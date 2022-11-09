Read full article on original website
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
The Winning Lotto Ticket Was Sold in Californiajustpene50Altadena, CA
elaccampusnews.com
Rising scholar works for better future
Ethan Marquez, 19, is an affable young man who, despite getting in trouble in high school, is now succeeding in East Los Angeles College’s Education Justice Rising Scholars program. He is currently in his first year at ELAC and said the program and center have given him a home...
2urbangirls.com
Compton voters pledge another $350M to its school district
COMPTON, Calif. – Compton residents have pledged another $350 million school bond to make upgrades to their schools. Measure AAA was supported with 5,263 votes which represents 71% of all votes cast. The measure seeks to make upgrades to the schools buildings, athletic facilities, and performing arts center. Last...
LA County DA investigating video of Sheriff Villanueva asking deputies for campaign donations
The Los Angeles County District Attorney is looking into whether Sheriff Alex Villanueva broke campaign finance laws by asking deputies for donations during his reelection bid.
Suit alleges Villanueva ‘has been waging a race war’ against Black LASD members
A Black Los Angeles County sheriff’s sergeant is suing the county, alleging he was subjected to retaliation for complaining of discrimination because of his race as well as the presence of members of the Banditos internal clique of deputies at the East Los Angeles Station. Sgt. Reginald Hoffman’s Los...
thedowneypatriot.com
Voters support process for supervisors to remove elected sheriff
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has a critical new power Wednesday, with voters approving a measure that gives the board the authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause. The Board of Supervisors voted in August to place Measure A on the...
foxla.com
Robert Garcia makes history as first LGBTQ immigrant to serve in Congress
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Long Beach mayor Robert Garcia is now the first LGBTQ+ immigrant elected to US Congress. He won his race for U.S. House in California's 42nd District 42; beating Republican John Briscoe. Garcia won 71% of the votes. He took to Twitter to announce his victory and...
The Poly Post
More students discover mold in dorms, causing a back-up in work orders
This semester, students living in Estrellas discovered mold inside their air ventilation systems prompting the university to do an inspection and cleaning of the vents. Out of concern, students in other dorms took the initiative to investigate their vents, also finding mold-like growths. Some students who submitted work requests over...
California election results 2022: From local to national races, here's what we know so far
Election Day is over but results continue to pour in, with many races in Southern California and around the country too tight to call.
kclu.org
Convicted child molester gets 600 year plus prison sentence in Ventura County
A Ventura County man convicted of repeatedly molesting a young girl has been sentenced to more than 600 years in prison. Prosecutors say Travis Edward Martin of Santa Paula molested the child for two years. It happened in Ventura and Orange Counties between 2019 and 2021. The girl was juts four years old when the abuse started.
easyreadernews.com
AES site owners served foreclosure notice
The AES power plant site is in foreclosure, with more than $36 million in past due payments. Site owner Leo Pustilnikov describes the Oct. 21 Los Angeles County issuance as a “negotiation of a true-up over accounting,” stemming from state payments to keep the plant on standby. The...
Eviction notice leads to standoff, person dead
A person was found dead of an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound” today at an apartment complex in the Hollywood area where authorities went to serve an eviction notice, an incident that led to the closure of the nearby Hollywood (101) Freeway for several hours, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Battle between Villanueva, Luna for LA County sheriff nears end
The heated battle for the job of Los Angeles County sheriff will come to a head Tuesday, with Alex Villanueva looking to claim a second term but former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna hoping to carry out the rare feat of ousting an incumbent sheriff. Villanueva’s victory four years...
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?
Missing Women of California- Possible Grimm Sleeper VictimsThe Charley Project. In July 2010, California authorities arrested Lonnie Franklin, also known as the Grimm Sleeper. Lonnie was convicted of the murders of 10 women, one a teenage girl, and suspected in the multiple disappearances of several women in the Los Angeles area. According to People Magazine, his crime spree spanned from 1984 to 2007. He earned the name Grimm Sleeper because he remained dormant from 1988 to 2002. The Los Angeles Police Department was aware of a serial killer in the area. All the victims were African American women. They failed to warn the citizens of Los Angeles that a serial killer was preying on these women for over 20 years until 2007, reports Vanity Fair.
beverlypress.com
L.A. voters speak
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder County Clerk’s office issued updated election totals on Nov. 10 representing vote by mail ballots cast and returned through Election Day. The race for mayor of Los Angeles tightened, but developer Rick Caruso remains in the lead with 50.25% (273,941 votes) of the vote...
2urbangirls.com
Woman convicted of fatal DUI in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 50-year-old La Mirada woman was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder for the alcohol-fueled collision that killed a pedestrian near Disneyland. Stefanie Lyn Bieser was convicted for the collision that killed 54- year-old Louis Rosales of Fresno who was walking south on Disneyland Drive, north of Katella Avenue, at 11:04 p.m. Feb. 9, 2019, when he was hit by the 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Bieser, according to police and prosecutors.
californiaexaminer.net
Los Angeles Man Caught In 1982 Cold Case Homicide Of Washington Man With Chain Around Neck
Wednesday, officials said that a man from Los Angeles had been detained in connection with the 1982 stabbing murder of a man from Washington. Spokane police officers flew to Los Angeles on October 27 to make an arrest in the killing of Archie Rutherford; they found and arrested Tracy Sabron Pruitt, 62. Weeks previously, a first-degree murder warrant had been issued for his arrest.
LAPD officer stabbed on mental health call
A female Los Angeles Police Department officer was stabbed while responding to a mental health investigation. The 22-year-old suspect was arrested, authorities said today.
2urbangirls.com
LA County says no to flavored tobacco
Los Angeles County has surprisingly supported a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products throughout the state of California. The sales were prohibited in 2020 but the tobacco industry successfully gathered enough signatures to put the measure before voters. The measure received 621,000 to ban the sale of certain...
USC report: Rent hikes on tap for L.A., O.C
Renting an apartment in Los Angeles and Orange counties will be getting more expensive, with a USC Casden Economics Forecast released today predicting continuing rent increases over the next two years.
KCET
L.A. and San Diego County Cannabis Tax Measures on Nov. 8 Ballot
Los Angeles County voters will be asked Tuesday to consider Measure C, a ballot measure that would impose business taxes on cannabis operations in unincorporated areas, once such businesses are permitted. The county is still developing regulations for cannabis operations in unincorporated areas, with an ordinance expected to come before...
