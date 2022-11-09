I love everything about the fall season. The weather, the leaves, the sunsets, and all the sports seasons. If we are not in the stands cheering on the Arrows, you can find us at home with a game on the TV. I grew up watching my older sisters from the bleachers before it was ever my turn to step on the court myself. I vividly remember watching my role models win a big game and some great memories with friends cheering with the cheerleaders in the bleachers.

PIPESTONE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO