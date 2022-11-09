Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81 North in Rockbridge County
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash has closed all I-81 North lanes in Rockbridge County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 192. As of 3:55 p.m., traffic is backed up for about 3 miles.
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Another tractor-trailer crash is causing traffic backups on I-81 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. VDOT says it happened at mile marker 138.9 and drivers can expect delays. As of 8:24 p.m., the north right lane...
wfxrtv.com
Tractor-trailer overturns, dumps plywood on road in Concord; VSP
CONCORD, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are reporting Village Highway in Concord is closed due to a tractor trailer that overturned and dumped plywood. Troopers say the road has been closed since 2 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 9 and Environmental Services were called to clean up a diesel spill. VSP says there were two people in the truck when it overturned, one is reported to have slight injuries but neither had to be transported to the hospital.
WSLS
One airlifted after motorcycle crash in Campbell County, crews say
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – One person was airlifted out after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Wednesday in Campbell County, according to the Brookeville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department. On Wednesday evening, authorities said Company 12 responded to Turkey Foot Road for the crash. Rescue 12 found the motorcycle off of the road...
WSET
Woman dies after car goes down wrong lanes, collides on I-64: VSP
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A head-on collision after a car traveled down the wrong way on I-64 left one person dead, Virginia State Police said. On Monday at 9:45 a.m. VSP said Ruth Fridley Brewster of Clifton Forge drove down the wrong side of Interstate 64 at the 21-mile marker.
WDBJ7.com
Driver of car charged for crash with school bus
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a car has been charged with failure to yield after a crash with a Roanoke County school bus Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Peters Creek Road and Wood Haven Road NW. Roanoke Police say the driver of the car...
WDBJ7.com
Clifton Forge woman killed in wrong-way head-on crash
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Clifton Forge woman was killed in a crash Monday. Ruth Fridley Brewster, 75. died after being taken to a hospital, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash was November 7 at 9:45 a.m. on Interstate 64, at mile marker 21 in Alleghany...
wfirnews.com
Fatality in Botetourt County accident
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Friday (Nov 4) at 9:58 p.m. on Route 676, one half of a mile north of Route 670 in Botetourt County. A 2011 Toyota Tacoma was traveling on Route 676, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, struck an embankment and overturned. River Scott Lawson, 25, of Troutville, Va. drove the Toyota. Mr. Lawson was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
Virginia State Police investigating Botetourt County fatal crash
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (VR) – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Friday (Nov 4) at 9:58 p.m. on Route 676, one half of a mile north of Route 670 in Botetourt County. A 2011 Toyota Tacoma was traveling on Route 676, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, struck an embankment and overturned. River Scott Lawson, 25, of Troutville, Va. drove the Toyota. Mr. Lawson was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation. The post Virginia State Police investigating Botetourt County fatal crash appeared first on The Virginian Review.
Augusta Free Press
Botetourt County: Alcohol believed to be a factor in crash that killed Troutville man
A single-vehicle crash in Botetourt County on Friday took the life of a Troutville man. A 2011 Toyota Tacoma was traveling on Route 676 at 9:58 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, struck an embankment and overturned. The driver of the Tacoma, River...
WDBJ7.com
Crash on VA-18 in Covington cleared
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash has closed VA-18 in Covington Monday night. The crash was near E Carolton Dr; FR-204E/W, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
WSET
Travel trailer stolen from Timberlake RV in Campbell County: Deputies
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a travel trailer stolen on Tuesday, according to deputies. This incident happened at 2 a.m. on Timberlake Road. Deputies said a small 2022 X Treme Sports tear drop-shaped travel trailer was taken from Timberlake RV. The suspect vehicle pictured is believed to...
WSLS
No one hurt after apartment fire in Northwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – This was one of the two fires in Roanoke on Wednesday. Around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority staff said they noticed the fire at an apartment in the 1700 block of Dunbar Street NW. Staff called Roanoke Fire & EMS immediately, officials...
WDBJ7.com
Smith Mountain Lake Association warns about cold water drowning
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - With three drowning deaths this year in water below 70 degrees, and water temperatures declining with our colder temperatures, it is important to review how to survive immersion in cold water. Patrick Massa, chair of the Smith Mountain Lake Water Safety Council, joined us on Here...
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81 in Roanoke County causing delays
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. Traffic is delayed due to a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 138.3 on I-81 south. As of 4:27 p.m., the south right shoulder...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke woman charged with arson in Wednesday house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke woman has been charged with arson following an investigation into several home fires Wednesday. According to Roanoke Fire EMS, crews were dispatched to a structure fire around 9:48 Wednesday morning in the 1700 block of Dunbar Street NW. Those crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke from a two-story, multi-family structure. They were able to put out the fire quickly with no reported injuries. The damage to the building is still being assessed.
WSLS
Hollins Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department to dissolve after audit
HOLLINS, Va. – The Hollins Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department is set to dissolve after an organization-wide audit. This comes after financial investigations at the Hollins Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department. In August, Roanoke County officials told 10 News that embezzlement charges and obtaining money by false pretense charges were being sought against the first responders. We’re told that the investigation is ongoing.
wfirnews.com
Police inspect possible gunshot through car window
The roadway is all clear after police vehicles blocked the right lane of Campbell Avenue near the corner of 5th Street investigating a car that appeared to have a gunshot through the side window or perhaps the window was smashed in by blunt force. WFIR has learned that the car attracted the attention of two police vehicles around 6 pm tonight but no civilians were spotted at the scene with no Roanoke City Fire-EMS present.
wfxrtv.com
Suspect in custody after house fires in Roanoke; Firefighters
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke 9-1-1 dispatch reported to WFXR a house fire was called in at 10:42 a.m. at the intersection of 10th Street and Connecticut Street. Firefighters with Roanoke Fire-EMS at the scene say the fire started at one home and spread to another. When the fire spread to another home firefighters found that no one was home, so they were able to force entry and get the fire under control.
WDBJ7.com
Man wanted for Salem shooting incident, chase arrested
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who was wanted for a shooting incident and chase in Salem Monday night was arrested Tuesday night, according to the City of Salem. 25-year-old Griffin Newman was arrested without incident in Salem and is being held without bond, according to police. Newman is charged...
Comments / 0