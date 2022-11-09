ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Distractify

Carrie Underwood's Lips Have Caught Fans' Attention for Years Now

There are few stars who have had the overwhelming impact on popular country music as a whole as Carrie Underwood has. Ever since she emerged onto the music scene in 2005 following a historic American Idol win, she has become one of country's biggest stars and gone on to release chart-topping hit after chart-topping hit.
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Leaves Fans Speechless In A Sparkly Plunging Bodysuit On The Cover Of Her New Single

Carrie Underwood just confirmed that her highly-anticipated second single from her latest album “Denim & Rhinestones” will be the track “Hate My Heart,” which will be released on October 31st. The song will be the second single from the album, after the hugely-successful “Ghost Story,” and was written by Carrie alongside Hillary Lindsey, David Garcia and singer/songwriter Hardy.
shefinds

Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Is Announced To Perform At The CMA Awards—We Can’t Wait To Watch!

This article has been updated since its initial 09/16/22 publish date with more information regarding Carrie Underwood and the upcoming CMA Awards. Carrie Underwood scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations last month, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her! Last week, the Grammy winner, 39, also pleased her devotees by announcing that she will be performing at the major country music show on November 9th. Underwood is expected to treat viewers to a live rendition of her latest single “Hate My Heart” at the event, and she is one of eight performances at the ceremony (including co-hosts Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Kelsea Ballerini).
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are So Cute Holding Hands At The Matrix Awards In NYC: Photos

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved they are the ultimate relationship goal once again when they showed up to the Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The “Hollaback Girl” singer and her country music star husband were all smiles as they held hands making their way into the Zeigfeld Ballroom for the annual ceremony held to celebrate women in the field of communications. Rocking a pink floral minidress and gold boots, Gwen was a fashion moment while Blake kept it cool in a black suit jacket, vest and jeans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
RALEIGH, NC
Outsider.com

Faith Hill Gets Choked Up Honoring Loretta Lynn During Tribute Special

Faith Hill and her husband Tim McGraw took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House to celebrate the incredible life of Loretta Lynn. CMT’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn” aired tonight, Oct. 30. The memorial featured performances and memories from Loretta Lynn’s friends, contemporaries, and those she influenced in the music industry.
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Sets The Stage On Fire In The Shortest Denim Cutoffs For Her 'Denim & Rhinestones' Tour—Her Legs Are Insane!

Carrie Underwood is back at it with yet another killer onstage concert get-up this week! While singing her heart out at the Lexington, Kentucky stop for her “Denim & Rhinestones” tour, the Grammy winner, 39, showed off her epically toned legs with the help of classic black denim short-shorts and black-and-white cowgirl boots.
LEXINGTON, KY
Footwear News

Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Slips on Chelsea Boots & Pops in Sharp Blue Suit at CMA Awards 2022

Mike Fisher brought tonal style to the 2022 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards. The former professional hockey player, accompanying wife Carrie Underwood, arrived for the 56th annual occasion at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena in a navy blue suit. Fisher’s classic attire featured pleated trousers and a buttoned jacket, paired with a white collared shirt. Adding to his outfit’s dapper nature was a silky black tie and matching pocket square. His attire proved a sharp complement to Underwood, who wore a fairytale-worthy sweeping blue gown with crystal-trimmed suede pumps. When it came to footwear, McLoughlin completed his outfit with a classic pair of leather...
NASHVILLE, TN
E! News

CMA Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

It's time to raise a glass to country's biggest and brightest stars. On Nov. 9, Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning had the honors of co-hosting the 2022 CMA Awards live from Nashville, Tenn. While the night featured plenty of star-studded performances and red carpet fashion, it's the awards that provided...
NASHVILLE, TN

