tallied so far and the number of voters registered before election day.

District 1: A three-way race from the bay to the Richmond suburbs District 2: Can Luria defend her seat with map disadvantage? District 4: No debate before Southside match-up District 5: Will the Piedmont foothills flip blue? District 7: Spanberger v. Vega in brand-new battlefield district Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 11

Tony
4d ago

In falls church at the library they were handing out democratic paperwork to try to get you to choose democrats! Last time I checked that was illegal! Who would I contact about that?

Reply(4)
3
Related
DCist

‘She Was Willing To Learn Us’: Behind Democrats’ Victory In Virginia’s 7th Congressional District

Spanberger greets a voter at Woodbridge Middle School on Election Day morning. With control of Congress hanging in the balance, Virginia Democrats managed to hold the line in two key congressional districts based in Northern Virginia. Incumbents Abigail Spanberger in the 7th District and Jennifer Wexton in the 10th District won third terms in office — an early positive sign Tuesday night for Democrats. The party sustained losses, including in Virginia’s 2nd District, but appeared to fend off the Republican sweep some had predicted.
VIRGINIA STATE
commonwealthtimes.org

Donald McEachin wins 4th District

Donald McEachin has won the 4th District election with 61.63% of the vote as of 10:51 p.m., according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Donald McEachin was the incumbent for this election. After winning the 4th District, McEachin thanked both his campaign and office staff and his wife Colette Wallace...
RICHMOND, VA
thecollegianur.com

Here is how the midterm elections went in Virginia

Virginia will send six Democrats and five Republicans to the U.S. House of Representatives following midterms elections, which included three hotly contested bellwethers indicating the potential for a national red wave. Republicans picked up a seat in Virginia’s competitive 2nd District. State Sen. Jen Kiggans defeated Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria...
VIRGINIA STATE
Axios

Red wave fizzles in Virginia

Republicans gained ground in Virginia last night, but not as much as they wanted. What's happening: Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger narrowly fended off a challenge by Trump-endorsed Prince William County supervisor Yesli Vega in the state's 7th Congressional District on the outskirts of Northern Virginia. Meanwhile, Jen Kiggans, a Republican...
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Election results: Four Virginia races to watch in the 2022 midterm election

(WFXR) — The polls have officially closed in the Commonwealth and WFXR is keeping an eye on election results for key races in the area. Roanoke City Council All 2022 midterm election area races can be found here Virginia’s Fifth District Congressional Race Virginia’s Sixth District Congressional Race Virginia’s Ninth District Congressional Race WFXR News […]
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Sabato weighs in on elections in Virginia’s 5th & 7th Districts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8. Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District. “This is one of the closest districts in the country,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

60K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy