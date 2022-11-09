Buckeyes No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankings
ABOVE: OSU head coach Ryan Day’s Tuesday press conference ahead of Saturday’s game against Indiana.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-7 win for the Buckeyes over Northwestern amidst gusty winds and rain kept them unbeaten and near the top of the College Football Playoff rankings.
Ohio State (9-0, 6-0) was ranked No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff poll alongside Georgia (No. 1), Michigan (No. 3), and TCU (No. 4) in the playoff positions. No. 5 Tennessee and No. 6 Oregon are considered the first two teams out of the Playoff by the committee.Sueing leads Ohio State past Robert Morris 91-53
The Buckeyes will be playing Indiana on Saturday at 12 p.m. at Ohio Stadium as they look to improve its record to 10-0. OSU will then play Maryland on the road on Nov. 19 before concluding its regular season in Columbus against Michigan on Nov. 26.
College Football Playoff Rankings (NOV. 8, 2022)
|1
|Georgia
|2
|Ohio State
|3
|Michigan
|4
|TCU
|5
|Tennessee
|6
|Oregon
|7
|LSU
|8
|USC
|9
|Alabama
|10
|Clemson
|11
|Ole Miss
|12
|UCLA
|13
|Utah
|14
|Penn State
|15
|North Carolina
|16
|NC State
|17
|Tulane
|18
|Texas
|19
|Kansas State
|20
|Notre Dame
|21
|Illinois
|22
|UCF
|23
|Florida State
|24
|Kentucky
|25
|Washington
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.
Comments / 0