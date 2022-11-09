ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

askflagler.com

Theresa Pontieri, Cathy Heighter Win Palm Coast City Council Races

PALM COAST – The Palm Coast City Council will have two new members soon: Theresa Pontieri and Cathy Heighter have won election to succeed John Fanelli and Eddie Branquinho, respectively. Pontieri won election over Alan Lowe and Heighter prevailed over Fernando Melendez. Neither of the two races had an...
PALM COAST, FL
villages-news.com

Village official comments on failure of independent fire district referendum

The district manager of The Villages government offered a brief reflection on the day after the failure of a referendum that would have created an independent fire district. “Unfortunately, last night the voters spoke,” District Manager Kenny Blocker said at Wednesday’s meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. “We feel like we did everything we could to provide the information fairly and accurately.”
WESH

Volusia County election results

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m.
flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler, Municipal Public Agency and Office Closures

November 9, 2022 – Many public entities in Flagler County will close Thursday because of Tropical Storm Nicole, and on Friday because of Veterans Day. “We are already feeling adverse effects from Tropical Storm Nicole as the system is like 500 miles wide,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

David Smith wins in Florida House District 38 race

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Democrat Sarah Henry and Republican David Smith were candidates running in the Florida House District 38 race. The district includes Altamonte Springs, Casselberry, Fern Park in addition to parts of Winter Springs, Oviedo and some areas around Tuskawilla. Smith won the race this year for...
FLORIDA STATE
palmcoastobserver.com

LETTERS: School book banners are violating other parents' rights

School book banners are violating other parents' rights. Let's be clear, it isn't just about banning books, because a group with a particular viewpoint doesn't like them. This is really about taking away parents' rights. If they get their way, individual parents won't be able to decide for themselves what their children can read. The group proposing the banning will have effectively taken that right away.
PALM COAST, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Veterans Court gives Volusia veterans a second chance

Every time a veteran graduates from the 7th Judicial Circuit Veterans Court, he or she receives a challenge coin. Local Vietnam veteran Arlow Triplett, a mentor of the Veterans Court, can't remember how many coins he's seen awarded, but there's been a lot. He wouldn't dare to put a number on it — but he does know the program has an 85% no return rate, meaning the majority of veterans that do graduate from the initiative don't commit future crimes.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Volusia County extends curfew as officials assess Nicole damage

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A curfew remains in effect Thursday in Volusia County for areas east of the Intracoastal Waterway following Tropical Storm Nicole. The county said the curfew began 11:22 a.m. Thursday and will go through 7 a.m. Friday. There was an original curfew in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Two felons from out of state arrested by Flagler County deputies

Public Affairs Officer, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Two wanted fugitives, one from North Carolina and one from Maryland, have been arrested by Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputies in recent days. FCSO arrests North Carolina fugitive wanted for threatening to kill law enforcement. A fugitive from justice is in the...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Governor adds Marion County to State of Emergency as Nicole nears Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update Wednesday on state preparation efforts ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole and urged Floridians to listen to local emergency management officials for updates related to their counties. There are currently 16,000 linemen staged to respond to power outages following the storm. That includes a huge...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Breaches leave part of A1A in southern St. Johns County closed

In southern St. Johns County, people were bracing Wednesday for possible flooding along the coast as Nicole headed toward Florida. Breaches have also left part of A1A closed at Marineland at the St. Johns-Flagler County line after high tide brought water into the roadway Wednesday morning. The flooding left a sludge sand behind on the roadway.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL

