I’m a fugitive mom of 6 making $115K a month on OnlyFans

By Emily Lefroy
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

A mom claiming to be on the run from police says she’s making bank on OnlyFans — despite her fugitive status.

Lisa Marie Mathers, 30, claims she is wanted by the International Criminal Police Organization — or Interpol — over an unspecified legal battle with Norwegian authorities.

According to Mathers, who lives in Scotland with her husband and children, she left Norway in 2013 and hasn’t returned since.

The mom — who has six children between the ages of two and 12 — reportedly refused to return to Norway in February 2017 to deal with the legal challenge. She said she has been too afraid to go overseas over fear of detainment.

“I was really scared of the Norwegian authorities — I moved (my) address, so they didn’t know where I was,” the terrified mom said, per SWNS.

Lisa Marie Mathers, 30, claims she is wanted by Interpol over a legal battle with the Norwegian authorities.
“I started getting calls from Norway to say Interpol were involved, and I couldn’t leave the country,” she confessed.

Originally from Scotland, Mathers moved with her parents to Norway at 13. She remained there until she met her now-husband Paul. The pair moved back to Scotland.

In Scotland, she began working at a strip club to earn some money after being inspired by an online article.

“I was sick of being at home in my 20s and wanted to make some money,” she said. “I Googled strip clubs and Private Eyes came up. I danced three or four nights a week.”

“The most I ever made in one night was $7,000, and on average I earned $3,400 a month,” Mathers said of her time dancing. She admitted the “stigma” eventually drove her away, and she decided to enroll in a university.

The mom may be a possible fugitive but she's making bank on OnlyFans.
In August, the mom began studying for an English degree at the University of Inverness in Scotland — while posting to OnlyFans on the side. She soon decided to quit when the stress of studying, being a mom and keeping up with her OnlyFans account became too much.

“I knew OnlyFans would bring in more income, so I had to drop out of the course,” she said.

Mathers now belongs to an agency, which reportedly predicted she could earn up to $115,000 a month. She is said to be in the top 13% of creators on the site.

She shoots private requested content between six and eight hours a day and says her husband is her biggest supporter — even selling his house for her $7,000 boob job in 2017.

“He has never had a problem with what I do and is so supportive,” she gushed, adding there shouldn’t be a stigma to her line of work.

“Anyone should do it and could do it,” she declared. “We should flaunt what we have.”

