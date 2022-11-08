ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Incumbent Bruce Bartlett takes early lead in Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney election

By Natalie Weber
 2 days ago
Career prosecutor Bruce Bartlett and former assistant public defender Allison Miller are facing off in the first Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney race in 30 years. [ DOUGLAS CLIFFORD, LAUREN WITTE | Douglas Clifford & Lauren Witte ]

Republican incumbent Bruce Bartlett took the lead in the race for Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney early Tuesday evening as he faced former assistant public defender and Democratic candidate Allison Miller.

With two Pinellas precincts and six Pasco precincts reporting results shortly after 7 p.m., Bartlett had about 54% of the votes tallied and Miller had 46%.

In Pinellas County, Bartlett took a narrow lead with 51% of votes tallied. In Pasco County, Bartlett had received about 60% of votes counted.

The election was the first contested race for Pinellas-Pasco state attorney in 30 years. It came on the heels of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ removal of Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren, who pledged not to prosecute abortions or gender-affirming care. Bartlett said he agreed with DeSantis’ decision and felt Warren’s actions were out of line. Meanwhile, Miller condemned the removal. Many of her campaign promises mirrored Warren’s approach to criminal justice.

The previous Pinellas-Pasco state attorney, Bernie McCabe, was elected in 1992 after facing off against another prosecutor. McCabe did not face any other challengers for the next 28 years and died in office. Bartlett served as his chief assistant — the second-highest position in the office — during McCabe’s entire tenure. After McCabe’s death, DeSantis appointed Bartlett as Pinellas-Pasco state attorney on Jan. 21, 2021.

Later that year, Miller announced her candidacy. She said she wanted to bring change to an office that she felt was in need of modernization. Miller campaigned on a progressive platform, pledging to change how low-level crimes were prosecuted.

On the campaign trail, Bartlett promoted a law-and-order approach to prosecution, though he highlighted his role in developing a mental health court and a DUI diversion program as state attorney.

Election results: Pinellas County

Here are the latest results for the 2022 general election races in Pinellas County, including the state attorney, 13th, 14th and 16th Congressional Districts, nearby state Legislature races and contests for the county commission and school board. Follow these links to see statewide and Tampa Bay races, Florida Legislature results or local results for Hillsborough, Pasco, Hernando, Manatee, Polk or Citrus counties. Please use a modern browser to view the results. If you are viewing this page on our mobile app, please click here.
Pair of Democratic incumbent commissioners fall in Hillsborough

TAMPA — Hillsborough voters reshaped their County Commission on Nov. 8, with two Democratic incumbents falling to Republican challengers, giving the GOP a 4-3 majority on the board. In another commission race, incumbent Democrat Harry Cohen defeated Republican Scott Levinson by 803 votes out of more than 116,000 ballots...
Election results: Pasco County

Here are the latest results for the 2022 general election races in Pasco County, including the state attorney, 12th and 15th Congressional Districts and nearby state Legislature races. Follow these links to see statewide and Tampa Bay races, Florida Legislature results or local results for Hillsborough, Pinellas, Hernando, Manatee, Polk or Citrus counties. Please use a modern browser to view the results. If you are viewing this page on our mobile app, please click here.
Voters pass St. Pete initiatives; red wave reaches Pinellas

St. Petersburg voters overwhelmingly approved two city charter amendments and ballot referendums Tuesday, while Republicans secured several local seats in the first election since state redistricting. According to the Pinellas Supervisor of Elections Office’s unofficial tallies, 424,302 eligible county voters, or 60.98%, exercised their civic duty. While ballots vary according...
Election results: Hillsborough County

Here are the latest results for the 2022 general election races in Hillsborough County, including the 14th, 15th and 16th Congressional Districts, nearby state Legislature races and local county commissioners. Follow these links to see statewide and Tampa Bay races, Florida Legislature results or local results for Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Manatee, Polk or Citrus counties. Please use a modern browser to view the results. If you are viewing this page on our mobile app, please click here.
Election results: Hernando County

Here are the latest results for the 2022 general election races in Hernando County, including the 12th Congressional District, nearby state Legislature races and contests for the local school board and Brooksville City Council. Follow these links to see statewide and Tampa Bay races, Florida Legislature results or local results for Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Manatee, Polk or Citrus counties. Please use a modern browser to view the results. If you are viewing this page on our mobile app, please click here.
Penny for Pasco tax appears headed for renewal; Hernandez leads School Board race

Pasco County voters on Tuesday appeared to overwhelmingly renew a referendum to extend the Penny for Pasco sales tax for another 15 years. The 1% tax, which has generated about $1 billion over the past 18 years, helps the school district pay for construction projects and the county government afford traffic improvements, among other expenses. Nearly two-thirds of voters backed another round of the tax, with all but a handful of precincts counted, along with early votes.
Florida legislative races a disaster for Democrats, GOP wins 15 of 21 local seats

TALLAHASSEE — Florida’s Legislature continued to shift to the right Tuesday night, with Republican candidates for the House and Senate dominating Tampa Bay races. Republicans won 15 out of 21 bay area seats, including easily unseating Democratic Sen. Janet Cruz of Tampa and Democratic Rep. Andrew Learned — hotly contested races that were closely watched by party leaders.
