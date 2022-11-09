Read full article on original website
Ratings: ABC’s CMA Awards Hits High Note in Demo, Viewership
The ceremony was up around 10% in watching numbers from the year prior, in addition to holding steady in the demographic. Despite decreasing awards viewership across the board, ABC saw a hit in its numbers for Wednesday night’s broadcast of the 2022 Country Music Association Awards. The network’s live...
2022 CMA Awards Ratings Revealed
The 2022 CMA Awards have come and gone and the ratings are now out. After the numbers were put gathered, it was good news for the show. In fact, this was the most-watched edition of the awards show in the last three years. That’s quite an accomplishment. The audience was 10 CMA larger than last year’s.
Ratings: CMA Awards Tops Wednesday, Hits 3-Year Audience High
In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s broadcast of the 2022 CMA Awards averaged 7.6 million viewers — up 10 percent from last year’s audience, to a three-year high — and a 1.0 demo rating (per finals), easily leading Wednesday in both measures. Elsewhere…. CBS | Survivor (4.7 mil/0.7, read recap) ticked up on both counts, while The Amazing Race (2.9 mil/0.4) was steady. NBC | Chicago Med (6 mil/0.6), Fire (6.2 mil/0.6) and P.D. (4.7 mil/0.5, read recap) were all steady. THE CW | An eventful episode of Stargirl (480K/0.1, read recap) added a handful of eyeballs, while Kung Fu (390K/0.1) lost some. FOX |...
Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Is Announced To Perform At The CMA Awards—We Can’t Wait To Watch!
This article has been updated since its initial 09/16/22 publish date with more information regarding Carrie Underwood and the upcoming CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations last month, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her! Last week, the Grammy winner, 39, also pleased her devotees by announcing that she will be performing at the major country music show on November 9th. Underwood is expected to treat viewers to a live rendition of her latest single “Hate My Heart” at the event, and she is one of eight performances at the ceremony (including co-hosts Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Kelsea Ballerini).
How to watch the 56th annual CMA Awards tonight (11/9/22): Time, TV channel, free live stream
“The 55th Annual CMA Awards” is airing on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. The award ceremony will be hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, and will feature performances from Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson, HARDY, Marcus King, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, and Morgan Wallen.
CMA Awards red carpet: Watch as stars arrive for country music's biggest night
The 2022 CMA Awards are finally here! This year's iteration of the country music's biggest night kicks off at 7 p.m. CST and will air live on ABC from Bridgestone Arena. We got your first chance to watch the stars arrive with The Tennessean's country music reporter Marcus Dowling interviewing them as they arrive on the red carpet. ...
Jason Aldean Looking for First CMA Awards Win Since 2011
Jason Aldean isn't likely to take the 2022 CMA Awards stage, but he'll be there in support of his contemporaries, and country music. If things go his way, he'll bring home his first trophy in more than a decade. "We're nominated for an award, so yeah, can't miss that, man,"...
Lainey Wilson Claims New Artist of the Year Trophy at the CMAs
Lainey Wilson Claims New Artist of the Year Trophy at the CMAs
