Glendale expecting White Sox, Dodgers to sue city over ballpark construction

Glendale is anticipating at least one of its spring training teams — and possibly both — will begin legal proceedings against the city over proposed new construction at Camelback Ranch-Glendale.

City Manager Kevin Phelps told the city council at its Tuesday afternoon workshop that legal counsel for the Chicago White Sox notified the city last week they are preparing to take action against Glendale to resolve a dispute at the ballpark.

Phelps added that he also anticipates that the Los Angeles Dodgers, the facility’s other Cactus League team, will join the legal proceedings.

The dispute stems from the teams’ desire to build separate locker rooms for their female employees, Phelps says. Ostensibly the teams believe the city should pay for the construction.

“The city believes that this is a cost that should be borne by the teams and not the citizens of Glendale,” Phelps told the council. “The estimated net worth of these two teams exceeds $7 billion. So we believe that this is something that in the greater sense of our lease agreement ... this is something that we will support them building out and changing locker facilities for their females, but it shouldn’t be a cost built into our capital.”

The city borrowed approximately $200 million to build Camelback Ranch-Glendale when it opened in 2009, which included all of the facility’s equipment. The site sits on 141 acres with 13 complete baseball fields, three half fields, 12 luxury suites, and more than 120,000 square feet of locker rooms and administrative support area.

The city entered into a 25-year lease to which each team pays Glendale $1 annually. Both teams retain all ticket and food and beverage revenue, plus all merchandising revenue, Phelps added.

“We do get a small amount back in sales tax generated through an interlocal agreement with the city of Phoenix. And that typically averages about $60,000 a year,” he said.

Glendale, Phelps noted, provides the facility with approximately $1.4 million annually to maintain Camelback Ranch.

The city council is expected to discuss the impending legal action in an upcoming executive session.

Phelps said he is “disappointed and discouraged” that the dispute could be coming to legal proceedings.

“We think it’s a fair request to have them operationally figure out how they’re going to provide locker rooms for their female employees,” he said Tuesday.