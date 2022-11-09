Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Longtime Maricopa County recorder weighs in on the election process
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County is the second largest voting jurisdiction in the country. If anyone knows what it’s like to go through this election process, it’s former county recorder Helen Purcell. Purcell was the Maricopa County recorder for 28 years. She was elected as a...
AZFamily
Extra security at Maricopa County elections building due to rally
How the ballots results from Maricopa County impacted the undecided races. The latest ballot results from Maricopa County helped some Republicans in undecided races but there is still a long way to go flip some of the races.
AZFamily
How the ballots results from Maricopa County impacted the undecided races
About 50 people protested at the Maricopa County ballot tabulation center and extra law enforcement was brought in just in case.
Hear Arizona election official shut down Blake Masters's allegation of ballot mixing
Bill Gates, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman, explains how votes are being counted and shuts down allegations from Blake Masters and the RNC that ballots in Maricopa County were mixed up.
AZFamily
Estimated 85,000 to 95,000 ballots remain to be counted in Maricopa County
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After another historic ballot drop on Sunday evening, Maricopa County election officials say about 85,000-95,000 ballots are left to be counted. Officials say 1,474,943 ballots have been counted for Arizona’s largest county, representing nearly 61% of voters. The count is almost 94% complete, with several races still too close to call.
AZFamily
Prop. 308 still too close to call as both sides hope they win
Maricopa County Recorder's Office asking for patience as ballot counting continues. The state now has less than 400,000 votes that still need to be tabulated, with about 275,000 of those in Maricopa County.
AZFamily
Former county recorder Helen Purcell reacts to midterms
While interacting with him, an officer shot him, investigators said.
AZFamily
Dozens peacefully protest outside Maricopa County elections center
How the ballots results from Maricopa County impacted the undecided races. The latest ballot results from Maricopa County helped some Republicans in undecided races but there is still a long way to go flip some of the races.
AZFamily
Officials say 80K votes to drop from Maricopa County
Prop. 308 still too close to call as both sides hope they win. Supporters and opponents remain optimistic about the fate of Prop. 308, which would give in-state tuition to certain people in the country illegally.
AZFamily
Hand count audit starts in Maricopa County
How the ballots results from Maricopa County impacted the undecided races. The latest ballot results from Maricopa County helped some Republicans in undecided races but there is still a long way to go flip some of the races.
AZFamily
Mark Kelly 2022 Election Victory Speech
Dozens of people protested outside the Maricopa County's election tabulation center in Phoenix and security was tight. As ballot counting hits its fourth day in Maricopa County, the hand count audit has started.
AZFamily
Ballot counting to continue through weekend in Maricopa County
Democrats have padded their narrow leads in key Arizona contests, but the races for U.S. Senate and attorney general are still too early to call. Democrat Katie Hobbs is 1.4 points ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. Arizona state law creating long waiting game for election results.
AZFamily
New results from Maricopa County ballot drop
Democrat Katie Hobbs is 1.4 points ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. Arizona state law creating long waiting game for election results. State law allows Arizona voters to drop off early ballots on Election Day, which is one reason why it's taking so long to declare winners from Tuesday's election.
AZFamily
Hobbs gains 8K votes against Lake after latest Maricopa County ballot drop
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Democrat Katie Hobbs padded her slim lead over Republican Kari Lake in the race for governor after Maricopa County released more ballots numbers. As of 8 p.m. Thursday, Hobbs had 51% of the vote with 1,031,373 votes, while Lake has 49% with a total of 1,004,494 votes. An estimated 74% of the votes have been counted. About 78,000 votes were counted in Maricopa County with 42,747 going to Hobbs and 35,253 going to Lake. No clear winner has been projected, but Lake said earlier in the day she was “100%” confident she was going to win. Hobbs hasn’t talked to the media but tweeted the votes will determine the race, “not by the volume at which an unhinged former television reporter can shout conspiracy theories.”
Republicans file emergency motion to extend Maricopa County voting hours
A Republican coalition is filing an emergency motion to extend voting hours in Arizona’s Maricopa County, citing concerns about voting machine issues. The Republican National Committee (RNC), the National Republican Senatorial Committee, former state lawmaker Jill Norgaard, and the campaigns of the Arizona GOP nominees for Senate and governor — Blake Masters and Kari Lake, respectively — filed a request that all voting centers in the county stay open until 10 p.m. local time on Tuesday.
arizonasuntimes.com
Democrats Lead in Arizona on Election Night, But Hope Remains Strong for Republicans
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Election night is well underway in Arizona, and despite some issues during the day in Maricopa County, votes are currently being tabulated. At the time of writing, tallied votes show Democrats leading across the state, but a data expert said Republican victories are not out of the question yet.
kawc.org
Arizona Secretary of State race between election denier Finchem and 'democracy protector' Fontes
PHOENIX -- Arizonans are deciding whether to choose someone who had administered an election or someone who claims the results were fraudulent to be the state's top election official -- and first in line for governor if the incumbent leaves office. Democrat Adrian Fontes was the Maricopa County recorder for...
12news.com
Is Maricopa County's tabulator error Katie Hobbs' fault? Officials say that's not how Arizona's elections work
ARIZONA, USA — Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is currently the state's top elections official while also running for governor. It's confusing. Also confusing: A group of Republicans has been calling for Hobbs to recuse herself from being the state's top election official while running in the election. This...
AZFamily
How the ballots results from Maricopa County impacted the undecided races.
AZFamily
New video shows Phoenix police using alleged excessive force during arrest
Arizona law enforcement preparing for worst case scenarios ahead of Big Game. The state's Cyber Command is constantly testing for vulnerabilities ahead of the Super Bowl in Glendale.
