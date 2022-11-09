ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WFAE

Here are the results of all races for secretary of state in 2022

Twenty-seven states this year have elections for secretary of state, a role that's emerged from relative obscurity amid baseless claims of widespread election fraud. Several prominent election deniers are Republican nominees for secretary of state, including in the swing states of Arizona, Michigan and Nevada. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Why AP called Alaska’s Senate race for Republicans

WASHINGTON (AP) — Exactly who’ll win Alaska’s U.S. Senate contest isn’t clear, but it will be a Republican. Donald Trump-backed Kelly Tshibaka and Republican incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski are in a tight race with neither on track to win more than 50% of the vote. And in Alaska, that means the race will proceed to ranked choice voting later this month.
ALASKA STATE
POLITICO

Close, closer, closest: The races that will decide the Senate

KNIFE’S EDGE — Democrats and Republicans have already spent half a billion dollars on television ads in just two battleground states — Georgia and Pennsylvania. To that end, control of the Senate looks to be a toss-up — tiny margins in just a few key states may well make the difference on Election Day.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

California U.S. House Election Results 2022

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Republican Ted Budd wins North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democrats campaigned for history while Republicans sought to extend a winning streak for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, as Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd competed to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr. Beasley, a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court, would be North Carolina’s first Black senator if elected. Budd, a three-term congressman, has sought to capitalize on Donald Trump’s endorsement, soaring inflation and tens of millions of dollars spent by super PACs attacking Beasley’s judicial record on crime and her support for President Joe Biden’s policies. The race was one of several nationwide expected to determine which party would control what is now a 50-50 Senate. While statewide elections in North Carolina are usually closely divided, Democrats have had a poor run for the Senate in the 21st century. Republicans have won seven of the eight Senate elections, with only Democrat Kay Hagan coming out on top in 2008.
TENNESSEE STATE
AOL Corp

US midterm elections: The six races that could decide the US Senate

Mark 8 November on your calendars: America's going to the polls again. Control of the US Congress is up for grabs in these midterm elections, including 35 Senate races that will decide who calls the shots in the upper chamber. Currently the Senate is split 50-50 between the two parties,...
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

Nearly six million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting

CNN — More than 5.8 million ballots have been cast across 39 states in the 2022 midterm elections, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. In the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania, Democrats are far outpacing Republicans in pre-election ballots cast, according to data from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.
ARIZONA STATE
BBC

US midterm elections: The key governor races to watch

As well as deciding which party controls Congress, the US midterm elections on Tuesday will also determine state governors. These key figures have enormous power, as many aspects of American life - from education to abortion rights - are decided at the state level. Some 36 states will decide their...
GEORGIA STATE

