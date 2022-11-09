ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC Housing Calendar, Nov. 9-16

City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
Strong Turnout on Staten Island During Divisive Election Day

Voters’ varying perspectives and reluctance to share their views with a reporter seemed to reflect the deeply divisive nature of politics in 2022. Heated races for Congress and governor drove a steady stream of voters to the polls at Staten Island Technical High School Tuesday, where turnout at 11:45 am was nearly five times higher than at a similar time on primary day in June.
Opinion: How the Other Half Still Lives in NYC Housing

“In 1890, Jacob Riis photographed and documented the inhumane conditions of tenements in New York City: the lack of light, air, space, and basic sanitation. Today, 132 years later, much of New York City’s housing stock is still bad: unsafe water, broken elevators, mold, lack of heat, roaches, and rats.”
Meet the New Buildings Commissioner Replacing Eric Ulrich

New Acting Commissioner Kazimir Vilenchik is an engineer and veteran Buildings Department official with previous experience in the private sector. Eric Ulrich’s resignation Thursday amid a criminal probe by the Manhattan District Attorney has paved the way for a veteran deputy to take over the Buildings Department. Kazimir Vilenchik,...
Opinion: To Protect NYC From Future Storms, Invest in Waterfront Parks

“During Sandy we saw evidence of how parks can be built to weather the worst impacts of storms. Areas that suffered less damage overall had infrastructure in place that served to alleviate some of the harsher impacts: facilities such as beaches, wetlands and parks which, if built right, can serve as a cushion for harsh weather conditions that might hit coastal and neighboring communities.”
Opinion: NYC Needs Better Enforcement Against Housing Discrimination

As the darkest days of the pandemic fade into memory, many New Yorkers are still coping with the hardships of the city’s exacerbated longtime housing crisis. For the past year, reports of record-high rents have dominated the news, raising questions about when these prices will decrease or plateau. Rent spikes are surpassing wage increases, and with all eviction bans lifted, evictions are rising across the city.
In Wake of Rezonings, Renewed Call for More Health Facilities on Hospital-Starved Rockaway Peninsula

Residential rezonings, including one approved this summer for Edgemere, are poised to bring thousands of new apartments to the Rockaways over the next decade, but just a single hospital has served the peninsula since 2012. A new task force is being asked to create a roadmap for expanding local healthcare services, including a facility that offers trauma care.
