trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Voices that weren’t heard on Election Day
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Connecticut residents headed to the polls to make their voices heard. But 5,400 citizens in our state are unable to cast a ballot — for important races and issues that affect their families and communities — due to felony convictions. Connecticut, unlike two other...
ctexaminer.com
Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut
While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
These Connecticut towns will now allow recreational marijuana sales
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Recreational marijuana is already legal in Connecticut, but it was still on several ballots across the state. It’s a hot-button issue for Connecticut voters. The question of selling recreational marijuana was on Tuesday’s ballot in three municipalities. Ledyard passed the referendum by nearly 300 votes while Litchfield voters decided to prohibit […]
3 locations in southeast Connecticut to have wrong way driver detection installed
NEWINGTON, Conn — Construction to battle the rise in wrong-way crashes on Connecticut's limited access highways is happening on three ramps in the southeastern part of the state starting Thursday. This is part of the Connecticut Department of Transportation's $20 million project. Roadway ramp preparations for wrong-way detection system...
NBC Connecticut
Voters Eagerly Wait for Connecticut's 5th Congressional District Results
Voters in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District are eagerly waiting to see who will represent them in Washington, D.C. “Nervous I guess,” Jesse Perez said. “Nervous but not surprised, races come very close and I'd rather wait a little longer to have the right results than rush and not be certain,” Mandy Allen-Fisher said.
NBC Connecticut
Few Early Complaints During Voting
NBC Connecticut Investigates has heard from a few viewers with early complaints about long lines on Election Day, tabulator troubles and a possible new issue we had not heard about before. A tabulator did not work for about 45 minutes at the Barnard School polling station in Enfield. Head voting...
Connecticut Dems avoid 'red wave' to maintain power, grow majority
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut residents woke up Wednesday morning to a bluer state than the day before. Connecticut Democrats maintained their power in congress and even made some gains at the state capitol after the midterm elections. As for what state Democrats plan to do with that power, they...
fox61.com
Lamont wins governor's race, beats Stefanowski for a second time
CONNECTICUT, USA — It was round two for Gov. Ned Lamont and Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski - and the result was the same. The gubernatorial race - a rematch of the 2018 race that saw Lamont win his first term in office - is projected to end the same way.
darientimes.com
Democrat Jahana Hayes victorious over Republican George Logan in tight race for CT’s 5th District
WATERBURY — It took longer than expected for a candidate to emerge victorious in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District race, but two-term Democrat Jahana Hayes declared victory Wednesday after a hard-fought election over a GOP challenger that came down to a victory margin of 1,800 votes. Hayes released a statement...
Where to find Connecticut election results
WTNH will provide real-time election results for the November 8 general election after the polls close on Tuesday for a myriad of local and statewide races.
Eyewitness News
Campaign 2022: Here are the latest election results
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The polls have closed across Connecticut. We’ll have the latest election results here.
Did you think Connecticut election results came in slow? You’re not alone
(WTNH) – As the polls closed on Tuesday, voters anxiously awaited the results of the election. Some races weren’t called for hours, leading many to wonder if more can be done to speed up this process. Once the polls close, results normally aren’t available immediately. There are checks and balances in place to ensure each […]
Erick Russell elected CT treasurer in historic win
Democrat Erick Russell beat Republican Harry Arora and will become the first Black LGBTQ candidate elected to statewide office in U.S.
Election 2022: Democrat Ned Lamont wins 2nd term as Connecticut governor
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Democrat Ned Lamont has won reelection as Connecticut governor, defeating Republican businessman Bob Stefanowski for the second time in four years following a campaign battle that focused on abortion access, crime and the cost of living. “Connecticut gets it right. We had a good election, a fair election. Now we all […]
As polls close in CT, candidates await results
CT turnout hit 37% by 6 p.m. with 122 towns reporting, according to unofficial numbers from the Secretary of the State’s office.
Eyewitness News
Voter turnout looks to be high, CT secretary of the state says
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Voter turnout in Connecticut appeared to be high, at least as of noon on Election Day. Connecticut Secretary of the State Mark Kohler provided an update to Channel 3. Kohler was at the E.B. Kennelly School in Hartford. Since the polls opened at 6 a.m., there...
Eyewitness News
Election 2022: Ballot questions in Connecticut
(WFSB) – Channel 3 compiled a list of ballot questions Connecticut voters will see on Tuesday. Should the Constitution be amended to allow the General Assembly to consider early voting?. Bristol. Should the Bristol Mayor’s term be extended from two to four years?. Cheshire. Should Cheshire authorize $166...
New Haven bridge to be lit red, white and blue for Veteran's Day
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge, otherwise known as the Q Bridge, in New Haven will be lit up in honor of Veteran's Day. Gov. Ned Lamont said the red, white and blue lights would begin Thursday evening and go into Friday, which is Veteran's Day.
Democrats retain large majorities in General Assembly
Democrats will keep their majorities in Connecticut’s state legislature, preliminary election results show.
wiltonbulletin.com
Lawsuit filed over proposed early voting amendment in Connecticut
As people headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on a constitutional amendment that would allow early voting in Connecticut, a Superior Court Judge in Hartford was hearing a lawsuit arguing that the constitutional amendment is unlawful. Judge Cesar Noble held a brief hearing Tuesday afternoon on the pro se...
