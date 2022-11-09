Read full article on original website
Sumner County Schools Announces Free Teacher Certification ProgramAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Nashville Nonprofit Partners with Metro Schools to Offer Tech to FamiliesAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
This City in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensNashville, TN
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Nashville Doctor Urges Voters to Turn Out, Make ChangeAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean Put on United Front at CMA Awards Amid Maren Morris Feud
Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean aren't letting a feud stop their awards show plans. The couple, who have been married since 2015, arrived at the 2022 CMA Awards on Nov. 9 after having a tense exchange with Maren Morris earlier this year. For the occasion, Jason—who is nominated for the...
Delish
See Trisha Yearwood Stun In A Curve-Hugging Dress During A Red Carpet Appearance With Garth Brooks
It's been a packed year for Trisha Yearwood. After joining her husband Garth Brooks on his international tour, she's back in the U.S. with more concerts and appearances. And she's been giving us memorable fashion looks every step of the way. It's been a packed year for Trisha Yearwood. After...
Carrie Underwood's Lips Have Caught Fans' Attention for Years Now
There are few stars who have had the overwhelming impact on popular country music as a whole as Carrie Underwood has. Ever since she emerged onto the music scene in 2005 following a historic American Idol win, she has become one of country's biggest stars and gone on to release chart-topping hit after chart-topping hit.
Carrie Underwood Shut Down The CMA Awards Red Carpet In An Off-The-Shoulder Plunging Blue Dress With A Thigh High Slit—We’re Speechless!
Carrie Underwood truly turned heads when she walked the 56th Annual CMA Awards red carpet at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on November 9th – as her dress was one of the most breathtaking pieces of the whole night! We would expect nothing less!. Carrie Underwood’s 2022 CMA...
Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Are Cowboy King and Queen at 2022 CMA Awards
It's Miranda Lambert's party and she'll wow if she wants to. Before celebrating her 39th birthday on Nov. 10, the country singer stepped out in Nashville, Tenn., to attend the 2022 CMA Awards. Miranda was all smiles as she wore a romantic purple dress with a black cutch styled by...
Carrie Underwood Leaves Fans Speechless In A Sparkly Plunging Bodysuit On The Cover Of Her New Single
Carrie Underwood just confirmed that her highly-anticipated second single from her latest album “Denim & Rhinestones” will be the track “Hate My Heart,” which will be released on October 31st. The song will be the second single from the album, after the hugely-successful “Ghost Story,” and was written by Carrie alongside Hillary Lindsey, David Garcia and singer/songwriter Hardy.
Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Is Announced To Perform At The CMA Awards—We Can’t Wait To Watch!
This article has been updated since its initial 09/16/22 publish date with more information regarding Carrie Underwood and the upcoming CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations last month, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her! Last week, the Grammy winner, 39, also pleased her devotees by announcing that she will be performing at the major country music show on November 9th. Underwood is expected to treat viewers to a live rendition of her latest single “Hate My Heart” at the event, and she is one of eight performances at the ceremony (including co-hosts Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Kelsea Ballerini).
womansday.com
See 'The Voice' Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton "Stabs Her in the Back"
In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer...
Kelly Clarkson Welcomes a Surprising Duet Partner for Special Tribute To Loretta Lynn
Kelly Clarkson is teaming up with a celebrity in a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Her duet partner? Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. The singer/songwriter/talk show host shared the news on her show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, on the Monday, October 17 episode. She does a segment on the show called “Kellyoke,” in which she covers a song.
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are So Cute Holding Hands At The Matrix Awards In NYC: Photos
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved they are the ultimate relationship goal once again when they showed up to the Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The “Hollaback Girl” singer and her country music star husband were all smiles as they held hands making their way into the Zeigfeld Ballroom for the annual ceremony held to celebrate women in the field of communications. Rocking a pink floral minidress and gold boots, Gwen was a fashion moment while Blake kept it cool in a black suit jacket, vest and jeans.
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained
Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
Ashley Judd Sings With Wynonna for the First Time Ever as Judds Tour Ends: VIDEO
Ashley Judd took the stage with her country music-singing sister Wynonna over the weekend. And for the first time ever, they shared a public duet. Wynonna concluded her Judds the Final Tour on Friday and Saturday with stops in Nashville, TN, and Lexington, KY. And her younger sister showed went along for the shows.
Faith Hill Gets Choked Up Honoring Loretta Lynn During Tribute Special
Faith Hill and her husband Tim McGraw took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House to celebrate the incredible life of Loretta Lynn. CMT’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn” aired tonight, Oct. 30. The memorial featured performances and memories from Loretta Lynn’s friends, contemporaries, and those she influenced in the music industry.
Carrie Underwood Sets The Stage On Fire In The Shortest Denim Cutoffs For Her 'Denim & Rhinestones' Tour—Her Legs Are Insane!
Carrie Underwood is back at it with yet another killer onstage concert get-up this week! While singing her heart out at the Lexington, Kentucky stop for her “Denim & Rhinestones” tour, the Grammy winner, 39, showed off her epically toned legs with the help of classic black denim short-shorts and black-and-white cowgirl boots.
CMA Awards 2007: Kellie Pickler Breaks Down During Emotional Performance Of “I Wonder”
Kellie Pickler won the country’s heart when she burst onto the scene while appearing on American Idol back in 2006 (back when people actually cared about those kind of shows). During her time on the show, Kellie was extremely candid about the personal struggles she’d dealt with when it...
Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Slips on Chelsea Boots & Pops in Sharp Blue Suit at CMA Awards 2022
Mike Fisher brought tonal style to the 2022 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards. The former professional hockey player, accompanying wife Carrie Underwood, arrived for the 56th annual occasion at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in a navy blue suit. Fisher’s classic attire featured pleated trousers and a buttoned jacket, paired with a white collared shirt. Adding to his outfit’s dapper nature was a silky black tie and matching pocket square. His attire proved a sharp complement to Underwood, who wore a fairytale-worthy sweeping blue gown with crystal-trimmed suede pumps. When it came to footwear, McLoughlin completed his outfit with a classic pair of leather...
Maren Morris Skips 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet After Saying She’s Not ‘Comfortable’ Going
Maren Morris skipped the CMA Awards red carpet on Wednesday night, a few weeks after… The post Maren Morris Skips 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet After Saying She’s Not ‘Comfortable’ Going appeared first on Outsider.
CMA Awards 2006: A Shocked Faith Hill Screams “WHAT!?” After Carrie Underwood Beats Her For Female Vocalist of the Year
These days, the CMA Awards always seem a little… vanilla. And granted, awards shows are always a little corny, that’s just the nature of the beast, but the CMA Awards always come off pretty watered down, overly scripted, and just… bland. Not to mention the whole lack...
CMA Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List
It's time to raise a glass to country's biggest and brightest stars. On Nov. 9, Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning had the honors of co-hosting the 2022 CMA Awards live from Nashville, Tenn. While the night featured plenty of star-studded performances and red carpet fashion, it's the awards that provided...
Hardy + Lainey Wilson Bring Haunting ‘Wait in the Truck’ to 2022 CMA Awards
Lainey Wilson and Hardy took the CMA Awards stage for their first televised performance of their rising hit "Wait in the Truck" on Wednesday night (Nov. 9) in Nashville. And let's just say it was worth the wait, because these two killed it. With a set that brought everyone back...
