Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
War sometimes changes: Here's a free Lego Fallout game
Created by YouTuber and developer ThrillDaWill, it's got it all: the wasteland, VATS, stimpacks, raiders, and even a Fat Man.
How Long Will Final Fantasy 16 Be A PS5 Exclusive?
"Final Fantasy 16" is shaping up to be a massive release in 2023, and is slated to be a PlayStation exclusive when it arrives Summer 2023. However, a recent PlayStation trailer had some fine print that has PC and Xbox players excited for "Final Fantasy 16" as well, although some of them might not want to get their hopes up. "Final Fantasy 16" had been showing well in its previews, with the potential of a more mature and dark fantasy story attracting both old and new fans. Even though the "Final Fantasy 16" producer gave an answer about the in-game diversity that many fans aren't happy with, with the producer citing historical accuracy as an excuse for a lack of diversity, many gamers are still eager to play the new release. Unfortunately, not everyone has a PlayStation on which to play it.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Launch: PS5 Bundles and Special Editions In Stock
God of War Ragnarök, Sony and Santa Monica Studio's sequel to the 2018 masterpiece God of War launches on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 today, November 9, 2022. The God of War Ragnarok PS5 console bundle as well as special editions of the game and the limited edition PS5 DualSense controller have been made available for the launch at several retailers. A breakdown of the items and bonuses included with each God of War Ragnarök release can be found right here.
How Super Mario World Became The Best-Selling Game For The SNES
"Super Mario World" easily ranks as one of the best "Super Mario" games of all time. After the "Super Mario Bros." trilogy seemingly perfected 2D platforming on the NES, "Super Mario World" was released as a launch title for the SNES, shattering that ceiling. In terms of gameplay, graphics, and overall quality, suddenly so much more was possible in the Mushroom Kingdom.
Microsoft’s Phil Spencer Has Stated That The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Will Continue To Be Available And That The Franchise May Even Be Ported To Other Systems
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has stated that the Call of Duty series will continue to be available on PlayStation systems, and there is even talk of bringing the sequel to the Nintendo Switch in the future. However, there have been rumors that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision, publisher of the Call of Duty franchise, will make the popular first-person shooter series Xbox 360-only.
ComicBook
New "Mind Blowing" Xbox Series X Exclusive Teased by Xbox Boss
A new Xbox Series X|S console exclusive has been teased by Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios. According to Booty, developer inXile Entertainment -- which Microsoft owns -- is working on something special. For those that don't know, inXile Entertainment is best known for the Wasteland and The Bard's Tale series. it's a team that has produced several critically-acclaimed games, though the more niche genres it occupies has prevented it from setting the world on fire commercially.
ComicBook
PS5 and Xbox Series X Owners Get Stealth Release, Free for Some
PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners were surprised with a new stealth release today, and it's free for some users. The Nintendo Switch usually has a monopoly on stealth releases, but more developers and publishers are starting to deploy the same tactic on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, especially when the game is already available on PS4 and Xbox One. The latest example of this is Endling: Extinction s Forever, which was randomly dropped on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S today. And if you own the game on PS4 or Xbox One, it's free.
Fan makes massive Star Fox mod that runs on a real SNES, original dev calls him a "madman"
Star Fox EX has been two years in the making
ComicBook
Canceled Warner Bros. Movie Finishes Production, Even Though No One Will Ever See It
Warner Bros. Discovery has been on a mission to cut costs and find tax breaks ever since the merger between WarnerMedia and Discover was completed. New CEO David Zaslav has made savings the number one priority, resulting in nearly completed projects being axed entirely, and HBO Max original titles being stripped from the streaming service. Amidst this unprecedented set of circumstances, one of the canceled films opted to complete production anyway, in the hopes that it might eventually see the light of day.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Reveals New Free Demo for 2022 Release
The Nintendo Switch has had a lot of major games release this year, and the average user only has so much time and money to check out what the system has to offer. Switch owners that missed out on Mario Strikers: Battle League will be happy to know that a free demo has been made available on the eShop! The demo has restrictions on the number of times players can check out each mode, and some content won't be accessible in the demo. However, what is available should give players a chance to get a feel for the game without paying full price!
ComicBook
Tim Allen Gives Major Galaxy Quest 2 Update (Exclusive)
Since its release in 1999, Galaxy Quest has become a cult classic of cosmic proportions. Fans have long clamored for a direct follow-up to the sci-fi adventure and Tim Allen counts himself amongst those that'd do anything for a sequel. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in support of The Santa Clauses, Allen revealed he's looking forward to getting Galaxy Quest 2 off the ground any way possible.
ComicBook
Xbox Boss Addresses Comparisons Between Starfield and Skyrim
During an interview with The Washington Post in 2021, Bethesda Game Studios Executive Producer Todd Howard referred to Starfield as "Skyrim in Space." That comparison quickly caught on with Xbox fans, but with Starfield set to drop in 2023, it remains to be seen just how much the two games will have in common. During a recent appearance on the Friends Per Second podcast, Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty was asked about the comparison, and was quick to say that players should not expect a simple "reskin" of Skyrim from Howard and the rest of the team.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ticket Sales Behind Doctor Strange 2
Will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever take the crown for Marvel's biggest blockbuster of the year? Box office projections have the Marvel Studios sequel tracking for a domestic opening weekend of $175-185 million and a massive global opening haul of upwards of $335-365 million — the third-biggest pandemic era debut, behind only Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home ($568m) last December and this summer's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($429m). Deadline reports Black Panther 2 has sold $45 million in advanced tickets so far through its first weekend, 40% ahead of July's Thor: Love and Thunder but 20% behind May's Doctor Strange 2 at the same point in time.
Inside the 2D Dark Souls spinoff pitched to Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco six years ago
Dark Souls could've had its very own 2D Metroidvania
ComicBook
How God of War Ragnarok Sets Up Future Games
It should come as no surprise whatsoever that God of War Ragnarok sets the stage for future games in the God of War series to come about down the road. Even though Ragnarok seemingly marks the end of the franchise in the Norse pantheon, groundwork is also laid at the game's conclusion to set up new installments tied to the long-running PlayStation property. And while it remains to be seen where Santa Monica Studio opts to go next, some very obvious teases seem to have been made.
ComicBook
Steam Game Gains 10 Million Players in One Week
A Steam game has gained 10 million players in one week, making it one of the most popular games on the platform right now, however, there's a reason it attracted so many new players. Last week, we relayed word that one of the best-selling Steam games was being made free. Unfortunately, if you didn't know this, you missed out, as the deal has expired and the game has reverted back to its normal price. If you did see this, you'll know the game in question is Warhammer: Verminitide 2.
ComicBook
Star Ocean: The Divine Force's Legendary Character Designer Akiman Discusses His Storied Career
Akira Yasuda, better known by the name Akiman, is a legendary character designer in the video games industry. For years, he worked at Capcom and helped create the iconic characters featured in the Street Fighter series. Akiman also worked on Capcom's Marvel fighting games, including X-Men: Children of the Atom, Marvel Super Heroes, and X-Men vs. Street Fighter, where he put his distinct spin on Wolverine and other iconic Marvel superheroes. His work has expanded into anime, including the Gundam franchise and Code Geass. After coming to the United States to work on Red Dead Revolver, Akiman returned to Japan and left Capcom.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Users Can Now Play Major 2022 PlayStation Exclusive
Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can now play a major PlayStation console exclusive from earlier this year. 2022 has been a big year for PlayStation exclusives between the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon Zero Dawn. Because of juggernauts like these games, many forget about one of this year's first great PlayStation exclusives, Sifu from Slocap. When it was released back in February, it was notably only available via PC, PS4, and PS5. It's still not come to Xbox consoles, but it did come to Nintendo Switch this week.
Comments / 0