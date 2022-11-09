ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Another tractor-trailer crash is causing traffic backups on I-81 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. VDOT says it happened at mile marker 138.9 and drivers can expect delays. As of 8:24 p.m., the north right lane...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Tractor-trailer overturns, dumps plywood on road in Concord; VSP

CONCORD, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are reporting Village Highway in Concord is closed due to a tractor trailer that overturned and dumped plywood. Troopers say the road has been closed since 2 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 9 and Environmental Services were called to clean up a diesel spill. VSP says there were two people in the truck when it overturned, one is reported to have slight injuries but neither had to be transported to the hospital.
CONCORD, VA
WSLS

One airlifted after motorcycle crash in Campbell County, crews say

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – One person was airlifted out after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Wednesday in Campbell County, according to the Brookeville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department. On Wednesday evening, authorities said Company 12 responded to Turkey Foot Road for the crash. Rescue 12 found the motorcycle off of the road...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Driver of car charged for crash with school bus

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a car has been charged with failure to yield after a crash with a Roanoke County school bus Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Peters Creek Road and Wood Haven Road NW. Roanoke Police say the driver of the car...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Clifton Forge woman killed in wrong-way head-on crash

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Clifton Forge woman was killed in a crash Monday. Ruth Fridley Brewster, 75. died after being taken to a hospital, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash was November 7 at 9:45 a.m. on Interstate 64, at mile marker 21 in Alleghany...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
wfirnews.com

Fatality in Botetourt County accident

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Friday (Nov 4) at 9:58 p.m. on Route 676, one half of a mile north of Route 670 in Botetourt County. A 2011 Toyota Tacoma was traveling on Route 676, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, struck an embankment and overturned. River Scott Lawson, 25, of Troutville, Va. drove the Toyota. Mr. Lawson was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Virginia State Police investigating Botetourt County fatal crash

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (VR) – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Friday (Nov 4) at 9:58 p.m. on Route 676, one half of a mile north of Route 670 in Botetourt County. A 2011 Toyota Tacoma was traveling on Route 676, when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, struck an embankment and overturned. River Scott Lawson, 25, of Troutville, Va. drove the Toyota.  Mr. Lawson was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation. The post Virginia State Police investigating Botetourt County fatal crash appeared first on The Virginian Review.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crash on VA-18 in Covington cleared

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash has closed VA-18 in Covington Monday night. The crash was near E Carolton Dr; FR-204E/W, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
COVINGTON, VA
WSLS

No one hurt after apartment fire in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – This was one of the two fires in Roanoke on Wednesday. Around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, the Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority staff said they noticed the fire at an apartment in the 1700 block of Dunbar Street NW. Staff called Roanoke Fire & EMS immediately, officials...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Smith Mountain Lake Association warns about cold water drowning

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - With three drowning deaths this year in water below 70 degrees, and water temperatures declining with our colder temperatures, it is important to review how to survive immersion in cold water. Patrick Massa, chair of the Smith Mountain Lake Water Safety Council, joined us on Here...
MONETA, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke woman charged with arson in Wednesday house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke woman has been charged with arson following an investigation into several home fires Wednesday. According to Roanoke Fire EMS, crews were dispatched to a structure fire around 9:48 Wednesday morning in the 1700 block of Dunbar Street NW. Those crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke from a two-story, multi-family structure. They were able to put out the fire quickly with no reported injuries. The damage to the building is still being assessed.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Hollins Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department to dissolve after audit

HOLLINS, Va. – The Hollins Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department is set to dissolve after an organization-wide audit. This comes after financial investigations at the Hollins Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department. In August, Roanoke County officials told 10 News that embezzlement charges and obtaining money by false pretense charges were being sought against the first responders. We’re told that the investigation is ongoing.
HOLLINS, VA
wfirnews.com

Police inspect possible gunshot through car window

The roadway is all clear after police vehicles blocked the right lane of Campbell Avenue near the corner of 5th Street investigating a car that appeared to have a gunshot through the side window or perhaps the window was smashed in by blunt force. WFIR has learned that the car attracted the attention of two police vehicles around 6 pm tonight but no civilians were spotted at the scene with no Roanoke City Fire-EMS present.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Suspect in custody after house fires in Roanoke; Firefighters

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke 9-1-1 dispatch reported to WFXR a house fire was called in at 10:42 a.m. at the intersection of 10th Street and Connecticut Street. Firefighters with Roanoke Fire-EMS at the scene say the fire started at one home and spread to another. When the fire spread to another home firefighters found that no one was home, so they were able to force entry and get the fire under control.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man wanted for Salem shooting incident, chase arrested

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who was wanted for a shooting incident and chase in Salem Monday night was arrested Tuesday night, according to the City of Salem. 25-year-old Griffin Newman was arrested without incident in Salem and is being held without bond, according to police. Newman is charged...
SALEM, VA

