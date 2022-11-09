ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ksmu.org

Results of Missouri House of Representative races in Greene County

Democrat Betsy Fogle defeated Republican AJ Exner by about 12 percentage points in the race for state representative in the 135th District, according to unofficial results posted by the Greene County Clerk's Office. KSMU talked with Fogle at Tuesday night's Democratic Watch Party in downtown Springfield. "At the end of...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
ksgf.com

Springfield, Nixa Voters Say No To Local Issues

(KTTS News) — There were several local issues on area ballots Tuesday. Voters in Springfield overwhelmingly said no to a controversial plan to rezone land in the Galloway Village neighborhood for apartments and retail space. A sales tax for public safety and recreation failed in Nixa. Voters in Fair...
NIXA, MO
KYTV

Voters in Springfield say “No” to new development in Galloway Village

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - By an overwhelming 70-to-30 percent margin, voters in Springfield turned down an attempt to rezone an area in Galloway Village just across the street from Sequiota Park. The development would have included restaurants, boutiques, offices, and apartments. The density and size of the development are what neighbors argued against.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Can you use marijuana anywhere in Missouri now?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Recreational marijuana will be legal in Missouri once it’s added to state law in December. Does that mean that people will be able to smoke or use marijuana products anywhere they want? The answer is no. Recreational marijuana use will be restricted in similar ways to alcohol consumption. However, developers in the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

MSU professor becomes third Springfield Democrat elected to the statehouse

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University professor Stephanie Hein unseated a Springfield Republican in the statehouse. The Democrat Hein defeated Republican Rep. Craig Fishel 6,864 to 6,662 votes in the race for Missouri House 136. Hein becomes the third Democrat from Springfield to score a victory in the Missouri...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Missouri State Senator Lincoln Hough wins another term

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Senator Lincoln Hough won a second term. The Republican defeated Democrat Raymond Lampert. Hough serves nearly all of Springfield in State Senate District 30. Hough first began service in Jefferson City in 2010. He later became a Greene County commissioner. Voters in November 2018 elected him to his first state senate seat.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Company reports internet outage at Libraries, and schools in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A water main break at MOREnet’s Springfield data center led to outages across the Ozarks at schools and colleges. MOREnet restored service around 2 p.m. The outage happened Thursday morning around 11 a.m. It impacted internet services at Springfield library branches and the Republic library...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Developers release plan for corner of Sunshine and National in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The contentious new development plan at the corner of Sunshine and National entered its next stage as developers released their long-awaited plan. “We feel that our development is going to complement the area, bringing amenities that the neighborhood hospital and other businesses don’t have,” said co-owner of BK&M Ralph Duda.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Voters in Nixa, Mo. fail sales tax for police, parks

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Nixa, Mo., failed a one-cent general sales tax increase to pay for a new police station, additional officers, and parks improvement. The tax failed by nearly 350 votes. In the summer of 2022, the city released plans for its new $13 million, three-story police...
NIXA, MO
KYTV

Springfield Public Schools to begin aviation program in the 2023-2024 school year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new aviation program will soon be available to Springfield Public School students in the 2023-2024 school year. The program is in cooperation with Ozark Technical Community College and will be available to 10 students to work toward earning their private pilots license. Students could join potential aviation careers like commercial, corporate and airline pilots, as well as flight engineers.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield customer says someone stole her grocery pickup order

A judge sentenced an Ozark County woman for shooting two bystanders after an argument between her son and his girlfriend. Mercy EMS crews take care of unique pets while responding to car accident. Updated: 3 hours ago. Over the weekend Mercy EMS crews assisted in an unusual car accident scene...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

