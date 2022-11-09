ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Hot commodity: Used cooking grease stolen from restaurants in central Ohio, waste management company says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Criminals are getting their hands dirty by stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, reached out to NBC4 Investigates to get the word out about the slimy crime that he said has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping […]
COLUMBUS, OH
police1.com

Video: Ohio troopers pursue 7 cars speeding down busy highway

ASHLAND, Ohio — Shocking video shows seven vehicles speeding down a highway while troopers engaged in a pursuit. Dispatchers received several 911 calls over the weekend about multiple “muscle cars” driving with their hazard lights on at high speeds. Troopers attempted to pull the cars over, but the drivers refused to stop, FOX 8 reported.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio National Forest on fire

Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pilots never radioed for help before Ohio plane crash, report finds

MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — The two pilots aboard a private plane never signaled that they or their aircraft were in danger in the moments before it crashed into a car dealer’s parking lot last month in southeastern Ohio. A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released Wednesday did not indicate a cause for […]
ORIENT, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Ohio’s Deer Gun Hunting Seasons Begin in November

A favorite fall tradition for many Ohioans includes a trip to pursue deer during the annual gun hunting seasons, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The first of those is the youth deer gun hunting season on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20. The weeklong gun season open to all hunters kicks off Monday, Nov. 28 and continues until Sunday, Dec. 4. The deer gun weekend is Dec. 17-18. “Hunting deer in Ohio is a popular and cherished activity that has been enjoyed for generations,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “Ohio’s gun seasons are an excellent opportunity to harvest venison with friends and family, creating a fun fall tradition.”
OHIO STATE
wqkt.com

Ashland-area Amish men fined for violating Ohio’s new buggy safety law

Eleven Ashland-area Amish men were recently fined for violating Ohio’s buggy safety law. The law, which went into effect at the end of August, requires all animal-drawn buggies to display a yellow flashing light while they are being operated on public roadways. Violating the law is a minor misdemeanor punishable by up to a $150 fine. The vast majority of the 11 men in Ashland County pleaded no contest to the charge, citing their religious beliefs, and left their fines unpaid.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio under Red Flag Warning on Wednesday

Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Red Flag or Fire Weather Warning for Wednesday. The warning goes into effect at 10 AM Wednesday and is expected to expire at 6 PM Wednesday. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended for […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Grease thefts rising in Ohio

Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, …. Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, D.C. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for …. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for hours. Wagner Trials: Jake Wagner IV’s defense puts blood...
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Last total lunar eclipse until 2025 appears in Northeast Ohio’s skies (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The last total lunar eclipse for the next three years was visible from parts of Northeast Ohio on Tuesday morning. The phenomenon occurred between 4:09 a.m. and 7:49 a.m. as Earth passed directly between the moon and sun. 19 News viewers submitted photos of the eclipse...
a-z-animals.com

Mountains in Ohio

Ohio, a US state affectionately referred to as “the Buckeye State,” is situated in the country’s Midwestern region in the north. Ohio, which has a long history of aviation and a robust agricultural culture, may not be the state with the most mountains in the union. Still, it has several high peaks known globally and some of the country’s most spectacular peaks and hilltops.
OHIO STATE
hometownstations.com

Motorcycle accident in Hancock County takes the life of a McComb man

A McComb man is dead after an early afternoon motorcycle crash in northern Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old Richard Weaver of McComb was southbound on Township Road 123 when he failed to yield to traffic on State Route 613. His motorcycle was then struck by a semi. Weaver was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital and later pronounced dead. The driver of the truck was not reported to be injured.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

State issues 1 and 2 pass, changing Ohio’s bail and voter eligibility laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans overwhelmingly voted to approve two state constitutional amendments, changing the way judges set bail and modifying voter eligibility requirements, the AP projected Tuesday night. Issue 1: Bail reform and public safety Ohioans overwhelmingly voted to change the way judges set bail. Issue 1 requires Ohio judges to consider public safety […]
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy