Buckeyes No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankings

By Daniel Griffin, Orri Benatar
 2 days ago

ABOVE: OSU head coach Ryan Day’s Tuesday press conference ahead of Saturday’s game against Indiana.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-7 win for the Buckeyes over Northwestern amidst gusty winds and rain kept them unbeaten and near the top of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Ohio State (9-0, 6-0) was ranked No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff poll alongside Georgia (No. 1), Michigan (No. 3), and TCU (No. 4) in the playoff positions. No. 5 Tennessee and No. 6 Oregon are considered the first two teams out of the Playoff by the committee.

The Buckeyes will be playing Indiana on Saturday at 12 p.m. at Ohio Stadium as they look to improve its record to 10-0. OSU will then play Maryland on the road on Nov. 19 before concluding its regular season in Columbus against Michigan on Nov. 26.

College Football Playoff Rankings (NOV. 8, 2022)

1 Georgia
2 Ohio State
3 Michigan
4 TCU
5 Tennessee
6 Oregon
7 LSU
8 USC
9 Alabama
10 Clemson
11 Ole Miss
12 UCLA
13 Utah
14 Penn State
15 North Carolina
16 NC State
17 Tulane
18 Texas
19 Kansas State
20 Notre Dame
21 Illinois
22 UCF
23 Florida State
24 Kentucky
25 Washington
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

