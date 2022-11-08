Incumbent Bruce Bartlett takes early lead in Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney election

Career prosecutor Bruce Bartlett and former assistant public defender Allison Miller are facing off in the first Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney race in 30 years. [ DOUGLAS CLIFFORD, LAUREN WITTE | Douglas Clifford & Lauren Witte ]

Republican incumbent Bruce Bartlett took the lead in the race for Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney early Tuesday evening as he faced former assistant public defender and Democratic candidate Allison Miller.

With two Pinellas precincts and six Pasco precincts reporting results shortly after 7 p.m., Bartlett had about 54% of the votes tallied and Miller had 46%.

In Pinellas County, Bartlett took a narrow lead with 51% of votes tallied. In Pasco County, Bartlett had received about 60% of votes counted.

The election was the first contested race for Pinellas-Pasco state attorney in 30 years. It came on the heels of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ removal of Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren, who pledged not to prosecute abortions or gender-affirming care. Bartlett said he agreed with DeSantis’ decision and felt Warren’s actions were out of line. Meanwhile, Miller condemned the removal. Many of her campaign promises mirrored Warren’s approach to criminal justice.

The previous Pinellas-Pasco state attorney, Bernie McCabe, was elected in 1992 after facing off against another prosecutor. McCabe did not face any other challengers for the next 28 years and died in office. Bartlett served as his chief assistant — the second-highest position in the office — during McCabe’s entire tenure. After McCabe’s death, DeSantis appointed Bartlett as Pinellas-Pasco state attorney on Jan. 21, 2021.

Later that year, Miller announced her candidacy. She said she wanted to bring change to an office that she felt was in need of modernization. Miller campaigned on a progressive platform, pledging to change how low-level crimes were prosecuted.

On the campaign trail, Bartlett promoted a law-and-order approach to prosecution, though he highlighted his role in developing a mental health court and a DUI diversion program as state attorney.

