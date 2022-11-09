ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

News Corp narrowly misses first-quarter revenue estimates

By Alexandra Steigrad
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BYZ36_0j3gFPKG00
News Corp missed first-quarter revenue expectations. LightRocket via Getty Images

News Corp, owner of The New York Post, Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones, narrowly missed first-quarter revenue estimates Tuesday, due in part to foreign currency fluctuations.

According to the New York-based company, total revenue decreased 1% to $2.48 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, while analysts were expecting $2.50 billion, according to Refinitiv data. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, revenue grew 5%.

Overall revenue from advertising grew to $406 million, a $1 million rise from a year ago.

Net income, however, declined 75% to $66 million. On an adjusted basis, News Corp reported earnings per share of 12 cents, missing analysts’ estimate of 15 cents.

Shares of News Corp rose 2.2% in after-market trading.

“While the macro environment is patently more volatile, the results highlight the resilience of News Corp and the potential for sustained growth and increased profitability,” News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson told investors. “News Corp is building on a sturdy base. We have reported record profitability in each of the last two fiscal years and bolstered our fortunes through savvy investments and by streamlining the cost base.”

Last month, News Corp said it was exploring recombining with Fox Corp., owner of Fox News. A recombination would reunite the two divisions of Rupert Murdoch’s media empire, which were spun off in 2013.

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

GXO tops 3rd-quarter estimates with continued strength

Contract logistics provider GXO Logistics Inc. late Tuesday posted third-quarter results that exceeded analysts’ expectations and won praise for following a blueprint laid out a year ago during a different macroeconomic environment. Adjusted diluted earnings per share came in at 75 cents, 5 cents higher than analysts’ consensus estimates...
Variety

Endeavor Swings to $12.5 Million Loss in Q3, Narrowly Misses Wall Street’s Revenue Estimate

Endeavor, tousled by larger economic headwinds and the sale of its lucrative content producing business this year, reported losses for its third fiscal quarter. The talent representation, live events and sports conglomerate narrowly missed projections, taking a $12.5 million loss. Endeavor has slightly shifted its full-year forecast for adjusted earnings before interest taxes, depreciation and amortization to a range of $1.145 billion to $1.175 billion, which is up from the estimate of $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion offered in August with Q2 results. Revenue guidance was adjusted down to between $5.235 billion and $5.325 billion from the prior quarter’s $5.235...
CNBC

AMC Entertainment reports another quarterly loss despite higher revenue

AMC's revenue increased 27% to $968.4 million as the movie theater chain saw its admissions revenue and food and beverage spending increase. The company's net loss widened slightly to $226.9 million, or 22 cents per share. AMC said it sold 14.9 million of its preferred shares, called "APE," as of...
msn.com

Elon Musk says Tesla's value could soar to $4.4 trillion, Twitter might be worth $400 billion, and the Fed should cut rates. Here are his 10 best quotes from a Q3 earnings call.

Slide 1 of 8: Warren Buffett, Michael Burry, and other top investors revealed their Q2 stock portfolios this week. Ray Dalio, Stanley Druckenmiller, George Soros, Jim Simons, and Bill Miller made some notable moves. Here are the key trades that seven elite investors made last quarter. Warren Buffett, Michael Burry, and other leading investors filed portfolio updates this week, revealing which stocks they bought and sold in the second quarter.Ray Dalio doubled down on Big Tech, while Stanley Druckenmiller cut his exposure to America's largest technology companies. George Soros purchased a stake in Tesla, whereas Jim Simons halved his bet on Elon Musk's carmaker.Meanwhile, Buffett piled into oil stocks, Burry virtually liquidated his portfolio, and Bill Miller trimmed his wager on Bed Bath & Beyond. Here are 7 elite investors' most striking trades last quarter:
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
NASDAQ

2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Growth stocks may not be as popular as they were in the pandemic's early days, but that doesn't mean these companies are all vestiges of a bygone investment era. Some of these once popular growth-oriented companies weren't necessarily supported by the underlying fundamentals needed to sustain long-term, durable growth. But...
tipranks.com

DuPont Delivers Upbeat Q3 Results

Shares of DuPont (NYSE: DD) were on an upswing in pre-market trading on Tuesday as the technology-based materials company delivered upbeat Q3 earnings. The company reported Q3 revenues of $3.3 billion, up 4% year-over-year and surpassing analysts’ estimates by $100 million. DuPont’s organic sales increased 11% year-over-year. Adjusted...
AOL Corp

Rivian misses revenue estimate, but shares bounce on outlook

(Reuters) -Rivian Automotive Inc missed Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue, but shares rose after hours as the electric-vehicle maker reported a smaller-than-expected loss and a higher number of preorders, and reaffirmed its full-year production outlook. The company, which went public a year ago, also said its smaller R2 vehicle...
GEORGIA STATE
constructiondive.com

WSP posts rosy Q3 revenue and backlog, increases guidance

Engineering and design giant WSP reported a profit attributable to shareholders of $95.4 million ($127.5 million CAD) for the third quarter, down 9% from the same period last year. The Montreal-based firm posted a revenue of $2.17 billion, up 9.3% year over year, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.19 — both beating analysts’ expectations, according to Seeking Alpha.
TheStreet

Lyft Stock Plummets After Mixed Q3 Earnings, Tepid Revenue Forecast

Lyft (LYFT) - Get Free Report shares plunged lower Tuesday after the smaller ride-sharing rival to Uber Technologies (UBER) - Get Free Report posted a surprise third quarter loss and a disappointing holiday season forecast. Lyft's third quarter loss of $1.18 per share, against a Street forecast of a 7...
WWD

Strength of U.S. Dollar Impacts Tapestry Earnings in First Quarter

Tapestry Inc., reported first-quarter earnings that exceeded plan, but the group still reduced its full-year projections “due entirely to an estimated headwind…resulting from the further strengthening of the U.S. dollar.” Before the market opened Thursday morning, the parent company of Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman reported net income for the quarter ended Oct. 1 fell to $195 million, or 79 cents a share, from $227 million, or 80 cents a share, in the same period last year. Sales grew 2 percent to $1.51 billion from $1.48 in the prior year.More from WWDBackstage at Coach RTW Spring 2023Coach RTW Spring 2023All the...
Fox Business

Peloton shares plunge on wider than expected loss, weak revenue guidance

Peloton reported a wider-than-expected loss in its fiscal first quarter and provided a weaker holiday outlook, causing its stock price to plunge on Thursday. The fitness equipment giant posted a net loss of $408.5 million, or $1.20 per share, on total revenue of $616.5 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting a loss of 64 cents per share on $650.1 million in revenue.
Reuters

Credit Agricole shares fall as revenues disappoint

PARIS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Shares in Credit Agricole SA (CAGR.PA) fell 5% in early Thursday trading after the French bank reported lower-than-expected revenue in the third quarter, driven by weaker trading proceeds and withdrawals at asset manager Amundi.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
61K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy