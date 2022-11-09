ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One woman shot to death in Conroe, police issue warrant for estranged boyfriend

CONROE, Texas - One woman is dead north of Houston after being shot multiple times and police are looking for the suspect. The Conroe Police Department responded to a weapons disturbance in the 1300 block of FM 3083 in Conroe on Saturday around 3:17 p.m. Officers say when they arrived they found 22-year-old Yuliana Quintana with multiple gunshot wounds.
Texas man accused of slipping abortion drug in wife’s drinks

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas grand jury has indicted a husband accused of slipping a medicine used for abortions into his wife’s drinks in hopes that it would end her pregnancy. Mason Herring, a 38-year-old Houston attorney, was indicted on two felony counts, including assault of a pregnant person, under charges handed up last […]
Teacher accused of assaulting girl who wouldn’t throw trash away

HOUSTON (KPRC) - A Houston elementary school teacher faces assault charges after an incident in which she allegedly dragged a 5-year-old student across the ground. Fany Saldana, 5, is struggling to find joy in her life after her former teacher, 44-year-old Jenny Dominguez, allegedly assaulted her Nov. 3 at Katherine Smith Elementary. Witnesses say the teacher’s behavior was irrational and out of control.
