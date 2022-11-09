Buckeyes No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankings

ABOVE: OSU head coach Ryan Day’s Tuesday press conference ahead of Saturday’s game against Indiana.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-7 win for the Buckeyes over Northwestern amidst gusty winds and rain kept them unbeaten and near the top of the College Football Playoff rankings.

Ohio State (9-0, 6-0) was ranked No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff poll alongside Georgia (No. 1), Michigan (No. 3), and TCU (No. 4) in the playoff positions. No. 5 Tennessee and No. 6 Oregon are considered the first two teams out of the Playoff by the committee.

The Buckeyes will be playing Indiana on Saturday at 12 p.m. at Ohio Stadium as they look to improve its record to 10-0. OSU will then play Maryland on the road on Nov. 19 before concluding its regular season in Columbus against Michigan on Nov. 26.

College Football Playoff Rankings (NOV. 8, 2022)

1 Georgia 2 Ohio State 3 Michigan 4 TCU

5 Tennessee 6 Oregon 7 LSU 8 USC 9 Alabama 10 Clemson 11 Ole Miss 12 UCLA 13 Utah 14 Penn State 15 North Carolina 16 NC State 17 Tulane 18 Texas 19 Kansas State 20 Notre Dame 21 Illinois 22 UCF 23 Florida State 24 Kentucky 25 Washington

