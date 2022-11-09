Read full article on original website
Related
No denying it: How did election deniers do in the midterm elections
While the midterm elections saw several candidates who have challenged or denied the results of the 2020 presidential election win races, 20 out of the 24 candidates in competitive races that have been called so far have gone against election deniers.
Five baseless 2022 election conspiracy theories, fact-checked
False claims and conspiracy theories about voting and the election process swirled on social media as Americans cast their ballots on Tuesday.
How election officials staved off chaos at polling places Tuesday
In many ways, the 2022 elections were an example of the plane landing safely.
Trump undermines election hours before voting closes: ‘Protest, protest, protest’
Former President Donald Trump is spending election day trying to undermine Americans’ trust in the election process on Truth Social. Mr Trump used his social media platform to baselessly insinuate that voter fraud was occurring in several states during the midterm elections and encouraged voters to “protest, protest, protest.”
MSNBC
Ron DeSantis' voter fraud arrests aim to suppress Black votes
Ask Americans what voter fraud looks like, and many will describe it as stuffing ballot boxes with votes from dead people or rigging voting machines so they spit out predetermined winners. They might even mention jackbooted thugs’, Ku Klux Klan riders’ or crooked corporations’ threatening voters’ jobs if they don’t vote a certain way. What they won’t describe as fraud is the case of an American citizen, who after being assured by government officials that he or she can register to vote, registers and votes.
Election-denying Secretary of State candidate asks state supreme court to allow ‘election observers’
An Ohio Secretary of State candidate who denied the validity of the 2020 election has asked the Ohio Supreme Court to compel the use of election observers in the November election. Terpsehore Maras, a podcaster who has also espoused QAnon conspiracy theories, filed a lawsuit against incumbent Secretary of State...
KSAT 12
Federal judge tells Beaumont election officials not to harass or discriminate against Black voters
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Allegations that Black voters were harassed and intimidated during early voting at a Beaumont polling place prompted a federal judge to issue an order early Tuesday morning directing Jefferson County to prohibit discriminatory behavior.
AOL Corp
Voting machine problems in battleground Arizona seized on by Trump, election deniers
PHOENIX (Reuters) - Problems with dozens of electronic vote counting machines in the battleground state of Arizona on Tuesday were seized upon by former Republican President Donald Trump and his followers, who falsely claimed it was evidence of election fraud by Democrats. Just a few hours into Election Day, Maricopa...
Arizona election workers face wave of threats before midterms: ‘You will all be executed’
Election workers in Arizona’s Maricopa County received at least 140 violent threats and harassing messages in the weeks leading up to Election Day, continuing an abusive trend fuelled by election disinformation and conspiracy theories in the aftermath of 2020 elections. The county, home to roughly 4.5 million people, has...
Republicans are already spreading lies about the midterm election results
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice. At the time of this writing, most midterm races that could tip the balance of power are...
NBC News
California U.S. House Election Results 2022
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Locked Out: Millions of Voters Are Disenfranchised Ahead of Midterm Elections
With the midterm election just days away, a D.C.-based think tank has released a new report that found that 4.6 million people can’t vote because of felony convictions. The report from The Sentencing Project pointed out that the number amounts to one in every 50 adults, with three out of four disenfranchised living in their communities, having completed their sentences or remaining supervised while on probation or parole.
NBC News
Analysis: At least 268 Republican nominees have cast doubt on the 2020 election
In House, Senate, gubernatorial and secretary of state races around the country, there are at least 268 Republican nominees who have denied or actively questioned the legitimacy of President Biden’s election, an NBC News analysis found. This includes those running in competitive races, like Kari Lake, the Republican nominee...
BBC
US midterm election results: Hope and despair - voters react
Votes are still being counted in the US, but Republicans appear on course to win a majority in the House of Representatives. We asked voters who are watching the results to share their reactions. Some are hopeful, while others are preparing for what they believe is the worst possible outcome.
americanmilitarynews.com
Huge Turnout: 11 million early votes already cast in midterm elections
Early voting turnout is set to rival the 2018 midterms, with more than 11 million ballots already cast in the upcoming midterm election, according to data from the United States Election Project, run by University of Florida political science professor Michael McDonald. Thirteen days out from Election Day, voters in...
Far-right online forums are already filled with users itching to declare the midterm elections fraudulent
Even before polls have closed, far-right internet forums are inundated with baseless fraud claims. Trump has written multple posts online suggesting fraud is taking place, urging people to protest. The past few years of voter fraud claims has ripened the ground for similar conspiracies to spread. Even before polls closed...
Perspective: Republicans and Democrats have different fears about elections. That’s all the more reason they should talk
Like other meaningful differences in America, the depth of disagreement over American elections seems to keep increasing. On one hand are those concerned about voting integrity and the possibility of fraud through mail-in ballots. On the other hand are those concerned about voter access and the silencing of certain voters through the creation of extra barriers.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Sarah Westwood warns Democrats may learn 'wrong lessons' from midterm elections
The Washington Examiner's Sarah Westwood warned Thursday that the Democrats "risk learning the wrong lessons" from the midterm elections, in which they performed better than the polls predicted. "Election results suggest that in a lot of areas people were able to separate their economic frustrations from who they selected as...
Why we won’t know every result on election night
Texas Senator Ted Cruz asked on Twitter why “only Democrat blue cities take ‘days’ to count their votes” while “the rest of the country manages to get it done on election night.”Not only is that statement completely false, it suggests that so-called “Democrat blue cities” are manipulating the results, amplifying a bogus narrative of widespread voter fraud that has captivated Republican politics in the leadup to 2022 midterm elections.After a Pennsylvania elections official said that it could take “days” to complete the state’s vote count, Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano baselessly asserted “that’s an attempt to have the...
Election Day voters talk crime, first-time gun buyer surge
Americans are starting to take personal safety into their own hands and bringing their concerns over a nationwide crime surge to the polls on Election Day. "There's a lot of first-time gun buyers constantly," FSS Armory owner Ross Osias told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney in a voter panel Tuesday. "They're all expressing some fear and this new wave of, ‘I need to protect myself.’"
Comments / 0