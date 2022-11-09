ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

AZFamily

Extra security at Maricopa County elections building due to rally

How the ballots results from Maricopa County impacted the undecided races. The latest ballot results from Maricopa County helped some Republicans in undecided races but there is still a long way to go flip some of the races.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Estimated 85,000 to 95,000 ballots remain to be counted in Maricopa County

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After another historic ballot drop on Sunday evening, Maricopa County election officials say about 85,000-95,000 ballots are left to be counted. Officials say 1,474,943 ballots have been counted for Arizona’s largest county, representing nearly 61% of voters. The count is almost 94% complete, with several races still too close to call.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Prop. 308 still too close to call as both sides hope they win

Maricopa County Recorder's Office asking for patience as ballot counting continues. The state now has less than 400,000 votes that still need to be tabulated, with about 275,000 of those in Maricopa County.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Former county recorder Helen Purcell reacts to midterms

While interacting with him, an officer shot him, investigators said. 1 woman dead, 4 injured after rideshare driver crashes in to DPS trooper vehicle. While officials were helping those involved in the crash, a rideshare car driving past suddenly hit the back of the DPS patrol car.
AZFamily

Dozens peacefully protest outside Maricopa County elections center

How the ballots results from Maricopa County impacted the undecided races. The latest ballot results from Maricopa County helped some Republicans in undecided races but there is still a long way to go flip some of the races. Extra security at Maricopa County elections building due to rally.
AZFamily

Officials say 80K votes to drop from Maricopa County

Prop. 308 still too close to call as both sides hope they win. Supporters and opponents remain optimistic about the fate of Prop. 308, which would give in-state tuition to certain people in the country illegally. Maricopa County Recorder's Office asking for patience as ballot counting continues.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Hand count audit starts in Maricopa County

How the ballots results from Maricopa County impacted the undecided races. The latest ballot results from Maricopa County helped some Republicans in undecided races but there is still a long way to go flip some of the races. Extra security at Maricopa County elections building due to rally.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Mark Kelly 2022 Election Victory Speech

Dozens of people protested outside the Maricopa County's election tabulation center in Phoenix and security was tight. As ballot counting hits its fourth day in Maricopa County, the hand count audit has started. Prop. 308 still too close to call as both sides hope they win.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Ballot counting to continue through weekend in Maricopa County

Democrats have padded their narrow leads in key Arizona contests, but the races for U.S. Senate and attorney general are still too early to call. Democrat Katie Hobbs is 1.4 points ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. Arizona state law creating long waiting game for election results.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

New results from Maricopa County ballot drop

Democrat Katie Hobbs is 1.4 points ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. Arizona state law creating long waiting game for election results. State law allows Arizona voters to drop off early ballots on Election Day, which is one reason why it's taking so long to declare winners from Tuesday's election.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Hobbs gains 8K votes against Lake after latest Maricopa County ballot drop

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Democrat Katie Hobbs padded her slim lead over Republican Kari Lake in the race for governor after Maricopa County released more ballots numbers. As of 8 p.m. Thursday, Hobbs had 51% of the vote with 1,031,373 votes, while Lake has 49% with a total of 1,004,494 votes. An estimated 74% of the votes have been counted. About 78,000 votes were counted in Maricopa County with 42,747 going to Hobbs and 35,253 going to Lake. No clear winner has been projected, but Lake said earlier in the day she was “100%” confident she was going to win. Hobbs hasn’t talked to the media but tweeted the votes will determine the race, “not by the volume at which an unhinged former television reporter can shout conspiracy theories.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Hill

Republicans file emergency motion to extend Maricopa County voting hours

A Republican coalition is filing an emergency motion to extend voting hours in Arizona’s Maricopa County, citing concerns about voting machine issues. The Republican National Committee (RNC), the National Republican Senatorial Committee, former state lawmaker Jill Norgaard, and the campaigns of the Arizona GOP nominees for Senate and governor — Blake Masters and Kari Lake, respectively — filed a request that all voting centers in the county stay open until 10 p.m. local time on Tuesday.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Officer shoots, kills armed suicidal man in Goodyear, police say

1 woman dead, 4 injured after rideshare driver crashes in to DPS trooper vehicle. While officials were helping those involved in the crash, a rideshare car driving past suddenly hit the back of the DPS patrol car. How the ballots results from Maricopa County impacted the undecided races.
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

New video shows Phoenix police using alleged excessive force during arrest

Arizona law enforcement preparing for worst case scenarios ahead of Big Game. The state's Cyber Command is constantly testing for vulnerabilities ahead of the Super Bowl in Glendale. New results from Maricopa County ballot drop.
PHOENIX, AZ

