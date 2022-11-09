Read full article on original website
3 Takeaways from the Bucks' dramatic double-overtime win over the Thunder
The shorthanded Bucks managed to steal a hard-earned victory in Oklahoma.
2012 Oklahoma City Thunder: Where Are They Now?
The 2012 Oklahoma City Thunder nearly won an NBA championship. Where are the players from this exciting team today in 2022?
Tri-City Herald
Five Takeaways from Atlanta Hawks Win Over Milwaukee Bucks
Last night the Atlanta Hawks upset the Milwaukee Bucks 117-98. Not only were the Bucks the last remaining unbeaten team in the NBA, but the Hawks were without Trae Young. Below are our five biggest takeaways from Monday night's game. Defense. As we discussed in yesterday's four keys to victory,...
ESPN
Carter scores career-high 36, Bucks beat Thunder in 2 OTs
OKLAHOMA CITY -- — Jevon Carter had career highs of 36 points and 12 assists, and the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 136-132 in two overtimes on Wednesday night. The Bucks were missing their top two scorers. Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out with a sore left knee...
The question the Milwaukee Bucks face as Khris Middleton’s return looms
The Milwaukee Bucks have an interesting decision to make, with Khris Middleton’s return coming sometime shortly. While Middleton has been out for the entirety of the regular season to date, the starting lineup has looked slightly different than it would have if Middleton had been there. The team’s primary...
ESPN
How the 9-1 Milwaukee Bucks are taking the NBA by storm
The Milwaukee Bucks have started the season 9-1, matching the best start in franchise history. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is off to one of the best starts of his career, and the Bucks have the No. 1 defense in the NBA and have assembled a roster of players who know how to complement their star -- retaining 14 of 17 players from last year's team, the highest retention rate in the league.
How the Milwaukee Bucks have been shutting down opponents
The Milwaukee Bucks have the best team in the NBA so far and the main reason is their defense.
Tri-City Herald
Thunder Lose to Bucks In Double Overtime Thriller, 132-136
Thunder Lose to Bucks In Double Overtime Thriller, 132-136 The Oklahoma City Thunder lost their seventh game of the season to the Milwaukee Bucks in Paycom Center in what was a wild game that saw two overtime periods take place. Milwaukee’s Jevon Carter and Brook Lopez stepped up to combine for 50 points and knock off Oklahoma City once again, 136-132.
NBA upgrades Joel Embiid trip on Suns’ Damion Lee to flagrant foul
The NBA on Tuesday upgraded a personal foul by Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid to a flagrant. With 1:13 left in the third quarter of a 100-88 win against the Suns on Monday, the center tripped Phoenix dribbler Damion Lee. Two made free throws by Lee pulled the Suns...
FOX Sports
Spurs face the Bucks on 5-game skid
Milwaukee Bucks (10-1, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-7, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio looks to break its five-game slide when the Spurs take on Milwaukee. San Antonio finished 34-48 overall a season ago while going 16-25 at home. The Spurs averaged...
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) out again for Bucks on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Antetokounmpo continues to deal with knee soreness and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with the Spurs. His next chance to play will come against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. Bobby Portis started in his place on Wednesday and could remain in the first five on Friday.
‘I don’t want it to be easy’: Giannis Antetokounmpo sounds off after Hawks blemish Bucks’ record
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were unbeatable to start off the season. With Trae Young sidelined for the Atlanta Hawks in their matchup on Monday, it looked very likely to stay that way. Coming into the contest, Milwaukee owned a margin of victory of nearly 12 points against all...
