wvxu.org
Ohio State Board of Education to consider controversial proposals, possibly for the last time
The Ohio State School Board’s executive committee is set to meet Monday morning to consider whether to support a controversial resolution that goes against a new federal policy requiring K-12 schools in Ohio to follow LGBTQ anti-discrimination policies in order to receive federal funding for things like school lunch programs.
wvxu.org
Analysis: Steve Chabot lost a race he shouldn't have run in the first place
Steve Chabot knew it was coming. He had to. It was a locomotive barreling down the tracks and he couldn't get out of the way. It ended Tuesday night, with Democrat Greg Landsman of Mount Washington defeating the Westwood Republican in Ohio's 1st Congressional District, a seat that Chabot has held for all but two of the past 28 years.
wvxu.org
Ohio lawmakers prepare for busy first week of lame duck session
Lawmakers will be returning to the Ohio Statehouse — after taking a break over the summer and part of the fall for the general election — to consider many different bills before the two-year session of this general assembly ends in December. The committees and floor votes that...
wvxu.org
Arizona Senate race still undecided as election officials release more ballots
Vote counting centers in Arizona are working full speed ahead on the tabulation of votes to determine key statewide races. Hanging in the balance is the fate of the U.S. Senate as both Republicans and Democrats are trying to gain greater control of the chamber. Maricopa County, which has the...
wvxu.org
Is Ohio still a swing state? Plus more top stories
While nationwide we may not have seen a red wave, Tuesday was a good night for Republicans in Ohio. Incumbent Republicans for governor, attorney general, secretary of state, auditor and treasurer all won re-election. Ohio is looking ruby red, so the question is can it still be considered a swing...
wvxu.org
Ohio Republicans build on supermajority with unconstitutional state legislative district maps
There’s a new chapter in Ohio’s redistricting saga after Republicans picked up even more seats in the Ohio House and Ohio Senate using district maps that were ruled unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court. Ohio’s voter preference over the past 10 years splits about 54% Republican and 46%...
wvxu.org
A look at why Ohio Democrats won statewide races in only three of Ohio's 88 counties
Republicans won big in Ohio, as they have in midterm elections going back to 1994 — with the exception of a Democratic wave year in 2006 — and Ohio Democrats got crushed in statewide races, from the top of the ticket on down. While redistricting helped candidates for...
wvxu.org
Commentary: How Mike DeWine tainted what is likely his final victory
Yes, Mike DeWine won easily. No one is surprised by that. It will be his last election. He can't run for a third consecutive term. Ohio law won't allow that. And he will be 80 years old by the time his second term ends. He'll be going away, after nearly...
wvxu.org
Nicole makes landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane
Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday, Nicole was classified as a Category 1 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour, the the hurricane center said. It was moving west-northwest near 14 mph.
