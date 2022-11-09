Read full article on original website
Tarrant city councilman arrested for second time this week on new charges
TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - Tarrant City Councilman Tommy Bryant was arrested Thursday morning, Nov. 10, his second arrest this week, after a towing company says he drove away in his vehicle without paying. Tarrant Police Chief Wendell Major confirms Bryant was arrested Thursday morning on a theft of services charge.
Tarrant city councilman arrested after fight with mayor
Tarrant, Ala. — A Tarrant city councilor was arrested following a physical altercation with the city's mayor Monday night. At its meeting Monday night, the Tarrant City Council discussed whether or not to reinstate the city's former fire chief, Jason Rickels. He was fired last April after being arrested in Georgia.
Tarrant councilman Tommy Bryant jailed after Mayor Wayman Newton says he ‘sucker-punched’ him; police release video
Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant was arrested Monday after he reportedly attacked Mayor Wayman Newton, according to the mayor. The incident happened following Monday’s City Council meeting. Newton said he went to speak to Police Chief Wendell Major when he said the 78-year-old Bryant accosted him. “He started...
This Is The Most Violent City In The State Of Alabama
I've done lots of research on the scariest places and cities in Alabama, as well as America. I wish violent crimes were not an everyday occurrence in Alabama. Wish in one hand, and, well, you-know-what in the other hand....and see which one fills up first. As we get ready for...
Alabama high school student removed from campus after being found with gun, sheriff says
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that an Alabama high school student was removed from school after they were found with a handgun on campus. Earlier today, Hazel Green High School Administrators and MCSO School Resource Officers were made aware of a security concern at Hazel Green High School. School officials received an anonymous tip that a student on campus had witnessed another student with a handgun in their possession. School Resource Officers immediately put together a safety plan at which time the student was found in possession of a handgun. There were no threats made against any staff or students members. The student was immediately removed from the school without incident.
Murderer sentenced to death for killing pregnant woman, removing unborn child
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) – A woman in Texas convicted of murder was sentenced to death Wednesday after a 25-day hearing. Taylor Parker was found guilty of killing Reagan Hancock and removing her unborn child. During closing arguments, the district attorney said they believe Parker is not going...
No kidding: Alabama man serving 30 days in county jail over roaming goats
An Alabama man is serving 30 days in a county jail for allowing his goats to roam at large.
Alabama State Superintendent’s son recovering after being struck by car on UA campus
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – The son of Alabama State Superintendent Eric Mackey is recovering at home after being struck by a car on the University of Alabama campus last week. Mackey said via a Facebook post that his son, Christopher, was struck by a car on a crosswalk Friday afternoon on his way to his […]
Walmart forced to pay millions after Alabama lawsuit settlement, AG
A major multi-million dollar settlement has been reached between Walmart and almost 300 Alabama towns, cities, and counties after a lawsuit was filed accusing the major retailer of contributing to the opioid crisis in the state, per the Alabama Attorney General.
Opponents express concerns about ‘Aniah’s Law’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There is an amendment on Tuesday’s ballot that could change the state’s bail process if passed. Amendment 1 would allow a judge to deny bail to someone charged with a violent felony. The amendment, known as “Aniah’s Law,” named after Aniah Blanchard. Police say...
Yolanda Flowers with ‘no assistance from Democratic party,’ ran her own campaign
As the first woman of color to win a party vote to run for governor, Flowers says she was disappointed at particularly the lack of the Black vote.
Alabama state parks to change firearm rules in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gun owners will soon be able to carry a firearm into Alabama state parks without written permission. The change in rules about firearms in parks will happen around the same time the new constitutional carry law goes into effect next year. The new law says anyone...
Bennie Thompson re-elected to Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District seat
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Incumbent Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) was re-elected as the U.S. Representative for the Second District of Mississippi in the November 8 General Election. Thompson defeated Republican Brian Flowers in the race. He previously defeated Flowers in the same race in 2020. Thompson is a native of Bolton, Mississippi, and he is a […]
Election results: Alabama constitutional amendments
ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | CLEBURNE | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
Alabama's Most Dangerous Cities
Alabama has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Alabama, USA.By Svgalbertian - Own work. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
AP projects Steve Marshall to win Alabama attorney general’s race
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Steve Marshall is the projected winner of Alabama’s attorney general’s race, according to The Associated Press. With 54% of the unofficial vote count in so far Tuesday evening, the Republican was leading the Democrat challenger, Tarrant Police Chief Wendall Major, in his race for reelection.
Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Merika Coleman, Dominates Democratic Primary for Senate District 19, Faces Libertarian Opponent in Tuesday’s Election - Paid For by Merika Coleman Campaign P.O. Box 28888 Birmingham, Al 35288
Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Merika Coleman, Dominates Democratic Primary for Senate District 19, Faces Libertarian Opponent in Tuesday’s Election - Paid For by Merika Coleman Campaign P.O. Box 28888 Birmingham, Al 35288. Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Rep. Merika Coleman (D-Pleasant Grove) faces Libertatian in Tuesday’s Election after dominating her...
AP projects Kay Ivey to win Alabama governor’s race
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Associated Press is projecting Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will retain her office after beating two opponents in the November general election. “Tonight, our voters have spoken loud and clear by their support for our conservative record for results, and it’s a record I’m sure proud of too!” Ivey said to a crowd at her downtown Montgomery campaign party.
Ninth Amendment would give Public Service Commission regulatory power over private sewer System in Lake View
On Tuesday, Alabama voters will go to the polls to elect new leaders, vote on whether or not to ratify the recompiled constitution and consider ten statewide amendments, as well as many local issues. The Ninth Amendment directly affects the community of Lakeside in Tuscaloosa and Jefferson Counties. The State...
Crucial deadline for small business owners in 6 west Alabama counties
Tuscaloosa County, Ala. (WBRC) -For businesses in west Alabama affected by tornadoes earlier this year, there is still an opportunity to apply for Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, but time is running out. The deadline to apply for the disaster loan program is December 7 and it applies to people...
