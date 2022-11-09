Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
Steven Spielberg Thinks The COVID-19 Pandemic Streamers Caused Streamers Like HBO Max To “Throw Some Of My Best Filmmaker Friends Under The Bus”
Steven Spielberg‘s latest movie, “The Fabelmans,” is all about the power of film and the theatrical experience. But in a new interview with The New York Times in the leadup to the film’s release, Spielberg argued the magic of moviegoing took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Warner Bros. and HBO Max are to blame.
Elle
The Best Sci-Fi Films to Watch for an Out-of-This World Movie Night
The science fiction genre is all about imagination. A good sci-fi film can take you to the stars, to the laboratory, to a post-apocalyptic world, or even an alternate dimension; but at the center of it all is a very human story. If you tend to only watch one type of sci-fi movie, let the list below open you up to some new experiences. After all, sci-fi is all about expanding your mind to all the possibilities in the universe—and every other universe you can come up with. Below are the best sci-fi films to watch right now for a well-deserved break from the real world.
Steven Spielberg criticizes streaming platforms for "throwing filmmakers under the bus"
Steven Spielberg has spoken out against streaming services, saying that the decision to forgo theatrical releases and "relegate" movies to streamers is throwing filmmakers under the bus. "The pandemic created an opportunity for streaming platforms to raise their subscriptions to record-breaking levels and also throw some of my best filmmaker...
‘Terrifier 2’ Submitted For Oscar Consideration
Art The Clown has been stacking up bodies in his second (technically third) outing, and soon, he could be stacking awards as well. That's right, Terrifier 2 of all films has been submitted to the Academy for Oscar consideration. Of course, horror films aren't particularly favored by the Hollywood establishment, and especially not this kind of horror. A few horror films have won before. There are even some who managed to pick up Best Picture. That being said, it's not very likely Terrifier 2 will be among those.
The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today
Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror diehards recommend brilliant slasher films you’ve absolutely never seen
Slashers are arguably the most consistently successful horror films out there, with the likes of Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Halloween, and the various Friday the 13th movies and Nightmare on Elm Street films all prevalent in the public’s mind. There’s a whole swathe of slasher films that, while brilliant,...
wegotthiscovered.com
These were the most watched horror movies in October, according to Letterboxd users
Horror enthusiasts leaned heavily into nostalgia throughout October to get their scares in, with high-profile franchises the most rewatched during Halloween month. Instead of giving indie horror flicks another geeze, fans went for the likes of Scream, Halloween, and the Hellraiser moves to get them into the spooky mood. Topping the list of most rewatched horror films in October was John Carpenter’s original Halloween, with sequels Halloween (2018), Halloween Ends, and Halloween Kills all in the top ten.
wegotthiscovered.com
A billion-dollar behemoth that changed cinema forever devours the streaming competition
James Cameron’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day may have ushered in the CGI revolution and set the standard for blockbuster escapism, but it was the release of Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park two years later that stomped along and kicked the doors clean off their hinges. A seamless blend of...
12 Behind The Scenes Facts About Children In Horror Movies That Actually Make The Movies They Were In 10 Times More Interesting
If you can guess which "Halloween" star is now a Real Housewife, you're a horror movie expert.
Guillermo Del Toro's Best Movies And How To Watch Them
Truly a master of horror and fantasy, Guillermo del Toro has made some amazing films. Here are eight of his best.
Sofia Coppola's Most Memorable Movies Ranked
Sofia Coppola is one of the most revered talents and passionate cinephiles in contemporary American film. Although she is best known for writing and directing, she got her start in front of the camera playing minor roles opposite members of the Brat Pack in "The Outsiders" and "Rumble Fish." After her much-maligned appearance in father Francis Ford Coppola's "The Godfather III," Coppola transitioned from acting to independent filmmaking by writing, directing, and producing her short film "Lick the Star."
‘Radical Dreamer’ Director on How He Persuaded Werner Herzog to Be the Subject of His Documentary
Thomas von Steinaecker first reached out to Werner Herzog in 2020 about making a documentary surveying the prolific director’s career. Von Steinaecker’s peers told him that he would never hear back from Herzog. Afterall Herzog had never met von Steinaecker. That was two years ago. In that time, von Steinaecker completed “Werner Herzog: Radical Dreamer.” The 103-minute feature documentary chronicles not just Herzog’s 60-year career, but also explores what makes Herzog tick as a filmmaker and as a human being. German-born von Steinaecker discovered Herzog in his early teens when he turned on the television and watched “Aguirre, the Wrath of...
2010's Best Horror Movies (Opinion)
Horror movies have been around for a long time, entertaining audiences with their suspenseful, spooky, and sometimes gory storylines. 2010 was a particularly good year for horror movies.
After being rejected by the Academy, Richard Linklater's Apollo 10 ½ finally qualifies for the Best Animation Oscar
The Academy has backtracked on Linklater's latest
Collider
Steven Spielberg Criticizes Streaming Services for Impacting Theatrical Releases
Steven Spielberg has criticized the way streaming services, including Warner Brothers' HBO Max, are treating filmmakers. The award-winning film director of The Fabelmans has blamed the services for taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic when theatrical releases were first cancelled. In an interview with The New York Times, Spielberg took aim at streaming services for refusing to give filmmakers theatrical releases after the height of the pandemic. “The pandemic created an opportunity for streaming platforms to raise their subscriptions to record-breaking levels and also throw some of my best filmmaker friends under the bus as their movies were unceremoniously not given theatrical releases,” Spielberg said.
One Netflix Movie That’s Quietly Drumming Up Interest From Fans This Week
Netflix's new film is stirring up interest online, as it recently premiered one of its best and most important films yet.
Guillermo del Toro shares a first-ever look at his scrapped Lovecraft adaptation
Universal canceled the film in 2011
Tulsa King to Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? The seven best shows to stream this week
Sylvester Stallone goes on a one-man crime wave in Oklahoma, and you’ll lap up this gloriously eccentric documentary about the American dream. Plus: new Teletubbies!
Popculture
Netflix's 'Pinocchio' Is Being Called a 'Masterpiece'
Some critics have now seen Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, and the reviews are outstanding. The movie is coming to Netflix next month, but first, it will get screenings in select theaters starting on Friday, Nov. 11. So far, it sounds like it will be worth the trip. These days, most...
The First Songs From the ‘Babylon’ Score Sound as Wild as Damien Chazelle’s Next Film Looks
The first offerings from the soundtrack to Damien Chazelle’s roaring Twenties Hollywood flick Babylon have arrived with a wild energy to match the film’s hedonistic vibe. The two songs, “Call Me Manny” and “Voodoo Mama,” are both pulsating blasts of hot jazz stuffed with thundering drums and boozy horns. Composer Justin Hurwitz — who helmed the entire 48-track score — gave Rolling Stone some context for the two songs, too. “Call Me Manny” plays when Diego Calva’s character, Manny Torres, is thrust into “the whirlwind of a new job.” Meanwhile, “Voodoo Mama” helps kick everything off, blaring as Margot Robbie’s...
Comments / 0