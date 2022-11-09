Read full article on original website
Rapid City man denies killing a child in Mission
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man accused of killing a child pleaded “not guilty” in federal court Wednesday. Noah Virgil White Lance III, 33, is charged with first degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon to a child, assault resulting in serious bodily injury to a child, and child abuse.
Pedestrian hit by a truck in Box Elder has died
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City woman hit by a truck in Box Elder Oct. 31 has died from her injuries. According to a release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, 20-year-old Ina King was walking in the center of the on ramp to Interstate 90 (mile marker 63) about 2:30 a.m. when she was hit by the truck. King was taken to Monument Hospital in Rapid City where she died Monday.
HealthWatch: Preventing overdoses in children
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An increasing number of people are being hospitalized due to accidental overdoses. Dr. Cara Hamilton with Black Hills Pediatrics has some tips on how you can keep your children safe. “No matter you’re feeling on legalized marijuana in South Dakota or if you yourself use...
TeamMates Mentoring Program searching for people to mentor Black Hills youth
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In 1991, Tom and Nancy Osborne founded the TeamMates Mentoring Program providing support and encouragement to school-aged kids. “The goal of the program is to see students graduate from high school and pursue post-secondary education,” said Demoine Adams, the CEO of TeamMates. “To reach this goal, students meet one time per week with a caring adult who serves as a mentor. Mentors are volunteers from the community who have dedicated themselves to making a difference in the life of a young person. Mentors give students a sense of hope, purpose, and vision. We’ve also found that mentors leave their mentee feeling more hopeful and engaged in their workplace.”
Popular reality show inspires Rapid City tourism competition
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Have you ever wanted to compete on a reality tv show? Rapid City has their own version of a popular show, and teams even win prizes. Inspired by the show The Amazing Race, the Amazing Rush brings meeting and event planners to see what Rapid City and the Black Hills has to offer.
Million-dollar donation helps military veterans at Mines
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Mines is listed as a military friendly school and this November they are hosting events for veterans and getting upgrades to the Rich and Trudy Wells Veterans Resource Center. The center gives veteran students tools to help ensure their success. The Wells’ 1-million-dollar...
New bocce ball courts in the works for Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The empty space at the intersection between Omaha Street and Mount Rushmore Road, which previously housed a tennis court, is getting a new sports court. Black Hills Works and the Rapid City Flame Special Olympics are working together on developing new bocce ball courts. The...
At home coffee roaster, Brewed Awakenings, brings beans from around the world to Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Charles and Jennifer Havenner’s mission at Brewed Awakenings is to make great coffee from around the world while supporting the community and they’re brewing up this lofty goal from their own home. You can find them at https://blackhillsartisanroaster.com/ or this weekend, Nov. 12...
Spearfish schools expand their education programs
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s been a major topic over the last year. Many businesses are experiencing worker shortages. Two schools in Spearfish are planning to expand their education programs to help with these issues. Spearfish School District is aiming to expand their career technical education center at...
Mines looks to send senior class out with a win
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota Mines football team has clinched back to back winning seasons for the first time since 1985. On Saturday the 6-4 Hardrockers wrap up the season by hosting Chadron State. Kickoff is at noon over at O’Harra Stadium.
Snowfall tonight
The early evening news on KEVN. Million-dollar donation helps military veterans at Mines. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. Meade County Commissioners hear opinions on shooting range ordinance. Updated: 18 hours ago. The ordinance outlines requirements for any potential shooting range construction in Meade County.
Richards making her mark with the Spearfish volleyball team
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -In her high school days Shelbie Richards was a 3 sport standout for Belle Fourche. Richards is now in her first season as head coach of the Spearfish volleyball team and has led her team to the SODAK 16.
Red or Blue? Check the balance of power as races are called tonight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When the election ends and votes are counted, what political party will control Washington?. Forget the polls and pundit pondering. Go to this link - https://www.kotatv.com/politics/national-election-map - throughout tonight to see whether the Republicans or Democrats will have the edge in the Senate and House.
Casting ballots depends on more than name recognition
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s election day and voting is a constitutional right that a lot of Americans take advantage of. However certain generations are found to vote more consistently than others. Voting habits can vary along generational lines; some will vote for a candidate only if they...
Snowfall across our area tonight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snowfall will move into our area after sunset. The greatest chance for snow for Rapid City and the Black Hills will be between 8pm-11pm. Snow will clear out of the Black Hills by around midnight, with some lingering light snow showers possible during the earl morning hours tomorrow. Northern counties will see the snow last much longer, with moderate to heavy snow continuing until around sunrise tomorrow. The snow will clear out of our area by the afternoon tomorrow. 6-10 inches of snow is possible for northern counties, but only about 1-4 inches for the rest of our area. Temperatures tonight will be very cold with Northeast Wyoming expected to drop into the single digits. Lows will be in the teens for Western South Dakota. Highs will not be much better tomorrow with temperatures only rising into the teens and 20s. We also will see some windy conditions. Wind gusts are expected to be up near 30-40 mph. With the cold temperatures and windy conditions, the wind chill values will be brutal. Tomorrow morning, much of our area will likely see the wind chill values below zero. During the afternoon tomorrow, the wind chill values will stay in the single digits. They will once again drop below zero for Friday morning. Temperatures for the weekend and next week will remain below average with highs expected to be in the 30s.
Rylan Mcdonnell-Gustafson Builders Athlete of the Week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Wall football team will take on Parkston for the 9AA state title Friday morning. Rylan Mcdonnell has been a big part of the Eagles success this season. The receiver has helped Wall rack up a perfect 11-0 record.
