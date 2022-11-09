ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elaccampusnews.com

Rising scholar works for better future

Ethan Marquez, 19, is an affable young man who, despite getting in trouble in high school, is now succeeding in East Los Angeles College’s Education Justice Rising Scholars program. He is currently in his first year at ELAC and said the program and center have given him a home...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton voters pledge another $350M to its school district

COMPTON, Calif. – Compton residents have pledged another $350 million school bond to make upgrades to their schools. Measure AAA was supported with 5,263 votes which represents 71% of all votes cast. The measure seeks to make upgrades to the schools buildings, athletic facilities, and performing arts center. Last...
COMPTON, CA
The Poly Post

More students discover mold in dorms, causing a back-up in work orders

This semester, students living in Estrellas discovered mold inside their air ventilation systems prompting the university to do an inspection and cleaning of the vents. Out of concern, students in other dorms took the initiative to investigate their vents, also finding mold-like growths. Some students who submitted work requests over...
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

AES site owners served foreclosure notice

The AES power plant site is in foreclosure, with more than $36 million in past due payments. Site owner Leo Pustilnikov describes the Oct. 21 Los Angeles County issuance as a “negotiation of a true-up over accounting,” stemming from state payments to keep the plant on standby. The...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Eviction notice leads to standoff, person dead

A person was found dead of an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound” today at an apartment complex in the Hollywood area where authorities went to serve an eviction notice, an incident that led to the closure of the nearby Hollywood (101) Freeway for several hours, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?

Missing Women of California- Possible Grimm Sleeper VictimsThe Charley Project. In July 2010, California authorities arrested Lonnie Franklin, also known as the Grimm Sleeper. Lonnie was convicted of the murders of 10 women, one a teenage girl, and suspected in the multiple disappearances of several women in the Los Angeles area. According to People Magazine, his crime spree spanned from 1984 to 2007. He earned the name Grimm Sleeper because he remained dormant from 1988 to 2002. The Los Angeles Police Department was aware of a serial killer in the area. All the victims were African American women. They failed to warn the citizens of Los Angeles that a serial killer was preying on these women for over 20 years until 2007, reports Vanity Fair.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

L.A. voters speak

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder County Clerk’s office issued updated election totals on Nov. 10 representing vote by mail ballots cast and returned through Election Day. The race for mayor of Los Angeles tightened, but developer Rick Caruso remains in the lead with 50.25% (273,941 votes) of the vote...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman convicted of fatal DUI in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 50-year-old La Mirada woman was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder for the alcohol-fueled collision that killed a pedestrian near Disneyland. Stefanie Lyn Bieser was convicted for the collision that killed 54- year-old Louis Rosales of Fresno who was walking south on Disneyland Drive, north of Katella Avenue, at 11:04 p.m. Feb. 9, 2019, when he was hit by the 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Bieser, according to police and prosecutors.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Los Angeles Man Caught In 1982 Cold Case Homicide Of Washington Man With Chain Around Neck

Wednesday, officials said that a man from Los Angeles had been detained in connection with the 1982 stabbing murder of a man from Washington. Spokane police officers flew to Los Angeles on October 27 to make an arrest in the killing of Archie Rutherford; they found and arrested Tracy Sabron Pruitt, 62. Weeks previously, a first-degree murder warrant had been issued for his arrest.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA County says no to flavored tobacco

Los Angeles County has surprisingly supported a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products throughout the state of California. The sales were prohibited in 2020 but the tobacco industry successfully gathered enough signatures to put the measure before voters. The measure received 621,000 to ban the sale of certain...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KCET

L.A. and San Diego County Cannabis Tax Measures on Nov. 8 Ballot

Los Angeles County voters will be asked Tuesday to consider Measure C, a ballot measure that would impose business taxes on cannabis operations in unincorporated areas, once such businesses are permitted. The county is still developing regulations for cannabis operations in unincorporated areas, with an ordinance expected to come before...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy