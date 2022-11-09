ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

PennLive.com

PennLive’s Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball Media Day wrap up: Photos, tweets and more from Cumberland Valley

Yes, the 2022-23 girls basketball season remains weeks away, but PennLive got an early start Thursday with Mid-Penn Conference Media Day for winter sports. Cumberland Valley High School was a most gracious host for boys and girls basketball inside Dome Gym. MPC swimming programs were featured inside the natatorium and wrestling teams were just down the hall.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Williams wins it for Central Dauphin with two goal effort

Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — The District III runner ups got to host Central Bucks East in the opening round of the state playoffs and their sophomore striker stole the show. Kayden Williams broke away midway through the first half and got her first attempt blocked by the keeper but Erika Murphy got it right back […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

District III Football playoff schedule changes due to rain

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As Midstate football teams prepare for the second week of the playoffs, some of Friday’s games may have to be moved due to inclement weather. (Games on Friday Nov. 11 at 7pm unless otherwise noted) 8 Carlisle vs. 1 Hempfield. 5 Manheim Township vs....
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX43.com

Here are the top matchups in the District 3 playoffs this week | Frenzy Five

YORK, Pa. — The District 3 playoffs enter their second week, and there's no shortage of titanic matchups on the schedule this week. There will be one championship on the line Friday night -- and that will be the FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week. We'll be live from Annville as the Annville-Cleona Little Dutchmen host Trinity in a battle for the District 3 Class 2A title.
ANNVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Cheerleader showcase: Central Dauphin East Panthers

With most high school fall sports coverage focused on football, field hockey and soccer, PennLive is showcasing area marching bands and cheerleading squads this season. This week we feature the Central Dauphin East squad, directed by Bria Mosley. School - Central Dauphin East High School.
HARRISBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

A Culture of Bullying in Shippensburg High School Athletics, All for a Winning Team

Submitted by unknown author(s) Right before the beginning of a new basketball season at Shippensburg Area High School, long time winning coach Ray Staver has retired. Staver has 445 wins in his coaching career, but what is a winning team worth. Staver is a very well respected coach and knows the game, but behind the scenes and kept quite by the Shippensburg Area High School is extreme on-going issues with bullying. All of which Staver turned a blind eye to because of a desire to win. I want to be clear that this is not all on Mr. Staver, but rather the whole administration as a whole at Shippensburg. The outrageous bullying was known and largely quietly dealt with.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
local21news.com

$1 million-winning scratch-off sold in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Lottery says a retailer in York sold a $1 million winning ticket for the scratch-off "We Wish You a Merry Million." The retailer that sold the ticket, Big Mouth On The Run, on North George Street in West York. They will receive a $5,000 for the sale of the ticket.
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

York County Republican incumbent wins 4th term in Pa. state house

A six-year incumbent in the Pennsylvania House of Representative won re-election Tuesday against a political newcomer. State Rep. Dawn Keefer, a Republican from Franklin Township, York County defeated Democrat Dan Almoney, a video producer from Newberry Township, York County in the 92nd House District on Tuesday. Keefer defeated Almoney 70.6 % (21,870 votes) to 29.2 % (9,047 votes). There were 58 write-in votes.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Modified 358 car racing returning to Williams Grove Speedway next season

MECHANICSBURG -- The return of modified 358 car racing following many years of its absence will highlight the early portion of the 2023 season at Williams Grove Speedway. Modified 358 spec small blocks and 410 sprint cars will share the program spotlight on the half-mile oval Friday, March 31, according to a release from the speedway. Details on this event will be released in the future, the release said.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
butlerradio.com

Scialabba Wins 12th State House District

A Cranberry attorney will likely be the next State Representative for the 12th State House district. Preliminary returns have Stephenie Scialabba defeating Democratic opponent Robert Vigue to represent an area including Adams, Cranberry, and Jackson Townships in Harrisburg. Scialabba was able to secure nearly 62% of a total of just...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

Township commissioner wins Pa. House seat in Dauphin County

Democrat Justin Fleming has defeated Republican Therese Lemelle Kenley in the 105th state House race, according to Dauphin County election results. This Dauphin County seat has been represented by two-term Republican incumbent Andrew Lewis, who as a result of legislative redistricting no longer lives in the district. Fleming, a Susquehanna...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

