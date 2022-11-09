Lisa Marie Presley will not testify in Danny Masterson's rape trial. On Nov. 9, Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller informed LA Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo and the defense that the prosecution would not call Presley to the stand, reported Deadline. Despite being on the witness list for weeks, Judge Olmedo severely limited the scope of the former prominent Scientologist's testimony yesterday. In 2003, Presley was not allowed to speak on the potential obstruction of justice by the Church of Scientology in the case of the alleged sexual assault of Jane Doe #1 by the That '70s Show actor. As a result, Presley's testimony was restricted to what she knew about or did not know about the rape claims directly from her friend Jane Doe #1, which was evidently not worth it for the defense.

1 DAY AGO