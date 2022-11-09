ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox News

Mel Gibson can testify at Harvey Weinstein trial: judge

Actor Mel Gibson can testify in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault and rape trial, Judge Lisa B. Lench ruled on Friday. Lench ruled that Gibson can testify about what he learned from one of Weinstein's accusers. Gibson was one of many witnesses, and by far the best known, whose identities...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

Nikita Dragun’s arrest was celebrated — but her brutal treatment in prison is changing peoples’ minds

Controversial YouTuber Nikita Dragun is having a rough week. The 26-year-old makeup guru is a near-constant source of controversy, particularly in the wake of a very ill-advised party thrown in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the years since, Dragun has become a household name, but not always in a good way. Her recent arrest had quite a few of the YouTuber’s detractors reveling in some good old fashioned celebrity schadenfreude, particularly as they dissected the pointedly odd details surrounding her arrest.
FLORIDA STATE
Law & Crime

Johnny Depp Tells Appeals Court that ‘Lone’ Judgment for Amber Heard is ‘Erroneous’, Says Jury ‘Overwhelmingly’ Favored Him

Attorneys for actor Johnny Depp on Wednesday filed a 44-page appellate brief in a longstanding defamation battle with Depp’s ex-wife and actress Amber Heard. A six-week trial resulted in a decisive win for Depp: a Virginia jury determined that Heard had defamed Depp, though that same jury determined that Depp’s lawyer Adam Waldman in one sole instance defamed Heard. That latter statement by Depp’s lawyer is “solely” the subject of Depp’s appeal.
VIRGINIA STATE
Popculture

Danny Masterson Rape Trial: Prosecutors Make Decision About Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley will not testify in Danny Masterson's rape trial. On Nov. 9, Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller informed LA Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo and the defense that the prosecution would not call Presley to the stand, reported Deadline. Despite being on the witness list for weeks, Judge Olmedo severely limited the scope of the former prominent Scientologist's testimony yesterday. In 2003, Presley was not allowed to speak on the potential obstruction of justice by the Church of Scientology in the case of the alleged sexual assault of Jane Doe #1 by the That '70s Show actor. As a result, Presley's testimony was restricted to what she knew about or did not know about the rape claims directly from her friend Jane Doe #1, which was evidently not worth it for the defense.

