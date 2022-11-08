Read full article on original website
Woman Caught on Cam Hanging Nooses Above Sign for Black Congressional Candidate in NJ
Cape May County authorities say they’re investigating a hate crime in which a woman was caught on camera hanging stuffed animals with nooses above a campaign sign for a Black Congressional candidate on Election Day. Police and prosecutors in Cape May County said a blonde-haired woman was seen on...
Massachusetts Voters Approve ‘Millionaire Tax.' What It Means for the Wealthy
Massachusetts voters approved a 4% tax on annual income above $1 million, on top of the state's current 5% flat income tax. Effective in 2023, the new levy aims to fund public education, roads, bridges and public transportation. However, financial experts say the wealthy are already working to reduce their...
Nicole Set for Landfall Along Florida's East Coast as Category 1 Hurricane
Hurricane Nicole is set to make landfall along Florida's east coast Thursday as it continued to bring strong winds, storm surge and heavy rain, forecasters said. Nicole is a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and was moving west-northwest at 14 mph about 30 miles east-southeast of Fort Pierce, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Nicole Eyes Northeast After Florida Landfall; What to Expect for NYC Area
Nicole strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday evening and made landfall in Florida early the next morning before turning toward the northeast U.S. coast, where its remnants could inundate the New York City area with up to 4 inches of rain, along with rough winds and surf starting Friday.
Mandatory Evacuations Ordered in Florida as Nicole Nears; See County List Here
Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to hit Florida as a hurricane Wednesday night, inundating parts of the state with up to 5-foot storm surges and tearing down power lines and homes with sustained winds topping 70 mph. While this storm certainly won't bring the force of Ian, a category 4...
3 Win $1 Million on Powerball in NJ; Check NY and CT Lottery Results Here
Missed out on winning the whopping $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot?. Don't worry -- there were a number of local Powerball breakout winners that are a few thousand dollars, even $1,000,000 richer!. A single ticket-holder in California won the largest lottery jackpot in world history, officials said Tuesday — a record-setting...
Will Tropical Storm Nicole Hit NYC Area? See Potential Impacts Here
Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to hit Florida, possibly as a Category 1 hurricane, by mid-week before turning toward the northeast U.S. coast, where its remnants could inundate the New York City area with up to 4 inches of rain, along with rough winds and surf starting Friday. At this...
7 Listeria Cases Reported in New York Amid Deadly Multistate Outbreak: CDC
An outbreak strain of the bacteria Listeria has infected 16 people in six different states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The strain has resulted in at least 13 hospitalizations and one death. One infected individual also suffered a pregnancy loss as a result of the sickness.
NYC Activates Flash Flood Prep Plan as Nicole's Remnants Near: What to Expect
Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach, Florida, early Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane, the third hurricane this November in the Atlantic Basin -- and now the storm, albeit a weakened one, has the New York area in its sights. An approaching front only complicates matters. The remnants of Nicole...
