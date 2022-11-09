Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KOLO TV Reno
Secret Witness offers $1500 reward in carjacking
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Secret Witness is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of suspects in a carjacking near the Peppermill Resort Spa on Wednesday. At about 5:30 p.m. two people sat in their sports utility vehicle in the 3000 block of South Virginia Street,...
2news.com
Police Looking for Suspect in Life Threatening Hit and Run
Reno Police, Reno Fire, and REMSA all responded to a major injury crash that left a pedestrian down in the middle of the road early Sunday morning. Officers say a single vehicle was driving north on Stead Blvd. just south of Lear Blvd. The car struck a person that was in the street, and fled the scene without stopping to help or call someone.
2news.com
Reno Police looking for two carjacking suspects
Reno Police say they are looking for two suspects who are wanted after allegedly carjacking someone at gunpoint earlier this week. On Wednesday, November 9 around 5:30 p.m., Reno Police say two people were sitting in their car at the 3000 block of South Virginia Street. A short time later,...
KOLO TV Reno
Stead hit-and-run critically injures 70-year-old man
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A 70-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries early Sunday after being hit in a road in Stead by a vehicle that left the scene, the Reno Police Department said. It happened about 3:30 a.m. as the man walked on Stead Boulevard south of Lear Boulevard. It was dark...
KOLO TV Reno
Police locate missing autistic boy
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 11 PM UPDATE: Police have located the boy. He is healthy and he has been returned to his guardians. ORIGINAL STORY: The Reno Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing autistic boy. 14 year old Trent Schnek was last seen in the...
KOLO TV Reno
Three arrested in Carson City, face drug and gun charges
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City Sheriff’s Office said it arrested three men and seized a pound of methamphetamine and three ghost guns last week. In conjunction with the Tri-NET Task Force, the sheriff’s office arrested Kenneth Anderson, 46. Joseph Desjardins, 39, and Jess Fields, 57. The charges include drug and firearms offenses.
KOLO TV Reno
Hot tubs destroyed in fire
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed several hot tubs being stored behind a south Reno business. The fire was reported on Smithridge Drive around 7:30 Friday night. Crews were able to put out the fire before it could spread to any buildings.
KOLO TV Reno
Shelter in place order lifted in Carson City
CARSON CITY Nev. (KOLO) - A shelter in-place order has been lifted for a neighborhood in Carson City after the SWAT team was called out Thursday night to serve a search warrant. It happened in the area of Harvard Drive and Yale Drive on the north end of town on...
mynews4.com
Shelter in place lifted, one arrested after search warrant in Carson City Thursday night
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — One person is in custody after a search warrant in Carson City on Thursday night. According to CCSO Sheriff Ken Furlong, crews are remaining on scene to continue to search the property but there no threat to the neighborhood. Original story:. The Carson City...
2news.com
One Person in Custody after SWAT, Police Presence near Harvard Drive in Carson City
(Nov. 10, 2022) Carson City deputies have taken a person into custody as part of an ongoing investigation that started Thursday. It's not clear yet what the investigation may be surrounding. According to the Carson City Sheriff, Ken Furlong, police and SWAT teams were on scene near the 3300 block...
2news.com
Truckee Meadows fire crews contain stove fire in Spanish Springs
Crews with Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue knocked down a structure fire in Spanish Springs on Friday. The fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. at the 7400 block of Robert Banks Blvd. A preliminary investigation says the fire may have started from a stove. The home was unoccupied at the...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno instructor explains dangers of puffy jackets inside car seats
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s cold outside and the chances are parents are layering their kids, but experts say to think twice before buckling children wearing thick coats in the car seats. Child Passenger Safety Instructor at REMSA, Nellie Martinez said, bulky winter coats will cause the straps to...
KOLO TV Reno
Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows Fundraiser
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows is asking for your help to keep its programs going. It helps more than 10,000 youth across more than 38 facilities and there are plans for it to expand to more rural counties throughout Nevada. Inflation is driving...
mynews4.com
Reno man killed in Lemmon Valley crash
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed when his car crashed into a ditch Sunday morning. The Reno Police Department, the Reno Fire Department and REMSA responded to a crash on Military Road and Finnsech Drive around 7:15 a.m on Nov. 6. A single vehicle was traveling north on Military Road and failed to maintain the lane of travel. The pickup left the roadway and crashed into the drainage ditch on the west side of the road.
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno Veterans Day parade
Bishop Manogue wins 5A Northern crown over Spanish Springs 34-28 Snow-coated mountains and blue skies drew hundreds to Boreal Mountain CA for early opening day. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 11pm. A burst of snow showers will move through the area Saturday afternoon into...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man gets life in prison for killing his 75-year-old father
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man has been sentenced to life in prison with a chance of parole for beating his elderly father to death in January 2020, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday. Darnell Solis Smith, 39, will have to serve at least 20 years before...
Sparks, November 12 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Sparks. The Bishop Manogue Catholic High School volleyball team will have a game with Coronado High School on November 11, 2022, 17:30:00.
Resilient bear cub rescued in South Lake Tahoe before winter storm
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A bear cub was rescued in South Lake Tahoe before this week’s storm by the BEAR League, who were very familiar with this particular survivor. The cub was rescued in South Lake Tahoe just before this week’s storm started to ramp up and was given his first meal in […]
KOLO TV Reno
Late rally pushes Pacific past Nevada 76-71
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada women’s basketball was defeated by Pacific 76-71 in its home opener on Sunday afternoon at the Lawlor Events Center. Graduate student Megan Ormiston led Nevada with a season-high 12 points while junior guard Victoria Davis came up with 11 points and a career-high six steals.
2news.com
Ring Camera Records Bear Playing in Reno Pond
Some Reno homeowners wanted to know why their pond was half-full two days in a row - so they set up a Ring camera and waited. The homeowners were home in bed when the bear decided to take a swim and they were alerted on their Ring app. They believe...
