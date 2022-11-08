ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Analysis: Steve Chabot lost a race he shouldn't have run in the first place

Steve Chabot knew it was coming. He had to. It was a locomotive barreling down the tracks and he couldn't get out of the way. It ended Tuesday night, with Democrat Greg Landsman of Mount Washington defeating the Westwood Republican in Ohio's 1st Congressional District, a seat that Chabot has held for all but two of the past 28 years.
Ohio lawmakers prepare for busy first week of lame duck session

Lawmakers will be returning to the Ohio Statehouse — after taking a break over the summer and part of the fall for the general election — to consider many different bills before the two-year session of this general assembly ends in December. The committees and floor votes that...
Is Ohio still a swing state? Plus more top stories

While nationwide we may not have seen a red wave, Tuesday was a good night for Republicans in Ohio. Incumbent Republicans for governor, attorney general, secretary of state, auditor and treasurer all won re-election. Ohio is looking ruby red, so the question is can it still be considered a swing...
Nicole makes landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane

Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday, Nicole was classified as a Category 1 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour, the the hurricane center said. It was moving west-northwest near 14 mph.
