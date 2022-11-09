Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams to Shut Down Randall’s Island Tent Complex for Asylum-Seekers
The site has capacity for 1,000 people, but has seen relatively few visitors while continuing to encounter intense criticism from immigrants rights advocates and members of the City Council. Residents will be moved to a Manhattan hotel next week. Mayor Eric Adams is shutting down a controversial Randall’s Island tent...
Why They Voted: New Yorkers Share What Drove Them to the Polls
Nearly 1.7 million people across the five boroughs turned up to vote for governor in Tuesday’s general election—up significantly from the June primary, but still lower than the number of ballots cast in the last gubernatorial race in 2018. This story was produced by student reporters in the...
Opinion: An All-of-the-Above to Fix NYC’s Housing Crisis
“We’re long past the point where we can squabble over one solution versus another. We have so many tools at our disposal—far too many of them sitting around gathering dust. It’s time we treat the housing problem like the crisis it is.”. The drumbeat of news stories,...
NYC Housing Calendar, Nov. 9-16
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
Strong Turnout on Staten Island During Divisive Election Day
Voters’ varying perspectives and reluctance to share their views with a reporter seemed to reflect the deeply divisive nature of politics in 2022. Heated races for Congress and governor drove a steady stream of voters to the polls at Staten Island Technical High School Tuesday, where turnout at 11:45 am was nearly five times higher than at a similar time on primary day in June.
40% of NYC Food Stamp Applicants Left Waiting for Benefits, Data Shows
The city’s Human Resources Administration (HRA) failed to promptly process four of every 10 food stamp applications during fiscal year 2022, when the rate of timely processing plummeted from about 92 percent in fiscal year 2021 to just over 60 percent. Chronic delays in food stamp application processing left...
Opinion: How the Other Half Still Lives in NYC Housing
“In 1890, Jacob Riis photographed and documented the inhumane conditions of tenements in New York City: the lack of light, air, space, and basic sanitation. Today, 132 years later, much of New York City’s housing stock is still bad: unsafe water, broken elevators, mold, lack of heat, roaches, and rats.”
Meet the New Buildings Commissioner Replacing Eric Ulrich
New Acting Commissioner Kazimir Vilenchik is an engineer and veteran Buildings Department official with previous experience in the private sector. Eric Ulrich’s resignation Thursday amid a criminal probe by the Manhattan District Attorney has paved the way for a veteran deputy to take over the Buildings Department. Kazimir Vilenchik,...
Rise of the ‘SHIMBY’? New Report Outlines Steps to Social Housing
A new report describes the path to social housing in New York through 20 policy proposals, from overhauling the property tax code and abolishing the city’s tax lien sale to cracking down on landlord violations and boosting public funding for tenant organizing. Councilmember Tiffany Cabán’s support for an Astoria...
Community Choirs, Discount Studio Space: How Should NYC Reboot the Arts Sector?
City Limits is looking to speak to artists and arts groups across the five boroughs to get a better sense of the challenges they’re facing, and how government policies can help address those. Are you an artist or arts group in NYC? City Limits would like to hear from...
AG Urges New York Officials to Make ‘Deed Theft’ an Explicit Crime
Under current law, state and county prosecutors are bound by statutes of limitations and forced to rely on charges, like grand larceny, that do not take into account the magnitude of the crime, officials say. Attorney General Letitia James’ office is calling on New York lawmakers to make “deed theft”...
Opinion: To Protect NYC From Future Storms, Invest in Waterfront Parks
“During Sandy we saw evidence of how parks can be built to weather the worst impacts of storms. Areas that suffered less damage overall had infrastructure in place that served to alleviate some of the harsher impacts: facilities such as beaches, wetlands and parks which, if built right, can serve as a cushion for harsh weather conditions that might hit coastal and neighboring communities.”
More NYC Students Were Homeless Last Year, Even as Enrollment Declined
Though total enrollment in city schools fell by 3.2 percent, the number of homeless-identifying students increased by 3.3 percent. Those 104,000 students include 29,000 who spent time in shelters, 69,000 temporarily sharing housing with others, and approximately 5,500 who were unsheltered—living in cars, parks, or abandoned buildings. For the...
Council Directs NYC to Establish Micro-Grant Program for DV Survivors
The legislation directs the Mayor’s Office to End Domestic and Gender-based Violence and the Department of Social Services to establish a new fund and dispense modest grants to survivors of domestic violence. Survivors of domestic violence in New York City will soon have access to modest emergency grants that...
The Housing Photographer Who Chronicled Sandy’s Destruction in Queens
Retired HPD photographer Larry Racioppo spent months without electricity after Hurricane Sandy rebuilding his Rockaway Park home. His photos from that time, and of his neighborhood over the decade since, are the subject of an exhibit on display this month at the Rockaway Initiative for Sustainability and Equity (RISE) in Far Rockaway.
Opinion: NYC Needs Better Enforcement Against Housing Discrimination
As the darkest days of the pandemic fade into memory, many New Yorkers are still coping with the hardships of the city’s exacerbated longtime housing crisis. For the past year, reports of record-high rents have dominated the news, raising questions about when these prices will decrease or plateau. Rent spikes are surpassing wage increases, and with all eviction bans lifted, evictions are rising across the city.
Spared By Sandy, Hunts Point Food Market Slow to Address Flood Risk
Superstorm Sandy spared the Hunts Point Food Distribution Center, New York City’s most important food source. But a decade later, little has changed when it comes to storm resiliency at the low-lying markets, and a disaster could have a major impact for the city’s restaurants, shops and food pantries.
In Wake of Rezonings, Renewed Call for More Health Facilities on Hospital-Starved Rockaway Peninsula
Residential rezonings, including one approved this summer for Edgemere, are poised to bring thousands of new apartments to the Rockaways over the next decade, but just a single hospital has served the peninsula since 2012. A new task force is being asked to create a roadmap for expanding local healthcare services, including a facility that offers trauma care.
Opinion: NYC’s COVID Recovery Requires an Indoor Air Revolution
“As COVID-19 evolves from pandemic to endemic, indoor air quality will remain one of the most important social issues of our era. In addition to workers in the care economy, there are many frontline and essential workers who also are a part of the social infrastructure and need protective measures for indoor air quality.”
Opinion: Why New Yorkers Should Sign Up for Community Solar
“With community solar, you subscribe to a share of a large solar project nearby. By subscribing, you get a portion of the solar energy as a discount on your electric bill without the cost or effort of installing solar panels on your own roof.”. Your electricity bills will be around...
