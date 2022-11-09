ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ratings: ABC’s CMA Awards Hits High Note in Demo, Viewership

The ceremony was up around 10% in watching numbers from the year prior, in addition to holding steady in the demographic. Despite decreasing awards viewership across the board, ABC saw a hit in its numbers for Wednesday night’s broadcast of the 2022 Country Music Association Awards. The network’s live...
2022 CMA Awards Ratings Revealed

The 2022 CMA Awards have come and gone and the ratings are now out. After the numbers were put gathered, it was good news for the show. In fact, this was the most-watched edition of the awards show in the last three years. That’s quite an accomplishment. The audience was 10 CMA larger than last year’s.
Ratings: CMA Awards Tops Wednesday, Hits 3-Year Audience High

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s broadcast of the 2022 CMA Awards averaged 7.6 million viewers — up 10 percent from last year’s audience, to a three-year high — and a 1.0 demo rating (per finals), easily leading Wednesday in both measures. Elsewhere…. CBS | Survivor (4.7 mil/0.7, read recap) ticked up on both counts, while The Amazing Race (2.9 mil/0.4) was steady. NBC | Chicago Med (6 mil/0.6), Fire (6.2 mil/0.6) and P.D. (4.7 mil/0.5, read recap) were all steady. THE CW | An eventful episode of Stargirl (480K/0.1, read recap) added a handful of eyeballs, while Kung Fu (390K/0.1) lost some. FOX |...
Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Is Announced To Perform At The CMA Awards—We Can’t Wait To Watch!

This article has been updated since its initial 09/16/22 publish date with more information regarding Carrie Underwood and the upcoming CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations last month, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her! Last week, the Grammy winner, 39, also pleased her devotees by announcing that she will be performing at the major country music show on November 9th. Underwood is expected to treat viewers to a live rendition of her latest single “Hate My Heart” at the event, and she is one of eight performances at the ceremony (including co-hosts Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Kelsea Ballerini).
