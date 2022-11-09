WHY AP CALLED NORTH CAROLINA FOR TED BUDDRepublican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd lagged in early North Carolina vote counts but caught up to Democrat Cheri Beasley when totals from Election Day itself were tallied. That led The Associated Press to call the Senate race for Budd late Tuesday. Beasley would have needed more than three-quarters of outstanding votes to catch up to Budd, a threshold she didn't reach in early totals.Beasley served as chief justice of North Carolina's Supreme Court, would have been the state's first Black senator and had been the contest’s top fundraiser. But outside groups in...

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO