5 Netflix shows you need to watch right now
Our streaming editor picked five Netflix shows — including drama, reality and comedy titles — that need to be seen.
Netflix subscribers livid as fan favourite series cancelled, left on cliffhanger
News broke that Netflix has chosen to cancel Fate: The Winx Saga and fans are all worked up because the second season ended on a cliffhanger that will now never be resolved. Fate: The Winx Saga is an adaptation of Winx Club, the animated series that aired on Nickelodeon in the early '00s, for young adults. It's set in a world where magical creatures are real, and fairies enrol at a school called Alfea in order to hone their powers and fight against the threat of the Burned Ones.
Final series of 'the best show on TV' has finally landed on Netflix
Netflix fans are rejoicing after the fourth season of the 'best show on TV' landed on Netflix today. Manifest first launched in 2018 on NBC, telling the story of a group of strangers who all end up on the same flight from Jamaica to New York. When it lands -...
wegotthiscovered.com
The first ever Netflix original series is leaving the platform next month
Streaming’s golden age is upon us, but not even Netflix’s original series can guarantee their place on the service with its first-ever original getting kicked off the platform. Norwegian-American coproduction Lilyhammer will soon disappear to the mists of time with the series facing its final days on Netflix...
The 3 Netflix series dominating the streamer in the US today
The top-performing Netflix series in the US at the moment include everything from a new horror anthology to a hit series from the Netflix creator with the hot hand at the moment (Ryan Murphy), as well as a heartfelt book-to-Netflix-show adaptation that’s in the #1 spot on the streaming giant today.
Netflix is ditching its oldest original series
Like the vast majority of us, I’m a big fan of Netflix but the streamer does have one habit I cannot stand: It’s penchant for cancellations. Netflix has garnered somewhat of a reputation for cancelling its own original shows. A success one minute and cancelled the next. That’s increasingly becoming the life cycle of Netflix originals.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 8
Today is Election Day and the people have voted! The Peripheral, the sci-fi series produced by the creators of Westworld and starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a VR gamer who finds an alternate reality (or something, it's puzzling!), is president of Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Peter Capaldi's thriller The Devil's Hour surged up to the third spot, as Harry Styles' My Policeman drops down to No. 4. Things should stay relatively unchanged over the next few days until the weekend, when Emily Blunt's new Western The English premieres.
Elliot Page and Mae Martin Appear to Make Their Red-Carpet Couple Debut
It looks like Elliot Page and Mae Martin are more than friends. On November 5, the Umbrella Academy star and the creator of Netflix’s Feel Good suited up in Gucci for the LACMA Art +Film Gala in Los Angeles. Page looked dapper as ever in a double-breasted black suit and bow tie, while Martin wore a navy and black suit, opting to go tieless and leaving their white oxford unbuttoned at the collar.
What to watch in November 2022: 13 new movies and shows on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus and more
November is packed with new shows and movies on the top streaming services, broadcast and cable TV. Here's what you should plan to watch this month.
wegotthiscovered.com
A ‘Lost’ rip-off which was canceled twice takes off on Netflix past two heavyweights in its first week
The battle for the top spot on Netflix is always viable to heat up with a near endless supply of releases, with the last week seeing two originals go toe-to-toe. Just narrowly soaring past its competition was the fourth and final season of Manifest, which managed to track just ahead of David Tennant’s latest foray into crime drama, Inside Man. Boasting 57 million hours viewed in its first week, it was just ahead of Tennant’s series which was just why of 53 million hours.
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 28)
Hold the front page! We’ve upped our usual seven streaming recommendations to eight this week, such is the frequency with which Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and the rest are dropping new movies and TV shows for viewers to enjoy. It’s a prolific few days on Netflix, in particular,...
‘Halloween Ends’ Scores Peacock Its Nielsen Streaming Top 10 Debut
Peacock makes its streaming top 10 debut on Nielsen’s rankings during the Oct. 10-16 viewing window with “Halloween Ends.” The Jamie Lee Curtis-led thriller, which serves as the 13th film in the iconic “Halloween” franchise, ranked at No. 8 on the overall list (TV and Film) with 717 million minutes viewed in its first three days on the streaming service. The movie was simultaneously released both in theaters and on the streaming service on Oct. 14. The title sits at No. 1 on the Movie list. Ryan Murphy’s success continues to expand as both “The Watcher” and “Monster” remain in...
3 tense Netflix dramas to check out after you finish Luckiest Girl Alive
As of the time of this writing, the Mila Kunis-led drama Luckiest Girl Alive is one of the most-watched new Netflix releases on the streaming giant — in fact, it’s the #3 movie on the platform in the US right now. If you haven’t checked out the movie...
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
‘Have Gun, Will Travel’ and Other Classic TV Shows That Are Impossible to Stream
From vintage TV western 'Have Gun, Will Travel' to 'Homicide: Life on the Street,' these classic TV shows aren't available to stream.
TVGuide.com
The Ultimate Guide to What to Watch on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, and More in November 2022
Remember learning about cornucopias every November in school? This is what they were talking about. There's an abundance of good TV in this month's lineup, starting with the high-profile release of the new season of The Crown. Yellowstone fans are feasting especially well in November, with the premiere of Yellowstone Season 5 and the debut of the new Taylor Sheridan series Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone. Plus, Emily Blunt gets in on the Western action with Prime Video's The English.
Watch these 9 movies and TV shows before they leave Netflix next week
The arrival of November brought dozens of new movies and Netflix series to stream, including titles like Enola Holmes 2, The Crown, and the first half of Manifest Season 4. But all those arrivals, of course, also coincide with the streamer culling its massive library on a regular basis, given that licensing agreements for Netflix’s third-party content are constantly expiring. The streamer can either keep all those series and movies, or let them roll off to a different platform as it sees fit.
Chris Rock Is Teaming With Netflix For New, First-Of-Its-Kind Comedy Special
Chris Rock is working with Netflix to make a comedy special unlike anything the streaming service has ever produced.
Get five free months of HBO Max with this excellent streaming deal - expires soon!
Over the last few months, HBO Max has been offering a deal that'll give you 40% off if you prepay for a year of streaming, but you only have until October 30th to sign up.
‘Stranger Things’: Title Of Episode 1 From Fifth & Final Season Revealed
It was Stranger Things Day on Nov. 6 and fans of the Netflix series came together to celebrate it. Throughout the day there were many revelations, including the title of the first episode from the final season of the sci-fi adventure. To cap off the special day, it was revealed that Episode 1 of Season 5 of Stranger Things is titled “Chapter One: The Crawl.” Another tidbit is that the episode will be written by the creators themselves — The Duffer Brothers. Stranger Things Day had special screenings across U.S. movie theaters that projected Stranger Things 4: Volume 2. Around the globe,...
TheWrap
