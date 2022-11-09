Read full article on original website
Asian business owners targets of burglariesLauren JessopHarrisburg, PA
Major retail chain opens another new store in Pennsylvania, bringing 200+ jobs to the areaKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
This Massive Antique Mall in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenLemoyne, PA
Pennsylvania campers photograph sphere UFO drifting off mountain sideRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Corn Cob Acres: An Endless Fun-Zone for KidsMelissa FrostMountville, PA
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: A conversation with Shippensburg QB Tucker Chamberlin and WR Erby Weller
This week on the Pa. High School Football Report Brian Linder and Nebiy Esayas are joined by Shippensburg quarterback Tucker Chamberlin and his cousin, standout wide receiver, Erby Weller. The Greyhounds (8-3) scored a big win in their District 3 5A opener against Cedar Cliff last Friday— they won 32-14—...
PennLive’s Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball Media Day wrap up: Photos, tweets and more from Cumberland Valley
Yes, the 2022-23 girls basketball season remains weeks away, but PennLive got an early start Thursday with Mid-Penn Conference Media Day for winter sports. Cumberland Valley High School was a most gracious host for boys and girls basketball inside Dome Gym. MPC swimming programs were featured inside the natatorium and wrestling teams were just down the hall.
Williams wins it for Central Dauphin with two goal effort
Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — The District III runner ups got to host Central Bucks East in the opening round of the state playoffs and their sophomore striker stole the show. Kayden Williams broke away midway through the first half and got her first attempt blocked by the keeper but Erika Murphy got it right back […]
abc27.com
District III Football playoff schedule changes due to rain
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As Midstate football teams prepare for the second week of the playoffs, some of Friday’s games may have to be moved due to inclement weather. (Games on Friday Nov. 11 at 7pm unless otherwise noted) 8 Carlisle vs. 1 Hempfield. 5 Manheim Township vs....
FOX43.com
Here are the top matchups in the District 3 playoffs this week | Frenzy Five
YORK, Pa. — The District 3 playoffs enter their second week, and there's no shortage of titanic matchups on the schedule this week. There will be one championship on the line Friday night -- and that will be the FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week. We'll be live from Annville as the Annville-Cleona Little Dutchmen host Trinity in a battle for the District 3 Class 2A title.
Jordan Byers hits milestone, leads West Perry field hockey to playoff win over Northwestern Lehigh
Jordan Byers hit a milestone Tuesday while helping lead the West Perry Mustangs to a 5-0 Class A field hockey playoff win over Northwestern Lehigh.
Cheerleader showcase: Central Dauphin East Panthers
With most high school fall sports coverage focused on football, field hockey and soccer, PennLive is showcasing area marching bands and cheerleading squads this season. This week we feature the Central Dauphin East squad, directed by Bria Mosley. School - Central Dauphin East High School.
Former Shippensburg wrestler Cole Forrester set to tackle a new frontier with the US Space Force
In an environment full of aspiring leaders, Shippensburg grad Cole Forrester has still found a way to stand out at the Air Force Academy. A former PIAA fourth-place medalist for the Greyhounds, Forrester has earned the respect of teammates, coaches and others in the academy, more so for grit and attitude than his exploits on the mat.
Pa. school district reveals extent of vandalism to visitors’ locker room after football playoffs
Vandalism reported at a newly renovated locker room at a Pa. high school last week involved two broken brooms, two torn locker decals and a number of missing dry-erase nameplates, the Selinsgrove School District reported Wednesday. A large “M” decal on the floor at the Milton Area School District’s stadium...
A Culture of Bullying in Shippensburg High School Athletics, All for a Winning Team
Submitted by unknown author(s) Right before the beginning of a new basketball season at Shippensburg Area High School, long time winning coach Ray Staver has retired. Staver has 445 wins in his coaching career, but what is a winning team worth. Staver is a very well respected coach and knows the game, but behind the scenes and kept quite by the Shippensburg Area High School is extreme on-going issues with bullying. All of which Staver turned a blind eye to because of a desire to win. I want to be clear that this is not all on Mr. Staver, but rather the whole administration as a whole at Shippensburg. The outrageous bullying was known and largely quietly dealt with.
Veterans Day 2022: Are Giant, Weis and Wegmans open? Do my kids have school?
CAT – Capital Area Transit will operate on a normal schedule. County government - Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties, closed. Federal government – The Ronald Reagan Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Harrisburg will be closed. Grocery stores – Most grocery stores will be...
local21news.com
$1 million-winning scratch-off sold in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Lottery says a retailer in York sold a $1 million winning ticket for the scratch-off "We Wish You a Merry Million." The retailer that sold the ticket, Big Mouth On The Run, on North George Street in West York. They will receive a $5,000 for the sale of the ticket.
Cumberland County incumbent wins third term in Pa. State house
A Republican incumbent has won a third term in the state house of representatives. State Rep. Barb Gleim of Middlesex Township defeated Democrat Alan Howe of Carlisle, who served in the Air Force for more than two decades. Gleim defeated Howe 16,213 to 10,133 in the 199th District in Cumberland...
Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning to open 3 cost-free centers in Lancaster County
The Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning has announced where it will open its next three early childhood education centers. And all three will open in Lancaster County - Lancaster City, Pequea Township, and Mount Joy Township. The cost-free centers will serve children from birth to age 5 from economically...
Historic central Pa. home with dramatic religious past is demolished
David H. Peiffer was astounded by what he discovered after he was asked to dig into the history of a dilapidated, centuries-old farmhouse visible from Route 581 near Camp Hill. The house was built in the late 1700s by John Shopp Sr., who had connections to founders of the United...
York County Republican incumbent wins 4th term in Pa. state house
A six-year incumbent in the Pennsylvania House of Representative won re-election Tuesday against a political newcomer. State Rep. Dawn Keefer, a Republican from Franklin Township, York County defeated Democrat Dan Almoney, a video producer from Newberry Township, York County in the 92nd House District on Tuesday. Keefer defeated Almoney 70.6 % (21,870 votes) to 29.2 % (9,047 votes). There were 58 write-in votes.
Urgent care practice will be the first to open at UPMC’s new 20,000-square-foot facility in the Hershey area
UPMC in Central Pa. will soon be expanding its presence in the Hershey area. The medical system is opening a new 20,000-square-foot outpatient center at 121 Towne Square Drive in Derry Township. The first practice to open at the facility will be UPMC Urgent Care, which will open on Monday.
Modified 358 car racing returning to Williams Grove Speedway next season
MECHANICSBURG -- The return of modified 358 car racing following many years of its absence will highlight the early portion of the 2023 season at Williams Grove Speedway. Modified 358 spec small blocks and 410 sprint cars will share the program spotlight on the half-mile oval Friday, March 31, according to a release from the speedway. Details on this event will be released in the future, the release said.
butlerradio.com
Scialabba Wins 12th State House District
A Cranberry attorney will likely be the next State Representative for the 12th State House district. Preliminary returns have Stephenie Scialabba defeating Democratic opponent Robert Vigue to represent an area including Adams, Cranberry, and Jackson Townships in Harrisburg. Scialabba was able to secure nearly 62% of a total of just...
Township commissioner wins Pa. House seat in Dauphin County
Democrat Justin Fleming has defeated Republican Therese Lemelle Kenley in the 105th state House race, according to Dauphin County election results. This Dauphin County seat has been represented by two-term Republican incumbent Andrew Lewis, who as a result of legislative redistricting no longer lives in the district. Fleming, a Susquehanna...
PennLive.com
