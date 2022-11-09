ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Tri-City Herald

Five Takeaways from Atlanta Hawks Win Over Milwaukee Bucks

Last night the Atlanta Hawks upset the Milwaukee Bucks 117-98. Not only were the Bucks the last remaining unbeaten team in the NBA, but the Hawks were without Trae Young. Below are our five biggest takeaways from Monday night's game. Defense. As we discussed in yesterday's four keys to victory,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ESPN

Carter scores career-high 36, Bucks beat Thunder in 2 OTs

OKLAHOMA CITY -- — Jevon Carter had career highs of 36 points and 12 assists, and the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 136-132 in two overtimes on Wednesday night. The Bucks were missing their top two scorers. Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out with a sore left knee...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ESPN

How the 9-1 Milwaukee Bucks are taking the NBA by storm

The Milwaukee Bucks have started the season 9-1, matching the best start in franchise history. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is off to one of the best starts of his career, and the Bucks have the No. 1 defense in the NBA and have assembled a roster of players who know how to complement their star -- retaining 14 of 17 players from last year's team, the highest retention rate in the league.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Tri-City Herald

Thunder Lose to Bucks In Double Overtime Thriller, 132-136

Thunder Lose to Bucks In Double Overtime Thriller, 132-136 The Oklahoma City Thunder lost their seventh game of the season to the Milwaukee Bucks in Paycom Center in what was a wild game that saw two overtime periods take place. Milwaukee’s Jevon Carter and Brook Lopez stepped up to combine for 50 points and knock off Oklahoma City once again, 136-132.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX Sports

Spurs face the Bucks on 5-game skid

Milwaukee Bucks (10-1, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-7, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio looks to break its five-game slide when the Spurs take on Milwaukee. San Antonio finished 34-48 overall a season ago while going 16-25 at home. The Spurs averaged...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) out again for Bucks on Friday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Antetokounmpo continues to deal with knee soreness and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with the Spurs. His next chance to play will come against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Bobby Portis started in his place on Wednesday and could remain in the first five on Friday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Fiala beats OT buzzer to give Kings 2-1 win over Blackhawks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored with 1.4 seconds left in overtime, Jonathan Quick made 31 saves and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Thursday night. Fiala scored into an open net off a no-look pass from Phillip Danault to give the Kings their third straight win. Danault had a goal and an assist for Los Angeles, which has won four straight on home ice. Taylor Raddysh scored on the power play and Petr Mrazek stopped 32 shots in his first start since injuring his groin Oct. 21, but the Blackhawks lost for the sixth time in seven games.
LOS ANGELES, CA

