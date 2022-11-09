Read full article on original website
The post season debate
I love everything about the fall season. The weather, the leaves, the sunsets, and all the sports seasons. If we are not in the stands cheering on the Arrows, you can find us at home with a game on the TV. I grew up watching my older sisters from the bleachers before it was ever my turn to step on the court myself. I vividly remember watching my role models win a big game and some great memories with friends cheering with the cheerleaders in the bleachers.
Section Champions; Arrows sweep Bulldogs, advance to Class AA state tournament
Anyone in need of a good mentor only has to go as far as the Pipestone Area Schools gymnasium. The PAS volleyball team, which boasts 11 talented seniors, could certainly be the poster club for hard work, as the sub-Section South champion Arrows swept past North titlist Paynesville (21-6) by scores of 25-12, 25-17 and 25-17 Saturday night at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall to advance to the Class AA state tournament for the first time since the 2006-07 campaign.
Tentative Knights edged by Vikings once more, finish as Section 3A runners-up
The top-seeded (South) Knights were in the squarely driver’s seat, for a moment, Saturday evening at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall. Claiming the first set 25-21 and up by nine points (13-4) in the second set of their Section 3A championship volleyball match against the North’s top-seed and defending champion Minneota Vikings (31-3), Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (29-4) nearly had its hands on the section trophy. Unfortunately for R-T-R, which lost half of its matches to the Vikings and their ‘tradition’ this season, it couldn’t sustain the early momentum – ultimately bowing out in five sets 25-21, 21-25, 21-25, 26-24, 6-15 to finish as the 3A runners-up.
Wow! Sioux Falls Has Another Huge Powerball Winner
Lately, winning the lottery seems pretty easy in Sioux Falls. But it doesn't happen everyday. Lucky people just happen to purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is the largest in history at $2.04 billion. This massive amount finally has a winning ticket sold in Altadena, California. However, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to winning the $2 billion prize. Another Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.
The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is Welcoming 3 New Stores in November
The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is welcoming a new member of its retail family and preparing for the arrival of two more. Jaber Soul Boutique just opened, while AS Revival and Great American Cookie will be opening their doors later in November. Jaber Soul Boutique just opened. They describe...
Teen girl becomes 'superhero' to farmer struck by medical crisis at harvest time
WILMONT, Minn. — Step aside Superman and Wonder Woman. Abi Reetz is vying for your title. “She is a superhero to me,” Steve Brake says about his 17-year-old next-door neighbor. Last fall, Abi leaped to help when the 63-year-old Nobles County farmer found himself in the hospital –...
Pipestone County Star
The results are in for the 2022 local elections. Mayor of Pipestone (top one is the new mayor): Dan Delaney – 741 Verdeen Colbeck – 689 Pipestone City Council (top two win the seats): Scott Swanson – 1,134 Rodger Smidt – 792 Travis Lund – 546 Pipestone Area School School Board (top three win the seats): Daphne Likness – 1,610 […]
Crews respond to central Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Fall Fire Rescue responded to a fire across the street from the Minnehaha County Administration Building. A KELOLAND News photographer was at the scene as smoke could be seen coming from the building. We have reached out for more information and are waiting...
Sioux Falls rejects slaughterhouse ban
Only registered Sioux Falls voters will decide whether new slaughterhouses will be allowed to be built inside city limits through a municipal ballot measure.
Veterans Day program planned at PAS
Community members are invited to a Veterans Day program at Pipestone Area Schools (PAS) on Friday, Nov. 11 at 8:30 a.m. in the gymnasium. The program will include a welcome by Brooklyn Goelz, posting of the national colors by the color guard, the “National Anthem” played by the high school band, the pledge of allegiance led by Elsa Stogdill, a Veterans Day poem read by Violet Dougherty, and an essay by the winner of VFW Veterans Day essay contest.
Animal Control searching for a dog near Legacy Park
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Animal Control is looking for a stray dog that bit a man near Legacy Park. According to a press release from Animal Control, the incident occurred near the 800 block of S Regal Place. A stray dog approached two men playing with their dog in the grassy area south of Regal Place, which lies along the Sioux Falls Bike Trail in Legacy Park. The stray dog got into a fight with the men’s dog, and one of the men was bitten while trying to separate the two dogs.
Days Gone By Week of Nov. 7, 2022
Judge Pierce was compelled to hang out a sign “This Is My Busy Day” this afternoon. In addition to numerous civil matters there were three violators of city ordinances tried. The first was a plain drunk. The defendant gave his name as John Jones—assumed for this occasion—plead guilty...
Certificate of Assumed Name – Handyman Hailey
List the exact assumed name under which the business is or will be conducted: Handyman Hailey. Principal place of business: 1373 10th Ave., Pipestone, Minn. 56164. List the name and complete street address of all persons conducting business under the above Assumed Name, OR if an entity, provide the legal corporate, LLC, or Limited Partnership name and registered office address: Gary Hailey, 1373 10th Ave., Pipestone, Minn. 56164.
Goodwill can go a long way
Our Public Library is in the process of moving from the Pipestone Area School to a new location. What remains in the school library are all the book shelving stacks that held both the public and school books. Also remaining is all the public library furniture. The Pipestone Area School...
Pipestone family displaced by fire
The Taylor and Danielle Thompson family, of Pipestone, has been displaced from their home by a fire that occurred Thursday evening, Nov. 3. No one was injured, but there was fire damage to a bedroom and smoke damage throughout the house, according to Pipestone Fire Chief Mike Bloemendaal. Danielle Thompson said Friday that their insurance company estimated they will be displaced from their home for three to six months and they had not yet figured out a solution to that.
Noem reelected; no recreational pot; holiday shopping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather. Noem wins her second term in Pierre with 62% of the vote. Challengers Jamie Smith and Tracey Quint earned 35% and 3%, respectively.
Election 2022- Local Results
The results are in for the 2022 local elections. Pipestone Area School School Board (top three win the seats):. Pipestone County Commissioner District 2 (top one elected):. Pipestone County Commissioner District 4 (top one elected):. Dan Wildermuth – 477. Dawn Wilson – 296. Jasper City Council (top three...
Crash, cattle close section of I-29 near Dell Rapids
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The crash of a semi-truck and trailer carrying about 97 cattle closed a section of Interstate 29 near Dell Rapids early Thursday, the state Department of Public Safety said. The semi-truck and trailer tipped over and slid into the median. Cattle left the trailer...
Food Shelf use continues to rise
It cost 13 percent more to buy groceries in September 2022 than it did in September 2021, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for all items increased 8.2 percent during that same time. As prices are increasing, more people are turning to the Pipestone County Area Food Shelf for help.
2022 election brings several new faces to local offices
Unofficial election results show there will be several new officials taking local offices in January. In the race for mayor of Pipestone, Dan Delaney edged out Verdeen Colbeck in a close race with 741 votes to 689. Joining Delaney on the Pipestone City Council will be Scott Swanson, who had 1,134 votes, and incumbent Councilor Rodger Smidt, who had 792 votes.
