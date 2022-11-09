Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in Californiajustpene50Altadena, CA
Related
coloradoboulevard.net
Caltech to Dedicate Building to Pasadena Educator
The Lee F. Browne Dining Hall on Caltech’s Pasadena campus will be dedicated on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 4:00 pm. The dedication event will take place outside of the Browne Dining Hall. It will include a brief program with remarks from Caltech president Thomas F. Rosenbaum, local outreach partners, and campus leaders. It is open to all members of the Caltech and Pasadena communities. Refreshments will be served. No reservation is required.
scvnews.com
L.A. County Launches New Business and Workforce Assistance Programs
The Department of Economic Opportunity is gearing up to publicly launch and start outreach on several American Rescue Plan funded opportunities for small businesses and job seekers in L.A. County. They provided updates on two upcoming programs specifically: Pandemic Recovery Rapid Reemployment and Economic Opportunity Grants. PRRR is currently live...
thequakercampus.org
The Unknown History and Paranormal Activity of Whittier
While Turnbull Canyon receives all the fame regarding Whittier’s creepy history, the town itself gets ignored. Founded in 1887, Whittier is imprinted with history that spawns over 100 years. Originally a Quaker town, Whittier has had its fair share of creepy stories, including ghost sightings that plague areas of Uptown Whittier, Whittier Boulevard, Founder’s Memorial Park, and other day-to-day areas you may be familiar with. We all know about the murders that took place in Turnbull Canyon, and the horrors at Fred C. Nelles Correctional Facility, but do Whittier natives and inhabitants really know about the gruesome history that plagues our town? From several ghost stories and the former home to a speculated serial killer, some of its history will leave you with a sour taste in your mouth.
‘Lightscape’ Will Transform The L.A. Arboretum Into A Glittering Wonderland
London’s acclaimed holiday display ‘Lightscape’ turned every inch of the expansive L.A. Arboretum into a sea of glimmering lights last year, and it will be back and even brighter this year. Visitors will enter through a twinkling Winter Cathedral and journey along more than over a mile of pathways filled with multi-colored, glowing trees and a dozen large-scale installations that explore light in all shapes and forms., all accompanied by charming themed sounds. You’ll be immersed in a kaleidoscope of color that brings the flora to life at night in the most dazzling way. Tickets are available online and it...
pasadenanow.com
LA County Voters Back Cannabis Business Tax Measure
Los Angeles County voters threw their weight behind a proposal that will impose business taxes on cannabis operations in unincorporated areas, once such businesses are permitted. The county is still developing regulations for cannabis operations in unincorporated areas, with an ordinance expected to come before the Board of Supervisors next...
Sacramento Observer
California ’22 Mid-Term: Historic Wave of Black Candidates Set to Win in Projected Election Blowout
(CBM) – A wave of Black candidates in California are expected to win after this week’s General Election. Among them are three candidates leading in their races to be elected to statewide constitutional offices. Two African American candidates running for seats in the State Legislature are expected to...
lastandardnewspaper.com
Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Brandon and Nicole Miller
Brandon Miller of Inglewood married Nicole (Ford) Miller who was born and raised in Altadena. The pair exchanged nuptials during a beautifully romantic ceremony at the Altadena Town and Country Club on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. The ceremony captured the real and unshakable love shared between Brandon and Nicole. The...
Race For L.A. Mayor in Dead Heat Ahead of Next Vote Count Drop
The next vote count drop in the biggest race in L.A. arrives on Friday. The race between the two candidates is so close, they have already swapped frontrunner status once The post Race For L.A. Mayor in Dead Heat Ahead of Next Vote Count Drop appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best pastries in California? Bakery with savory and sweet treats tops a new Yelp list
The top pastry shop in California serves flaky croissants, flavorful macarons, and other sweet and savory treats, according to a new Yelp list released on Monday, Nov. 7. Yelp reviewers can’t seem to stop raving about Artelice Patisserie, a French dessert shop and bakery in Los Angeles, that was recognized as the best spot in the state for pastries.
New airline coming to Orange County airport
A new airline will soon be offering service out of John Wayne Airport in Orange County. Breeze Airways, a budget airline that provides nonstop flights to and from major metro areas across the country, will now be offering two flights out of Orange County. Flyers can soon fly nonstop from Orange County to Orlando, Florida […]
Los Angeles Mayor Race: Rick Caruso’s Lead Over Karen Bass Shrinks To Just 2,700 Votes
UPDATED with latest: Karen Bass shrunk Rick Caruso’s lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles to just 2,700 votes, according to updated election returns released today by the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. That 2,700 margin comes out of the nearly 1.5 million ballots cast in the city’s election. Bass surged from what was a 12,000-vote deficit early Wednesday morning, when the clerk’s office lastreleased an update. An additional 134,099 vote-by-mail ballots returned through Election Day were added to the vote count Thursday afternoon, bringing the total ballots counted to 1,452,192. Late Wednesday, the county registrar’s office announced...
Live Election Updates: 2022 Midterm Election Results
Keep an eye on this page for updates on the 2022 midterm election results for vital races impacting our Santa Clarita Valley. Note: Numbers are being reported as results are being counted/finalized and are subject to change. Races with no challengers are not being reported on. All results are taken from the California Department of ...
Sfvbj.com
Burbank’s WeWork to Shutter
Coworking giant WeWork Inc. is closing its San Fernando Valley flagship location at Worthe Real Estate Group’s The Tower in Burbank. The Real Deal reported news of the closure, citing anonymous sources. Since 2017, WeWork has occupied 75,000 square feet at 3900 W. Alameda Ave. It remains unclear when...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor and councilmembers maintain lead over challengers
Inglewood residents are on track to return the incumbents to the city council in a sign they want to keep the team together. Early returns show the incumbents with a decent lead over their opponents. The numbers also indicate Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr.’s popularity is waning. District...
2urbangirls.com
LA County says no to flavored tobacco
Los Angeles County has surprisingly supported a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products throughout the state of California. The sales were prohibited in 2020 but the tobacco industry successfully gathered enough signatures to put the measure before voters. The measure received 621,000 to ban the sale of certain...
Sfvbj.com
Three Undeveloped Parcels in Palmdale Fetch $7.3 Million
Three undeveloped land sites totaling 23 acres in Palmdale have sold for a combined $7.3 million. Located in Antelope Valley between 10th St. West and Highway 14, the trio of properties are part of the Palmdale Trade and Commerce Center. P&L Realty LLC acquired the sites from SYCG-MGP Palmdale I...
2urbangirls.com
LA County property owners can apply to postpone payment of property taxes
Los Angeles County property owners have access to a critical resource that you and your family can utilize, which allows you to apply for a property tax postponement, to provide some relief from rising costs and financial troubles as a result of the pandemic. The property tax postponement program has...
LA County polls are now closed; watch results here
The polls are now closed in Malibu, and voters will soon know who will be in the board of education for the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified Schools District, city council and a number of key county races. Eight candidates fought for three open spots on the SMMUSD Board of Directors. Malibu City Council members, Karen Farrer […] The post LA County polls are now closed; watch results here appeared first on The Malibu Times.
2urbangirls.com
3 Inglewood condos under $400,000
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Are you in the market for an investment property in a City undergoing a massive transformation? Well we have three condos priced under $400,000 that could be yours if the price is right!. 711 Larch Street #3, Inglewood, 90301. $350,000. 1 bedroom, 1 bath. 638 square...
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?
Missing Women of California- Possible Grimm Sleeper VictimsThe Charley Project. In July 2010, California authorities arrested Lonnie Franklin, also known as the Grimm Sleeper. Lonnie was convicted of the murders of 10 women, one a teenage girl, and suspected in the multiple disappearances of several women in the Los Angeles area. According to People Magazine, his crime spree spanned from 1984 to 2007. He earned the name Grimm Sleeper because he remained dormant from 1988 to 2002. The Los Angeles Police Department was aware of a serial killer in the area. All the victims were African American women. They failed to warn the citizens of Los Angeles that a serial killer was preying on these women for over 20 years until 2007, reports Vanity Fair.
Comments / 0