Read full article on original website
Related
‘Scrubs’ Writer Eric Weinberg Deemed Potential ‘Serial Rapist’ by Judge, Denied Bail and Hauled Off to Jail
Eric Weinberg, the former “Scrubs” and “Californication” executive producer and writer accused of raping possibly dozens of women by luring them to his Los Feliz family home for photo shoots, pleaded not guilty but will be held without bail until his next court date in November, a judge ruled Tuesday.
'Scrubs' Producer Eric Weinberg Pleads Not Guilty To Rape, Is Denied Bail
Weinberg faces 18 felony charges and more than 100 years in prison if convicted.
Mel Gibson can testify at Harvey Weinstein trial: judge
Actor Mel Gibson can testify in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault and rape trial, Judge Lisa B. Lench ruled on Friday. Lench ruled that Gibson can testify about what he learned from one of Weinstein's accusers. Gibson was one of many witnesses, and by far the best known, whose identities...
Dr. Phil, CBS seek attorney fees from 20-year-old who alleged assault at Utah ranch
A judge threw out the case in August. Hannah Archuleta sued last year, claiming the popular TV doctor recommended she be treated at a Utah camp, where she alleges she was sexually assaulted.
wegotthiscovered.com
Nikita Dragun’s arrest was celebrated — but her brutal treatment in prison is changing peoples’ minds
Controversial YouTuber Nikita Dragun is having a rough week. The 26-year-old makeup guru is a near-constant source of controversy, particularly in the wake of a very ill-advised party thrown in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the years since, Dragun has become a household name, but not always in a good way. Her recent arrest had quite a few of the YouTuber’s detractors reveling in some good old fashioned celebrity schadenfreude, particularly as they dissected the pointedly odd details surrounding her arrest.
Court Makes Sure Ousted ‘Racist’ Judge Who Blamed George Floyd Stays Removed After ‘Inappropriate Conduct’
Randy Jinx was removed from the bench in 2021 by the COJ (Court of the Judiciary), but denied most of the claims and appealed the ruling. The post Court Makes Sure Ousted ‘Racist’ Judge Who Blamed George Floyd Stays Removed After ‘Inappropriate Conduct’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Johnny Depp Tells Appeals Court that ‘Lone’ Judgment for Amber Heard is ‘Erroneous’, Says Jury ‘Overwhelmingly’ Favored Him
Attorneys for actor Johnny Depp on Wednesday filed a 44-page appellate brief in a longstanding defamation battle with Depp’s ex-wife and actress Amber Heard. A six-week trial resulted in a decisive win for Depp: a Virginia jury determined that Heard had defamed Depp, though that same jury determined that Depp’s lawyer Adam Waldman in one sole instance defamed Heard. That latter statement by Depp’s lawyer is “solely” the subject of Depp’s appeal.
WCPO
UK student facing criminal charges for drunken, racial tirade bonded out of jail
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — UPDATE: Sophia Rosing was bonded out of jail around 6:00 p.m. Monday night. Her parents were present and covered her face as she left. A woman is arrested and facing criminal charges after an online video shows her calling a UK student racial slurs while verbally and physically assaulting her.
Popculture
Danny Masterson Rape Trial: Prosecutors Make Decision About Lisa Marie Presley
Lisa Marie Presley will not testify in Danny Masterson's rape trial. On Nov. 9, Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller informed LA Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo and the defense that the prosecution would not call Presley to the stand, reported Deadline. Despite being on the witness list for weeks, Judge Olmedo severely limited the scope of the former prominent Scientologist's testimony yesterday. In 2003, Presley was not allowed to speak on the potential obstruction of justice by the Church of Scientology in the case of the alleged sexual assault of Jane Doe #1 by the That '70s Show actor. As a result, Presley's testimony was restricted to what she knew about or did not know about the rape claims directly from her friend Jane Doe #1, which was evidently not worth it for the defense.
Comments / 0