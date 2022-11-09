Read full article on original website
Related
Midterm elections – live: Pelosi says GOP reaction to attack may have helped Democrats, as key counts continue
Nancy Pelosi says the brutal hammer attack on her husband, and the often cruel Republican reaction to it may have helped Democrats in the midterm elections. “It wasn’t just the attack,” said the Speaker on Sunday. “It was the Republican reaction to it which was disgraceful.”. The...
BBC
Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell: Republican anger over midterms
News that Democrats have held the US Senate after midterm elections this week has sparked recriminations within the Republican Party. Critics of former President Donald Trump blamed him for the poor showing while other Republicans faulted their Senate leader, Mitch McConnell. The White House, meanwhile, made its strongest indication yet...
BBC
Democrats retain control of US Senate after win in Nevada
Thanks for joining us for today's developments, which will resonate through US politics in the months and years to come. We're pausing our live page now, but will be up and running again on Sunday morning, Washington DC time - when you can expect both parties to start getting their messaging out on the Sunday politics shows.
BBC
Student loan forgiveness: Government stops taking applications after ruling
The US government has stopped taking applications for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan after a judge ruled it was illegal. District Judge Mark Pittman wrote on Thursday that the plan was unlawful because it overstepped the power of Congress. The judge's ruling blocked debt relief for 26 million...
Meet the history-makers of the 2022 midterm elections
As midterm results continue to roll in days after Election Day, Democratic and Republican candidates have already been celebrating historic victories.
BBC
US midterms: Senate race neck and neck as Democrat Mark Kelly wins Arizona
US President Joe Biden's Democrats have inched closer to keeping control of the Senate, with a projected win in Arizona following the midterm elections. Three days after Americans voted, the BBC's US partner CBS estimates Democrat Mark Kelly has beaten Republican challenger Blake Masters. That would leave the Senate at...
Doug Mastriano Finally Concedes Pennsylvania Governor’s Race
Far-right 2020 election denier Doug Mastriano finally conceded his loss in the Pennsylvania governor’s race Sunday night—five days after the election was projected in favor of his Democratic opponent, Josh Shapiro, by nearly every major news outlet. As of Sunday, Shapiro led his opponent by 14 percentage points, with nearly all votes counted. “Difficult to accept as the results are, there is no right course but to concede,” Mastriano said in a statement posted to Twitter. “Josh Shapiro will be our next Governor, and I ask everyone to give him the opportunity to lead and pray that he leads well.” Mastriano was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and repeatedly made false statements that echoed his claims of a “rigged” presidential election in 2020. During the campaign, the state Senator also attracted criticism for his presence in Washington, D.C. during the January 6 Capitol riot and his past advocacy for a bill that would have prosecuted women who underwent abortion procedures as murderers.pic.twitter.com/JlpP39uOKm— Doug Mastriano (@dougmastriano) November 13, 2022 Read it at Twitter
BBC
Kari Lake: Interviewing the election denier who could be Arizona governor
An election-denying former journalist could be the next governor of Arizona. But does Kari Lake truly believe in what she's campaigned on - and will it matter when results of the razor-thin contest are finally called?. It was 130 degrees, but Kari Lake was cool as a cucumber. Her immaculate...
BBC
Putin can’t escape fallout from Russian retreat in Ukraine
How the message has changed. Right after Russia invaded Ukraine, TV talk show hosts here were confidently predicting that within days Russian troops would be marching through Kyiv. That was nearly nine months ago. This week the same presenters were grim faced as they announced the army's "difficult decision" to...
BBC
Cheers in Kherson, Russian woes and a superyacht - Ukraine round-up
There was jubilation as Ukrainian soldiers arrived in the key southern city of Kherson, and Russia announced it had fully withdrawn. Ukraine's national flag was seen flying on the streets and local residents chanted as Kyiv's troops arrived. "Our people. Ours. Kherson," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram, hailing the...
BBC
No pot of money for teachers' pay deal, says education secretary
There is no separate pot of money in the education budget to fund an improved pay deal for teachers, the education secretary has said. Shirley-Anne Somerville said any enhanced offer would have to be paid for by cuts elsewhere. Scotland's largest teachers' union announced strike action on Thursday after rejecting...
Comments / 0