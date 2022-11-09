ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: Voices that weren’t heard on Election Day

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Connecticut residents headed to the polls to make their voices heard. But 5,400 citizens in our state are unable to cast a ballot — for important races and issues that affect their families and communities — due to felony convictions. Connecticut, unlike two other...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut

While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

These Connecticut towns will now allow recreational marijuana sales

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Recreational marijuana is already legal in Connecticut, but it was still on several ballots across the state. It’s a hot-button issue for Connecticut voters. The question of selling recreational marijuana was on Tuesday’s ballot in three municipalities. Ledyard passed the referendum by nearly 300 votes while Litchfield voters decided to prohibit […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Voters Eagerly Wait for Connecticut's 5th Congressional District Results

Voters in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District are eagerly waiting to see who will represent them in Washington, D.C. “Nervous I guess,” Jesse Perez said. “Nervous but not surprised, races come very close and I'd rather wait a little longer to have the right results than rush and not be certain,” Mandy Allen-Fisher said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Few Early Complaints During Voting

NBC Connecticut Investigates has heard from a few viewers with early complaints about long lines on Election Day, tabulator troubles and a possible new issue we had not heard about before. A tabulator did not work for about 45 minutes at the Barnard School polling station in Enfield. Head voting...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Election 2022: Democrat Ned Lamont wins 2nd term as Connecticut governor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Democrat Ned Lamont has won reelection as Connecticut governor, defeating Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski for the second time in four years following a campaign battle that focused on abortion access, crime and the cost of living. “Connecticut gets it right. We had a good election, a fair election. Now we all […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Voter turnout looks to be high, CT secretary of the state says

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Voter turnout in Connecticut appeared to be high, at least as of noon on Election Day. Connecticut Secretary of the State Mark Kohler provided an update to Channel 3. Kohler was at the E.B. Kennelly School in Hartford. Since the polls opened at 6 a.m., there...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Election 2022: Ballot questions in Connecticut

(WFSB) – Channel 3 compiled a list of ballot questions Connecticut voters will see on Tuesday. Should the Constitution be amended to allow the General Assembly to consider early voting?. Bristol. Should the Bristol Mayor’s term be extended from two to four years?. Cheshire. Should Cheshire authorize $166...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Lawsuit filed over proposed early voting amendment in Connecticut

As people headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on a constitutional amendment that would allow early voting in Connecticut, a Superior Court Judge in Hartford was hearing a lawsuit arguing that the constitutional amendment is unlawful. Judge Cesar Noble held a brief hearing Tuesday afternoon on the pro se...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy