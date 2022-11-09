Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
Ozark Historic River District Seeks to Preserve and Capitalize on Community's Rich HistoryEvan CrosbyOzark, MO
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'CJ CoombsRepublic, MO
Safest Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Related
ksmu.org
Results of Missouri House of Representative races in Greene County
Democrat Betsy Fogle defeated Republican AJ Exner by about 12 percentage points in the race for state representative in the 135th District, according to unofficial results posted by the Greene County Clerk's Office. KSMU talked with Fogle at Tuesday night's Democratic Watch Party in downtown Springfield. "At the end of...
ksgf.com
Springfield, Nixa Voters Say No To Local Issues
(KTTS News) — There were several local issues on area ballots Tuesday. Voters in Springfield overwhelmingly said no to a controversial plan to rezone land in the Galloway Village neighborhood for apartments and retail space. A sales tax for public safety and recreation failed in Nixa. Voters in Fair...
KYTV
Greene County Democrats flip a third Missouri House district in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Democrats flipped a third Missouri House district, turning the area purple. The flip follows Stephanie Hein’s win after narrowly defeating incumbent Craig Fishel for House District 136. It is the second race in the Springfield-area district to flip Democratic over the last two election cycles.
KYTV
Voters in Springfield say “No” to new development in Galloway Village
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - By an overwhelming 70-to-30 percent margin, voters in Springfield turned down an attempt to rezone an area in Galloway Village just across the street from Sequiota Park. The development would have included restaurants, boutiques, offices, and apartments. The density and size of the development are what neighbors argued against.
KYTV
Election 2022: What you need to know before you head to the polls
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tuesday is election day. Voters in Missouri can head out to the polls from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. to cast their ballots. Arkansas polls stay open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Election officials expect to see voters lined up, ready to cast their votes....
How Christian and Taney County are preparing for Tuesday’s election
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Counties spent the day Monday getting final preparations done before Election Day. It is now the final countdown to polls opening Tuesday. County clerks across the Ozarks said a lot goes into making sure the voting equipment is ready to go. “We have to pack all the equipment up, verify that it’s […]
KYTV
Marijuana is legal in Missouri but a long way from becoming readily available
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Missouri have decided to legalize recreational marijuana. But there are a number of steps that need to be taken before sales begin. “It’s a topic that’s heated with people,” said John Lopez, owner of Old Route 66 Dispensary in Springfield. He...
KYTV
Republican Eric Burlison wins election for Missouri’s U.S. House District 7 open seat
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the first time in a dozen years, voters in southwest Missouri elected a new Congressman. Republican Eric Burlison defeated Democrat Kristen Radaker-Sheafer in the race for Missouri’s 7th District. Burlison succeeds Congressman Billy Long, who opted to run for the open U.S. Senate. Burlison...
Can you use marijuana anywhere in Missouri now?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Recreational marijuana will be legal in Missouri once it’s added to state law in December. Does that mean that people will be able to smoke or use marijuana products anywhere they want? The answer is no. Recreational marijuana use will be restricted in similar ways to alcohol consumption. However, developers in the […]
KYTV
MSU professor becomes third Springfield Democrat elected to the statehouse
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University professor Stephanie Hein unseated a Springfield Republican in the statehouse. The Democrat Hein defeated Republican Rep. Craig Fishel 6,864 to 6,662 votes in the race for Missouri House 136. Hein becomes the third Democrat from Springfield to score a victory in the Missouri...
KYTV
Missouri State Senator Lincoln Hough wins another term
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Senator Lincoln Hough won a second term. The Republican defeated Democrat Raymond Lampert. Hough serves nearly all of Springfield in State Senate District 30. Hough first began service in Jefferson City in 2010. He later became a Greene County commissioner. Voters in November 2018 elected him to his first state senate seat.
KYTV
Company reports internet outage at Libraries, and schools in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A water main break at MOREnet’s Springfield data center led to outages across the Ozarks at schools and colleges. MOREnet restored service around 2 p.m. The outage happened Thursday morning around 11 a.m. It impacted internet services at Springfield library branches and the Republic library...
KYTV
Care-to-Learn gives nearly 200 coats to kids at Springfield Public Schools
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Care-to-Learn shared coats with Springfield Public Schools on Thursday. Bass Pro donated 187 coats to the nonprofit. The timing could not be more perfect with colder weather returning. The group says it will help ensure students and teachers have what they need to create...
KYTV
Developers release plan for corner of Sunshine and National in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The contentious new development plan at the corner of Sunshine and National entered its next stage as developers released their long-awaited plan. “We feel that our development is going to complement the area, bringing amenities that the neighborhood hospital and other businesses don’t have,” said co-owner of BK&M Ralph Duda.
KYTV
Voters in Nixa, Mo. fail sales tax for police, parks
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Nixa, Mo., failed a one-cent general sales tax increase to pay for a new police station, additional officers, and parks improvement. The tax failed by nearly 350 votes. In the summer of 2022, the city released plans for its new $13 million, three-story police...
KYTV
Improving public bus system and attracting more riders is goal of City Utilities transit study
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - So have you ever ridden a public bus in Springfield?. For the majority of people the answer is “No” but City Utilities, who runs the bus system, is hoping to change that by conducting a comprehensive study to improve its transit operation and attract more riders.
KYTV
Springfield Public Schools to begin aviation program in the 2023-2024 school year
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new aviation program will soon be available to Springfield Public School students in the 2023-2024 school year. The program is in cooperation with Ozark Technical Community College and will be available to 10 students to work toward earning their private pilots license. Students could join potential aviation careers like commercial, corporate and airline pilots, as well as flight engineers.
KYTV
Branson, Mo. Police warn of fake social media post circulating; red flags to look out for
Temperatures will soar to nearly 80° today and well into the 70s Thursday, but a huge drop is coming Friday. Eric Schmitt gives acceptance speech after winning Missouri senate race against Trudy Busch Valentine. Sarah Huckabee Sanders addresses crowd after projected win as Arkansas governor. Updated: 16 hours ago.
KYTV
Springfield customer says someone stole her grocery pickup order
A judge sentenced an Ozark County woman for shooting two bystanders after an argument between her son and his girlfriend. Mercy EMS crews take care of unique pets while responding to car accident. Updated: 3 hours ago. Over the weekend Mercy EMS crews assisted in an unusual car accident scene...
KYTV
Some parents upset that SPS had classes in-session at buildings used for polling places
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s nothing new that Springfield Public Schools has cooperated with county officials to set up polling places at various SPS facilities. And it’s nothing new that schools remain in session on election day while voters go to the gym or cafeteria to cast their ballots.
Comments / 1