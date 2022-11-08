Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee AD Danny White announces sellout for Vols' Senior Day game against Missouri
There won’t be a seat to be had in Neyland Stadium when Tennessee faces Missouri on Saturday. It’s Senior Day on Rocky Top, a day that Josh Heupel has tabbed as an emotional one. What makes it even more special is the terrific turnaround the Vols have enjoyed in Heupel’s 2nd season, their loss against Georgia notwithstanding.
3 paths for Tennessee to still make the College Football Playoff
There is still a chance for the Tennessee Volunteers to make the College Football Playoff. Despite losing badly on the road to Georgia, there is still hope for the Tennessee Volunteers on getting into the College Football Playoff this year. The Vols dropped down from No. 1 all the way...
CBS Sports
Tennessee vs. Missouri: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
No. 5 welcomes Missouri to Neyland Stadium on Saturday as the Volunteers look to get things back on track following their devastating loss to No. 1 Georgia last week. The Tigers are just 4-5, but all four of their SEC losses have come by a touchdown or less, and they proved in a near-upset of Georgia earlier this season that they can compete with anyone.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee reveals uniform combo for Saturday’s game against Mizzou
Tennessee revealed the uniform combo the team will be wearing in Week 11 when they take on the Mizzou Tigers. The Volunteers will be wearing the classic home combo for Senior Day, with white helmets, orange jerseys, and white pants. This will be the 4th time wearing the traditional home...
atozsports.com
How Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel destroyed a silly sports cliché this week
Tennessee Vols fans heard enough clichés (which were often used as excuses) for a lifetime during Butch Jones’ five years in Knoxville. From “brick by brick” to “five-star hearts”, there was never a shortage of corny phrases and clichés from Jones. Fortunately for...
earnthenecklace.com
Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?
For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Football’s Recruiting Class Ranks Six Weeks From Signing Day
The football early signing period is just six weeks away as Josh Heupel and his staff are putting the final touches on their second full recruiting class at Tennessee. The Vols have 22 players committed in their 2023 recruiting class. However, the numbers aren’t as important as they used to be. The NCAA lifted the rule that stated teams could only sign 25 recruits per cycle due to the addition of the transfer portal and the roster management chaos it’s created.
Grundy County Herald
Grundy eliminated from playoffs with loss to Sweetwater
Grundy County’s football season came to an end last Friday night with a 35-6 playoff loss at Sweetwater High School. Senior Kyler Cantrell scored the lone touchdown for the Yellow Jackets (1-10) in the postseason’s first-round contest. Sweetwater (9-2) recorded all 35 of its points before the half as standout running back Malik Arnett rushed for three touchdowns.
School districts across East Tennessee close because of illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — School districts across East Tennessee have closed over the past two weeks because of illnesses. The East Tennessee Children's Hospital said it's seeing cases of RSV and the flu climb, but their hospital isn't full. "We're seeing a lot of volume in the ER," said Dr....
WATE
More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting efforts
Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry and local crews are working two wildland fires, one of which had been a planned burn and the other that has cropped up overnight, along westbound Interstate 40 in Roane County on Rockwood Mountain. More wildfires in Rockwood bring in firefighting …. Tennessee...
Elaine Davis to succeed Eddie Mannis for Tennessee state house seat
Republican Elaine Davis will succeed outgoing State Representative Eddie Mannis.
WATE
Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food truck
More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile restaurant operating out of Clairborne County. Pound of coleslaw thrown out at New Tazewell food …. More than a dozen health violations were checked off during a recent health inspection at a mobile...
indherald.com
Melvin Stephens wins alderman’s seat in Winfield; Chambers, Dodson re-elected
HUNTSVILLE | Melvin Stephens has won a seat on the Town of Winfield’s Board of Aldermen, while Harold Chambers has retained his seat. Meanwhile, Gov. Bill Lee easily won Scott County, as did Congressmen Chuck Fleischmann and John Rose. Those were among the results of the 2022 mid-term elections...
wvlt.tv
He forgets his wife’s name, but always remembers this
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When you’re running out of time you start to think seriously about how to spend it. At almost 80 years old, Jerry Sears knows exactly what he wants to do with the time he has left, before it slips his mind. “You’ve told me your...
WATE
Loudon County man arrested after video gains national attention
Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Loudon County man arrested after video gains national …. Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to...
Another guilty plea reached in Sevier County cocaine, stolen car ring
Law enforcement have secured another guilty plea in an ongoing investigation into cocaine trafficking involving nearly a dozen people in East Tennessee.
Victim killed in accident at Knoxville cement plant identified
An employee was killed in a workplace accident at a Knoxville cement plant over the weekend, according to a company spokesperson.
wvlt.tv
Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of volunteers found a message in a bottle after making a trip through the Tennessee River, standing the test of time. The glass bottle drifted through the water for almost 40 years and the letter it contained was written by an 11-year-old. It was...
crossvillenews1st.com
TENNESSEE RESIDENTS WARNED: BE ON THE LOOK OUT FOR…COWS
Traffic on I-40 West near mile marker 432 was backed up for miles on Thursday night after a tractor-trailer overturned in Cocke County. The trailer was carrying 68 head of cattle, according to officials with the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency. “Should you have a cow show up on your...
Elections: Voting machine operating at Knoxville polling place
A voting machine is down at Shoreline Church in Knoxville, according to Chris Davis Knox County Election Chair.
Comments / 0