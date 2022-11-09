Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas State vs. Baylor: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
Stadium: McLane Stadium (45,140) Adam Alexander (Play-by-Play), Devin Gardner (Analyst) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. Odds: Baylor -2.5, O/U 52. THE STORYLINES. 1) A week after...
Bet On It: Kansas State at Baylor
Editor's Note: Bet On It is a weekly article that features sports betting advice from the GoPowercat staff throughout the college football season. Each contributor will provide their pick on Kansas State's upcoming point spread. Odds are referenced from Caesars Sportsbook and are subject to change prior to kickoff. Following...
College Football News
Kansas State vs Baylor Prediction Game Preview
Kansas State vs Baylor prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12. Record: Kansas State (6-3), Baylor (6-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 11. Week 11 Schedule, Predictions |...
Utah State basketball adds three to its 2023-24 class on National Signing Day
Utah State University men’s basketball signs three new players to 2023-24 recruiting class on National Signing Day
247Sports
TCU CB Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson talks upcoming game against Texas
TCU cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson has played quite a bit of football in his time for the Frogs. A staple in the Frogs' defense, the senior cornerback is a leader of the defense and regarded as one of the top corners in the Big 12. Hodges-Tomlinson has been one of the...
Texas vs TCU: Six Pack of College Gameday Stats
On Saturday the ESPN crews will be broadcasting College Gameday live from Austin, Texas. The featured game on this particular Saturday has huge implications for both teams involved. The TCU Horned Frogs come into the game at No. 4 in the Coaches Poll and the College Football Playoff rankings. They...
Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State: How to watch, live stream, TV, kickoff time
STILLWATER, Okla. — It has been seven years since Oklahoma State last had a three-game losing streak. The Cowboys (6-3, 3-3 Big 12) will try to avoid that on Saturday as they welcome Iowa State to town. The Cyclones (4-5, 1-5 Big 12) recently snapped a five-game losing skid — their longest winless streak since 2016 — with a victory over West Virginia in Ames.
Oklahoma State left out of College Football Playoff rankings for first time since 2018
STILLWATER, Okla. — After back-to-back losses, Oklahoma State was not included in the latest College Football Playoff rankings for the 2022 season, which were released Tuesday evening. The Pokes were previously No. 18 in the initial set of rankings from last week. This is the first time Oklahoma State is not included in the CFP rankings since 2018.
DePaul, Javan Johnson set to host Western Illinois
With multiple players sidelined for DePaul’s season opener against Loyola Maryland on Monday, Blue Demons forward Javan Johnson might have
Biggest takeaways from Panthers' Week 10 win over Falcons
Their win wasn’t as pretty as their new helmets, but the Carolina Panthers pulled out a much needed victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night. So, what did we learn from the third win of the campaign?. Here are the top takeaways from the Week 10 triumph. The...
Musings: Analyzing the Kansas State backcourt
A look at the play of the Kansas State guards, some football recruiting notes, basketball Signing Day and the upcoming contest with Cal.
Comments / 0