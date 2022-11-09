Read full article on original website
WLBT
Authorities offer few details on suspects involved in Belhaven delivery driver shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One suspect has been denied bond, while another has been granted bond in connection with the shooting death of a delivery driver in the Belhaven community. “One juvenile received no bond. The other received a $100,000 bond,” said Bailey Martin, spokeswoman for the Mississippi Department of...
Police: Clinton woman killed in Dutchess County crash
Investigators say 52-year-old Lisa Drozdowski's vehicle left Slate Quarry Road on Tuesday, hitting several trees and a utility pole.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Clinton woman killed on Slate Quarry Road
TOWN OF CLINTON – State Police are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Clinton resident on Tuesday evening. The accident occurred on Slate Quarry Road at approximately 6:05 p.m. Fifty-two-year-old Lisa Drozdowski was pronounced dead at the scene of the one-car wreck by paramedics at...
WLBT
Suspect arrested after UMMC employee ‘physically assaulted,’ has car stolen
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The suspect in the assault and carjacking incident that took place at the University of Mississippi Medical Center was arrested Wednesday afternoon. The UMMC employee was physically assaulted Tuesday evening and had their car stolen while they were leaving work. According to UMMC, the suspect, Frank...
Officials: Mississippi teen missing since walking away from school Tuesday
Officials are looking for a Mississippi teen who walked away from school Tuesday and has not been located. The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Tuesday, Nov. 8, it was reported that Lania Claire Embry walked away from Fairview School in Itawamba County shortly after 3 p.m. She...
wbrz.com
Jackson police investigating seven overnight arsons, including at two churches
JACKSON, Miss. - Fire investigators are searching for more information regarding six overnight arsons that took place early Tuesday morning at and around Jackson State University. At least two of the buildings that were set on fire were churches, according to WLBT. One of the fires was set at the...
Woman dies after shooting on Watkins Drive in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police said the woman who was injured in a Jackson shooting last week died from her injuries on Monday, November 7. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as Lucie Tanner. She died from her injures at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Deputy Police Chief Deric […]
Mississippi police follow dog carrying human arm to headless human remains
Jackson police will continue to investigate the crime and follow leads at a number of locations in relation to the headless remains discovered in a house in the woods.
Man denied bond on arson charges in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of intentionally setting multiple buildings on fire in Jackson, including two churches, appeared in court on Wednesday. Devin McLaurin was charged with felony malicious mischief, four counts of first degree arson (dwelling or house) and two counts of arson (other than dwelling house). Asst. Police Chief Joseph Wade […]
Former Mississippi correctional officer pleads guilty to COVID-relief fraud
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, a Flora woman pled guilty to carrying out a scheme to defraud the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). According to court documents, 34-year-old Tarshuana Thomas fraudulently applied for two PPP loans. She claimed to be the sole proprietor of a dog breeding and sitting service. From those fraudulently obtained […]
WDAM-TV
Identity released of man found dismembered behind abandoned Jackson home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The identity of the man whose dismembered body was found near an abandoned Jackson home has now been revealed. According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, the victim’s name is Scott Allen Tyler. He was 54 years old and white. The case began Saturday, when...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Police Department responds to shooting at Red Roof Inn
A shooting at the Red Roof Inn on Pemberton Boulevard reportedly took place early Tuesday morning. Deputy Chief Mike Bryant of the Vicksburg Police Department confirmed that one person was injured. Bryant said that the department could not yet release more details on the incident and that the case is in the early stages of investigation.
WAPT
Man arrested, accused of setting 7 fires near JSU campus
JACKSON, Miss. — A suspected arsonist is in custody accused ofsetting fire to seven structures, including two churches near the Jackson State campus. According to the Jackson Police Department, Devin McLaurin was arrested Tuesday evening with the help of Hinds County Sheriff deputies in Terry near the Hinds/Copiah county line.
Highland man charged with raping girl at motel in Lake Katrine
ULSTER - A Highland man was charged with the rape of a 14-year-old girl at a motel in the town of Ulster earlier this week. Town of Ulster police said they were asked Monday night by police in the neighboring town of Lloyd to check on the welfare of the girl, who is from the hamlet of Highland in Lloyd.
WLBT
Pet owner claims Rankin Co. Animal Control euthanized her dog by accident
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “Every time I think about it too much, I cry about it. Because I don’t know where she is. She doesn’t know what happened to me just like I don’t know what happened to her.”. Constance Marrow says her family is one...
WLBT
Alleged arsonist arrested after fires set at churches, Jackson State baseball field
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has arrested the man wanted in connection with multiple arsons around the City of Jackson, which occurred early Tuesday morning. The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Devin McLaurin. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says deputies located and arrested McLaurin in Terry...
vicksburgnews.com
Sheriff Pace announces recent arrests in Warren County
Three individuals were arrested over last weekend by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for capias warrants and another for possession of methamphetamine. On Nov. 4, just after 1 a.m., Deputy Colberson initiated a traffic stop of a 2004 Chevy Trailblazer along Highway 61 North. The driver, unidentified, was arrested...
Pregnant woman killed in Louisiana shooting, suspect in custody
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, the Bastrop Police Department responded to a fatal shooting that occurred on 915 E. Cypress Ave, where officers were notified of a woman who had been shot. While en route, police discovered a male that fit the description of the shooter walking west on East Cypress. At the same time, […]
