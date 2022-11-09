RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pass the “pup-kin” pie this Thanksgiving because Bar K-9 in Uptown Rapid is having its third annual Petsgiving supply drive!. The drive is set to go from Nov. 5 through Nov. 30 at the Bar K-9 Indoor Dog Park and Bar. The goal of the drive is to help out Border Paws Dog Rescue by supplying them with goodies and other pet supplies for the Thanksgiving season. According to the Bar K-9 co-owner, the reason they are doing this for the third year is that sometimes shelters are non-profits, so it is up to the community to help them out.

