Rodríguez: Undocumented students deserve a chance at their dreams
As the higher education system that enrolls the largest number of undocumented students in the United States, California Community Colleges are instrumental in ensuring every student, regardless of their citizenship status, has the opportunity to pursue their career and professional goals free from institutional barriers and discrimination. Undocumented Student Action...
Parents clashing with schools over student cellphone bans
As schools attempt to keep cellphones at bay, the most vocal pushback doesn't always come from students. In some cases, it's from parents.
Prop. 308: equal tuition rates for undocumented students
Diego Diaz is a college sophomore studying electrical systems engineering with the hopes of one day designing microchips at a company like Intel or Samsung. But his path to employment at a tech giant has been frustratingly lengthened by his undocumented status. Since enrolling at Arizona State University, Diaz has been forced to take two […] The post Prop. 308: equal tuition rates for undocumented students appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Does tutoring work? An education economist examines the evidence on whether it’s effective
With reading and math scores plummeting during the pandemic, educators and parents are now turning their attention to how kids can catch up. In the following Q&A, Susanna Loeb, an education economist at Brown University, shines a light on the best ways to use tutoring to help students get back on track.
Calculus is seen as a proxy for high-achieving students. That’s a problem.
Like most teenagers, my son is stubborn. When it came to picking his senior year math course, he was determined to go his own way. Despite knowing his college preparatory high school expected students to take the most “rigorous” courses — code for AP Calculus — he chose AP Statistics instead.
CMR High School garners two 'Teacher of the Year' awards
Goosen awarded MBEA Outstanding Business Teacher of the Year; Jacobs received Montana Art Teacher of the Year Award
facultyfocus.com
Teaching Through a Lens of Compassion: Strengthening Pre-service Teachers’ Math Muscles
Imagine you have not thought about mathematics class in over a decade. You vaguely recall how fractions are connected to decimals, and the notion of “Pi” brings something to mind other than apple deliciousness. You have collected all of your mathematical memories and locked them away in a drawer, never to be approached. Every time you feel an inkling of math anxiety, math phobia, or are reminded of math trauma, you brush it away, like you might a pesky mosquito. Until one day, you find yourself studying as a preservice teacher, enrolled in a mathematics content course that you are required to pass to obtain your teaching degree. That is where many of our learners find themselves: face-to-face with their least favorite subject – a seemingly insurmountable barrier blocking their way to success.
New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department aims to recruit Indigenous or bilingual teachers
Millions have been allocated for this program.
US News and World Report
Ph.D. Programs That Prepare You for Work Beyond Academia
Aiming for a tenure-track university job right after completing your Ph.D.? Experts say beware. The market is tough, so consider broadening your search beyond academia. According to a June 2022 report from the American Association of University Professors, 61.5% of U.S. college and university faculty in fall 2020 had contingent positions and did not have the job security that comes with tenure.
science.org
Higher education for all
Universities are one of the oldest human institutions, enduring with essentially the same blueprint for a thousand years. Before the current COVID-19 pandemic, there was much talk about the promise of massive open online courses, distance learning, and other innovations to scale and expand the reach of universities, but with only limited success. Given the experience gained from educating during the pandemic, it is time for educators to ask which innovations can be introduced and, importantly, sustained, to expand the accessibility of higher education to meet the needs of the 21st century.
bestcolleges.com
Requirements for a Career in Clinical Psychology
Clinical psychologists focus on assessing and treating patients with mental health conditions. Degree requirements vary greatly for different professions within the field of psychology. Clinical psychologists must complete a doctoral degree and meet state licensing requirements. A career in clinical psychology is a rewarding profession that allows you to help...
elearningindustry.com
Computer Science In High Schools
There’s a significant collision in the US educational system. On the one hand, the country experiences a drastic shortage of tech specialists. On the other hand, current computer science (CS) education isn’t efficient. What are the roots of this problem? And how can we solve it?. Why Is...
What is affirmative action, anyway? 4 essential reads
Race-conscious affirmative action in college admissions could soon be a thing of the past. At least that’s the impression many observers got after listening to oral arguments about the practice before the U.S Supreme Court. Scholars writing for The Conversation U.S. have taken a closer look at affirmative action and how it has been seen and used in the realm of higher education. 1. Even some supporters don’t know how it works When OiYan Poon, a race and education scholar at Colorado State University, traveled across the nation to ask Asian Americans what they knew about affirmative action, they found that even people...
freetech4teachers.com
CollegeLab - A Tool to Help Students Find Colleges They May Like
A long time ago when I was a high school student trying to decide where I should go to college the process was a rudimentary one. I flipped through the U.S. News and World Report's giant book of college rankings, looked for ones that I thought I could possibly get into (my GPA was not the best), and the ones that I could possibly afford. Then I went to the college fair at my high school and looked at the pictures of the campuses to finalize my application decisions. In the end, I didn't end up at any of those colleges that had fancy pictures at the college fair. I've probably turned out okay...
