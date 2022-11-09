Read full article on original website
N.A.A.C.P alleged Republican-appointed poll workers intimidated Black voters during early voting in TexasAsh JurbergBeaumont, TX
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhel PhilogeneBeaumont, TX
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their LivesLarry LeaseTexas State
Texas attorney accused of dosing wife’s drinks with abortion drug
HOUSTON — A Houston attorney is facing two felony counts after prosecutors alleged that he slipped an abortion drug into his wife’s drinks in hopes it would terminate her pregnancy. According to KTRK, 38-year-old Mason Herring is the first person in Harris County, Texas, to be charged with...
Houston man who shot fiancée during argument three days after proposing sentenced to life in prison
A man who fatally shot his fiancée just three days after proposing was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of murder.
fox4beaumont.com
Time finally runs out on Calvin Walker's attempt to remain out of jail after conviction
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The saga of Calvin Walker and unfinished justice appears to be ending tonight, with Walker beginning to serve his first weekend inside the Jefferson County Jail. KFDM/Fox 4 News obtained his mugshot, taken after correctional officers processed Walker following his arrival Friday night. It was more...
fox26houston.com
One woman shot to death in Conroe, police issue warrant for estranged boyfriend
CONROE, Texas - One woman is dead north of Houston after being shot multiple times and police are looking for the suspect. The Conroe Police Department responded to a weapons disturbance in the 1300 block of FM 3083 in Conroe on Saturday around 3:17 p.m. Officers say when they arrived they found 22-year-old Yuliana Quintana with multiple gunshot wounds.
cw39.com
ICYMI: Woman fight off robber, constable charged with indecency with child
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A woman hospitalized after a brutal attack in her own driveway, and every second of it was caught on camera. Her initial reaction was to try to fight the perpetrator and try...
Texas man accused of slipping abortion drug in wife’s drinks
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas grand jury has indicted a husband accused of slipping a medicine used for abortions into his wife’s drinks in hopes that it would end her pregnancy. Mason Herring, a 38-year-old Houston attorney, was indicted on two felony counts, including assault of a pregnant person, under charges handed up last […]
coveringkaty.com
Sheriff's Office turns to public for help in deadly Katy area home invasion
WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The Harris County Sheriff's Office has not yet identified the man who was gunned down while invading a home in the 3200 block of Windmoor Drive in the Katy area near North Fry and Morton Road late Thursday night. A Sheriff's Office...
wbrc.com
Teacher accused of assaulting girl who wouldn’t throw trash away
HOUSTON (KPRC) - A Houston elementary school teacher faces assault charges after an incident in which she allegedly dragged a 5-year-old student across the ground. Fany Saldana, 5, is struggling to find joy in her life after her former teacher, 44-year-old Jenny Dominguez, allegedly assaulted her Nov. 3 at Katherine Smith Elementary. Witnesses say the teacher’s behavior was irrational and out of control.
Click2Houston.com
Federal sentencing date for former city director William-Paul Thomas pushed back to 2023
HOUSTON – Legal records obtained by KPRC 2 Investigates show the federal sentencing date for William-Paul Thomas, the former City of Houston’s Director of City Council Relations, has been pushed back to next year. This summer, Thomas pleaded guilty to conspiracy in connection to accepting cash bribes. Unsealed...
Jury sentences man convicted of killing fiancée in 2020, to life in prison
When the verdict was read and Kendrick Akins was convicted of murder, officials say he passed out and had a seizure in the courtroom. This led to a delay in his sentencing.
fox26houston.com
Suspects in Harris County home invasion on Windmoor reportedly pretended to be police
HOUSTON - One suspect is dead and another is injured after a home invasion in west Harris County, authorities say. The sheriff’s office initially responded to a report of a home invasion around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 3200 block of Windmoor Drive. Deputies arrived and found a man...
Southeast Texas man gets three years in prison for firing gun at woman in 2020
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County judge sentenced a Southeast Texas man today for shooting at a woman in Port Arthur in 2020. Horace Minnard III was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday by Judge John Stevens in Jefferson County's Criminal District Court. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The above...
fox26houston.com
Passenger shoots driver of the truck he's in while trying to shoot at another driver
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A road rage incident near northwest Houston led to a shooting where one man was injured. Harris County Sherriff Ed Gonzalaz reported that a road rage incident involving two vehicles started near the Tollway Service Road at Clay Road and ended at the 5000 block of Kleinbrook.
2 killed, 2 injured after Maserati gets sideswiped by Jeep during hit-and-run, Houston police say
Police said everyone inside the Jeep fled, although the exact number of occupants is unknown. The vehicle had paper plates.
Precinct 5 deputy resigns amid investigations after burglary victim's laptop was found in his home
If evidence is found, the former deputy could potentially face criminal charges with the district attorney's office.
fox4beaumont.com
Two men indicted following store robbery in which gunman fired shot at clerk
BEAUMONT — A shot fired at a clerk during a frightening robbery has led to indictments against two suspects. The only thing coming between that clerk and a possible serious injury, or worse, was a piece of bullet proof glass. The grand jury indicted Preston Addison, Jr., 32, and...
HCSO: Passenger accidentally shoots driver in same vehicle during suspected road rage case
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man accidentally shot the driver of the truck he was riding in while trying to shoot at another vehicle in a presumed road rage incident on Friday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Gonzalez said the incident started near Beltway 8 and Clay...
Man killed while changing tire on Beltway after 6-vehicle crash, including deputy car, officials say
While deputies were blocking the freeway, a possible DWI driver crashed into the side of a Harris County Precinct 5 deputy car.
Texas Teen Tries To Steal Python, But Gets Scared And Runs Away
After the botched robbery, one teen is behind bars but the other is still at large.
Click2Houston.com
38-year-old Indian national residing in Houston sentenced to 5 years for government impersonation call center scam: US Attorney
HOUSTON – A 38-year-old Indian man who was illegally living in Houston has been sentenced to prison for conspiracy to commit mail fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Waseem Maknojiya pleaded guilty on Sept. 13, 2021. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge U.S. District Judge Lynn N. Hughes sentenced...
