askflagler.com
Theresa Pontieri, Cathy Heighter Win Palm Coast City Council Races
PALM COAST – The Palm Coast City Council will have two new members soon: Theresa Pontieri and Cathy Heighter have won election to succeed John Fanelli and Eddie Branquinho, respectively. Pontieri won election over Alan Lowe and Heighter prevailed over Fernando Melendez. Neither of the two races had an...
villages-news.com
Village official comments on failure of independent fire district referendum
The district manager of The Villages government offered a brief reflection on the day after the failure of a referendum that would have created an independent fire district. “Unfortunately, last night the voters spoke,” District Manager Kenny Blocker said at Wednesday’s meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. “We feel like we did everything we could to provide the information fairly and accurately.”
flaglernewsweekly.com
Breakout Wins Put Women Back On the Dais In Palm Coast & Flagler County, DeSantis Wins Re-Election
In a community where the most populous city and the county seat were both devoid of representation by women, both picked up new additions on Tuesday evening with the selection of Teresa Pontiere and Cathy Heighter for the Palm Coast City Council by voters. “It was just an awesome effort...
WESH
Volusia County election results
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m.
Clay County Elections 2022: Results in race for Clay County Commission seat announced
Alexandra Compere, a Republican, defeated Leroy Edwards, a Democrat, in the race for District 2 Clay County commissioner, a seat vacated by term limits. In unofficial returns with all 6 precincts reporting, Compere received 62.22 percent of the vote to Edwards 37.78 percent.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler, Municipal Public Agency and Office Closures
November 9, 2022 – Many public entities in Flagler County will close Thursday because of Tropical Storm Nicole, and on Friday because of Veterans Day. “We are already feeling adverse effects from Tropical Storm Nicole as the system is like 500 miles wide,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord.
click orlando
Results 2022: Flagler County’s half-cent school tax renewal proposal passes
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County residents approved the continuation of a half-cent school tax referendum which aims to help fund school improvement projects within the district. The half-cent sales tax measure, which was first approved in 2002 and renewed again by Flagler County voters in 2012, is not...
Clay County voters reject end to term limits, commissioner salary hikes; approve money for school security
Clay County voters strongly rejected measures to end term limits for some county offices and give salary hikes to county commissioners. But voters did give approval to renewing a property tax millage for school security.
WESH
David Smith wins in Florida House District 38 race
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Democrat Sarah Henry and Republican David Smith were candidates running in the Florida House District 38 race. The district includes Altamonte Springs, Casselberry, Fern Park in addition to parts of Winter Springs, Oviedo and some areas around Tuskawilla. Smith won the race this year for...
Action News Jax
‘I’m still here’: Burton gives concession speech in Jacksonville Sheriff race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — While Democrat Lakesha Burton did not score victory against Republican T.K. Waters in the Jacksonville Sheriff race, she said she is still “fired up” about what’s next. To a room full of her supporters, Burton said there is still so much to be...
palmcoastobserver.com
LETTERS: School book banners are violating other parents' rights
School book banners are violating other parents' rights. Let's be clear, it isn't just about banning books, because a group with a particular viewpoint doesn't like them. This is really about taking away parents' rights. If they get their way, individual parents won't be able to decide for themselves what their children can read. The group proposing the banning will have effectively taken that right away.
News4Jax.com
Flagler County: ‘Don’t drive on A1A unless absolutely necessary’
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A day after asking residents and visitors in certain parts of the county to evacuate ahead of Nicole, Flagler County emergency management officials on Thursday asked drivers to avoid using A1A if at all possible. In a social media post early Thursday, Flagler County Emergency...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Veterans Court gives Volusia veterans a second chance
Every time a veteran graduates from the 7th Judicial Circuit Veterans Court, he or she receives a challenge coin. Local Vietnam veteran Arlow Triplett, a mentor of the Veterans Court, can't remember how many coins he's seen awarded, but there's been a lot. He wouldn't dare to put a number on it — but he does know the program has an 85% no return rate, meaning the majority of veterans that do graduate from the initiative don't commit future crimes.
click orlando
Volusia County extends curfew as officials assess Nicole damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A curfew remains in effect Thursday in Volusia County for areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway following Tropical Storm Nicole. The county said the curfew began 11:22 a.m. Thursday and will go through 7 a.m. Friday. There was an original curfew in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Not Again. A1A Suffers Critical Infrastructure Failure with Storm Onslaught
Flagler County, FL (November 10, 2022) It’s been six years since State Road A1A experienced critical infrastructure failure but with the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicole on Wednesday, the battering of the Atlantic Ocean was too much for the already weakened coastline to sustain and portions of A1A caved to the onslaught.
palmcoastobserver.com
Two felons from out of state arrested by Flagler County deputies
Public Affairs Officer, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Two wanted fugitives, one from North Carolina and one from Maryland, have been arrested by Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputies in recent days. FCSO arrests North Carolina fugitive wanted for threatening to kill law enforcement. A fugitive from justice is in the...
WESH
Casey DeSantis stops in New Smyrna Beach to rally for Republicans
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida's first lady headlined a rally in New Smyrna Beach Monday, hoping to rally the Republican faithful. Casey DeSantis highlighted many of her husband's accomplishments in office. "I am so damn proud of what Ron has done,” Casey DeSantis said. She made an announcement...
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County schools closed on Thursday, Nov. 10; early release on Wednesday, Nov. 9
Flagler Schools Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt announced Flagler Schools will have an early release Wednesday, Nov. 9. This move is to prepare for the advancing tropical storm that is forecast to become Hurricane Nicole before it makes landfall somewhere along the east coast of Florida. All schools will start at their...
villages-news.com
Governor adds Marion County to State of Emergency as Nicole nears Florida
Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update Wednesday on state preparation efforts ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole and urged Floridians to listen to local emergency management officials for updates related to their counties. There are currently 16,000 linemen staged to respond to power outages following the storm. That includes a huge...
News4Jax.com
Breaches leave part of A1A in southern St. Johns County closed
In southern St. Johns County, people were bracing Wednesday for possible flooding along the coast as Nicole headed toward Florida. Breaches have also left part of A1A closed at Marineland at the St. Johns-Flagler County line after high tide brought water into the roadway Wednesday morning. The flooding left a sludge sand behind on the roadway.
