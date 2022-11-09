ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xavier McKinney laments leaving Giants in lurch after ‘freak accident’

By Ryan Dunleavy
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Giants star Xavier McKinney said he underwent surgery on multiple broken fingers after the Can-Am vehicle he was riding in “tilted over” and he fell on his hand while on a “sightseeing tour” in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last Wednesday, during the team’s bye week.

Wearing a hard plastic cast on his left hand with his arm in a sling Tuesday, the 23-year-old safety addressed the incident that will cause him to miss at least four games and possibly much longer . He could not commit to definitely returning this season.

“I thank God it wasn’t anything worse,” McKinney said. “There wasn’t anything reckless going on. It was a freak accident.”

McKinney dodged multiple questions about whether he was the driver or a passenger in the large model all-terrain vehicle, though he said no teammates were riding with him. He tweeted on Monday that he was in an ATV on a guided tour.

“I know what I’ve put into this game, I know how much we have collectively put into what we’ve done to build where we’re at now,” McKinney said, referencing the Giants’ 6-2 start, which has been led by the defense. “It hurts a lot for me. I’ve kind of been on a mental rollercoaster.”

Xavier McKinney gave some details of the off-roading accident that broke his fingers, but declined to say if he was driving the vehicle.
Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

After the accident, he went to a local hospital and informed Giants management, but put off surgery until returning home.

“It was just simply being able to be out of the country, seeing what it looked like,” McKinney said. “It was just an unfortunate event that happened.”

The standard Giants-issued contract prohibits players from riding in ATVs, The Post confirmed, though McKinney said he was not aware of that before the accident. It is unclear if a Can-Am is covered under the same clause.

“I didn’t fall off,” McKinney said. “It fell on my hand or my fingers. The [vehicle] didn’t flip over.”

If McKinney is in violation of his contract, the Giants would be within their rights to void the guaranteed money (about $262,000 remaining this season), but that could be a risk not worth taking because of potential bad blood created with a core player, his teammates and NFL agents.

“I wouldn’t be upset with it,” McKinney said when asked about that possibility of losing his salary while on the Non-Football Injury List. “I take full responsibility in what was going on. I’m an accountable person.”

Aaron Robinson likely lost for season and more Giants injury updates

Giants head coach Brian Daboll declined to reveal any specifics about the injury, his conversations with McKinney and any team-issued discipline, other than to confirm that he had been informed “a few days ago.”

“I feel bad for him. I feel bad for us,” Daboll said. “I know he’s disappointed, but can’t do anything about that now. We’re all disappointed in what happened. He’ll do everything he can do to get back.”

Asked if there is any long-term damage expected to his fingers, McKinney said, “My hand will be fine.” He offered no timetable for removal of the cast and said the sling is just for comfort as he takes his recovery “day by day.”

The loss of McKinney leaves fellow safety Julian Love as the defensive signal-caller.

“We had a good system, me and Xavier,” Love said. “He’s communicating the plays and I’m communicating everything else for the defense. Now it’s on other guys to raise their level of communication and get that line flowing.”

Rookie Dane Belton, who has been the primary backup to Love and McKinney, played most often in three-safety looks. Others who could see bigger roles include Week 1 waiver-wire additions Jason Pinnock and Nick McCloud — both of whom have cornerback and safety experience and play special teams — as well as former All-Pro safety Landon Collins, who is on the practice squad and has been playing more linebacker these days.

Xavier McKinney
Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

“There’s really no shake in the room,” Pinnock said. “Obviously we miss him [McKinney]. He’s made big plays for us, but it’s a no-flinch mentality. Our safeties coach let us know, ‘This is what happened. Time to step up. Here’s the opportunity you’ve been waiting on.’ ”

Daboll sent players into the bye week with the typical coach-speak reminder to be smart and careful. He was careful not to criticize McKinney’s choice.

“Freak things happen,” Love added. “It’s crazy, but we’re going to be resilient and try to find a way going forward to fill a tough void. [Xavier] never had to apologize to us.”

New York Post

