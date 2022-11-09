Read full article on original website
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
BBC reporter created fake Alabama Trump supporter account to explain social media, politics
Larry, a 71-year-old retired insurance broker and Donald Trump fan from Alabama, wouldn’t be likely to run into the liberal Emma, a 25-year-old graphic designer from New York City, on social media — even if they were both real. Each is a figment of BBC reporter Marianna Spring’s...
Twitter is introducing new ‘official’ label for some already verified accounts
Twitter plans to add a grey “official” label to some verified accounts when it launches its revamped $8 subscription service, the company said on Wednesday.The new “official” label is not available for purchase and not all previously verified accounts will get it, Esther Crawford, director of product management at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters, said.“Accounts that will receive it include government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures,” Ms Crawford tweeted.“A lot of folks have asked about how you’ll be able to distinguish between Twitter Blue subscribers with blue checkmarks and accounts that are...
Twitter launches $7.99 subscription, which lets users pay for a checkmark
Twitter has begun rolling out the new, $7.99 version of its Twitter Blue subscription service, which allows users to pay for a blue checkmark indicating they have been verified. The Twitter blue service will also include an edit function, priority in replies and mentions and fewer advertisements, although some of...
Facebook probably has your phone number, even if you never shared it. Now it has a secret tool to let you delete it.
Meta's apps have almost 3 billion daily users. It's scooped up unknown numbers of email addresses and phone numbers for people who never signed up.
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
Google issues urgent alert after banning 16 apps with 20million downloads – delete them now or it’ll cost you
GOOGLE has removed 16 apps with more than 20million downloads combined from the Google Play app store. The dodgy downloads, which were disguised as flashlight, camera and QR reader apps, were found to be riddled with malware. That malware can used up the monthly data allowance of a device and...
Gizmodo
Don't Use Facebook? Here's How to Check if It Has Your Phone Number and Email, and Delete Them
When you sign up for Facebook, Instagram, or any other social media app, it typically asks you to upload your contacts. Doing so helps the app find and surface friends who have accounts, but there’s a tradeoff: your contacts often contain a trove of data about people who don’t use their apps.
Instagram users told accounts have been suspended as app goes down
Instagram went down on Monday (31 October), with vast numbers of people being told their accounts had been suspended and locked.Many users were unable to access the social media app and instead saw a message indicating their account had been suspended, however, the issue appears to be a technical problem, rather than a mass banning of accounts.“We’re aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We’re looking into it and apologise for the inconvenience,” a short statement, posted on Instagram’s Twitter account, read.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Nearly 600,000 people on LinkedIn listed Apple as their employer on one day in October. The next day, half the profiles disappeared as the platform cracks down on fake accounts.
LinkedIn has long battled a problem with scams and bot accounts. An analyst said that the company might finally be quietly tackling the issue.
How to make your Facebook private: Adjust your profile's privacy settings
If you want to change your privacy on Facebook, go to the option "Settings & privacy." There, you can chose what of your content is visible to whom.
NBC New York
We Polled Verified Twitter Users to Find Out How Many Will Pay $8 to Keep Their Checkmarks. The Answer? Zero
At Elon Musk's Twitter, users will soon need to pay $7.99 per month for its Twitter Blue subscription service to gain a blue checkmark — long recognized as a sign of "verification" on the platform. But will any currently verified users actually pay?. To find out, CNBC Make It...
Newly verified Twitter accounts already running amok on social media site
Twitter has officially debuted its “verified” blue check marks for the people — and they are already causing issues. Elon Musk, the social media site’s new CEO, had promoted verification for all subscribers to Twitter’s premium service: Twitter Blue. Subscribers who pay the $8 monthly fee are now entitled to some additional perks, namely, the […]
TechCrunch
Twitter will add an ‘official’ badge to high-profile accounts in lieu of verification
“Not all previously verified accounts will get the ‘Official’ label and the label is not available for purchase,” explained product manager Esther Crawford in a tweet. “Accounts that will receive it include government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures.”
Business Insider
Does WhatsApp notify when you screenshot? Here's what to know
WhatsApp does not notify users of any screenshots taken within the app. Even its disappearing media feature, View Once, allows screenshots without notification. For better screenshot protection, consider Snapchat or Instagram. Along with apps like Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp is a highly secure, privacy-focused messaging app that is fully end-to-end...
NBC New York
FTC Says It's Tracking Developments at Twitter With ‘Deep Concern' After Key Security Departures
The Federal Trade Commission is closely watching Twitter's moves under new owner Elon Musk, a spokesperson said in a statement Thursday. The agency has the power to hold the company to specific security and privacy standards under a recent settlement. The statement comes after several key security and privacy executives...
NBC New York
Elon Musk Brainstorms Plans for How Payments Could Work on Twitter
Elon Musk has plans to make Twitter a place where people can shop for goods and be offered money market accounts. Musk held an audio broadcast intended to assuage the concerns of advertisers, some of which like General Motors and Volkswagen have paused their ad campaigns since the billionaire took over.
dexerto.com
Twitter Blue verification already being abused as users impersonate big names
Twitter has changed its verification policy, allowing any account which signs up to Twitter Blue for the updated price to receive the coveted checkmark. However, some users are abusing it to impersonate big companies like Nintendo and Valve, and even sports stars like LeBron James. One of Elon Musk’s big...
NBC New York
Read Elon Musk's First Email to All Twitter Employees: Remote Work Over, Company Needs Subscriptions to Survive Downturn
Elon Musk said he is putting an end to Twitter's "work from home forever" policy in his first email to the staff of the social network that he now owns. He also warned the company might not survive the downturn without significant subscription revenue. Additional C-level executives have also resigned...
‘Official’ gray Twitter mark appears for some users, then vanishes
Twitter began adding gray “official” labels to some high-profile accounts Wednesday to indicate that they are authentic, the latest twist in new owner Elon Musk’s chaotic overhaul of the platform and its verification system. A few hours later, the labels started disappearing.
