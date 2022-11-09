ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Clinton woman killed on Slate Quarry Road

TOWN OF CLINTON – State Police are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Clinton resident on Tuesday evening. The accident occurred on Slate Quarry Road at approximately 6:05 p.m. Fifty-two-year-old Lisa Drozdowski was pronounced dead at the scene of the one-car wreck by paramedics at...
WJTV 12

Woman dies after shooting on Watkins Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police said the woman who was injured in a Jackson shooting last week died from her injuries on Monday, November 7. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as Lucie Tanner. She died from her injures at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Deputy Police Chief Deric […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man denied bond on arson charges in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of intentionally setting multiple buildings on fire in Jackson, including two churches, appeared in court on Wednesday. Devin McLaurin was charged with felony malicious mischief, four counts of first degree arson (dwelling or house) and two counts of arson (other than dwelling house). Asst. Police Chief Joseph Wade […]
JACKSON, MS
CBS 42

Former Mississippi correctional officer pleads guilty to COVID-relief fraud

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, a Flora woman pled guilty to carrying out a scheme to defraud the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). According to court documents, 34-year-old Tarshuana Thomas fraudulently applied for two PPP loans. She claimed to be the sole proprietor of a dog breeding and sitting service. From those fraudulently obtained […]
FLORA, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Police Department responds to shooting at Red Roof Inn

A shooting at the Red Roof Inn on Pemberton Boulevard reportedly took place early Tuesday morning. Deputy Chief Mike Bryant of the Vicksburg Police Department confirmed that one person was injured. Bryant said that the department could not yet release more details on the incident and that the case is in the early stages of investigation.
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Man arrested, accused of setting 7 fires near JSU campus

JACKSON, Miss. — A suspected arsonist is in custody accused ofsetting fire to seven structures, including two churches near the Jackson State campus. According to the Jackson Police Department, Devin McLaurin was arrested Tuesday evening with the help of Hinds County Sheriff deputies in Terry near the Hinds/Copiah county line.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Sheriff Pace announces recent arrests in Warren County

Three individuals were arrested over last weekend by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for capias warrants and another for possession of methamphetamine. On Nov. 4, just after 1 a.m., Deputy Colberson initiated a traffic stop of a 2004 Chevy Trailblazer along Highway 61 North. The driver, unidentified, was arrested...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
CBS 42

Pregnant woman killed in Louisiana shooting, suspect in custody

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, the Bastrop Police Department responded to a fatal shooting that occurred on 915 E. Cypress Ave, where officers were notified of a woman who had been shot. While en route, police discovered a male that fit the description of the shooter walking west on East Cypress. At the same time, […]
BASTROP, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy