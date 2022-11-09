ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected

Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
Business Insider

Trump has reportedly told people he can't leave his Twitter clone Truth Social because he'd risk torpedoing a company tied to his name

Trump privately voiced why he feels he can't leave Truth Social, the Washington Post reports. Leaving for Twitter would risk Truth Social failing, and it's too closely associated with his brand, the Post reported. Trump has said publicly he wouldn't rejoin Twitter because he's committed to Truth Social. Conservatives rejoiced...
The Independent

Twitter is introducing new ‘official’ label for some already verified accounts

Twitter plans to add a grey “official” label to some verified accounts when it launches its revamped $8 subscription service, the company said on Wednesday.The new “official” label is not available for purchase and not all previously verified accounts will get it, Esther Crawford, director of product management at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters, said.“Accounts that will receive it include government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures,” Ms Crawford tweeted.“A lot of folks have asked about how you’ll be able to distinguish between Twitter Blue subscribers with blue checkmarks and accounts that are...
NME

These actors have been suspended from Twitter for parodying Elon Musk

A number of Hollywood actors with verified Twitter accounts have had their pages suspended for parodying the social media platform’s new boss, Elon Musk. Twitter’s blue verified tag is set to be converted to a fee-based item soon, which has caused a backlash online. In recent days a number of verified stars have used their own accounts to mimic that of Musk’s including those of US comedians Sarah Silverman and Kathy Griffin.
The Independent

Elon Musk mocks people signing up to Twitter alternative Mastodon

Elon Musk has seemingly mocked Mastodon, the alternative site that many have embraced as they look to move away from Twitter. In the days since Mr Musk took over Twitter, he has prompted outcry over new policy and feature decisions. They have included the suggestion that content moderation could change significantly, as well as pushing forward with a fee of $8 per month to receive the blue checkmark that has previously indicated a users’ identity has been verified.

Comments / 0

Community Policy