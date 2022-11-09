Read full article on original website
Hot commodity: Used cooking grease stolen from restaurants in central Ohio, waste management company says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Criminals are getting their hands dirty by stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, reached out to NBC4 Investigates to get the word out about the slimy crime that he said has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping […]
police1.com
Video: Ohio troopers pursue 7 cars speeding down busy highway
ASHLAND, Ohio — Shocking video shows seven vehicles speeding down a highway while troopers engaged in a pursuit. Dispatchers received several 911 calls over the weekend about multiple “muscle cars” driving with their hazard lights on at high speeds. Troopers attempted to pull the cars over, but the drivers refused to stop, FOX 8 reported.
Watch Ohio State Troopers Chase 7 Cars at 120 MPH
Multiple vehicles in Ohio were involved in a high-speed freeway chase last weekend. Bodycam footage from state troopers captured some of the intense moments.
Veterans Day: List of discounts, freebies around central Ohio for service members
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The following offers are available Thursday unless otherwise noted and require a military ID / Proof of Service. BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free mean from a select menu and a Dr. Pepper. Bob Evans: Free meal off special menu of 10 homestyle favorites to veterans and...
Ohio National Forest on fire
Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
Pilots never radioed for help before Ohio plane crash, report finds
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — The two pilots aboard a private plane never signaled that they or their aircraft were in danger in the moments before it crashed into a car dealer’s parking lot last month in southeastern Ohio. A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released Wednesday did not indicate a cause for […]
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this month
Costco, the popular discount warehouse retail chain, recently announced the grand opening date for its newest Ohio store location. Read on to learn more. Costco is set to open a new store in Liberty Township, Ohio, later this month. According to local reports, the grand opening has been set for 8 am on November 16, 2022.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Ohio’s Deer Gun Hunting Seasons Begin in November
A favorite fall tradition for many Ohioans includes a trip to pursue deer during the annual gun hunting seasons, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The first of those is the youth deer gun hunting season on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20. The weeklong gun season open to all hunters kicks off Monday, Nov. 28 and continues until Sunday, Dec. 4. The deer gun weekend is Dec. 17-18. “Hunting deer in Ohio is a popular and cherished activity that has been enjoyed for generations,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “Ohio’s gun seasons are an excellent opportunity to harvest venison with friends and family, creating a fun fall tradition.”
wqkt.com
Ashland-area Amish men fined for violating Ohio’s new buggy safety law
Eleven Ashland-area Amish men were recently fined for violating Ohio’s buggy safety law. The law, which went into effect at the end of August, requires all animal-drawn buggies to display a yellow flashing light while they are being operated on public roadways. Violating the law is a minor misdemeanor punishable by up to a $150 fine. The vast majority of the 11 men in Ashland County pleaded no contest to the charge, citing their religious beliefs, and left their fines unpaid.
Gobble it up! This is the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Ohio
It's an age-old debate and we all may never fully agree as we gather around the Thanksgiving Day dinner table, but recent data suggests stuffing is Ohio's most popular Thanksgiving side dish.
This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In Ohio
Stacker listed the cities with the most expensive homes in each state.
West Virginia and Ohio under Red Flag Warning on Wednesday
Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Red Flag or Fire Weather Warning for Wednesday. The warning goes into effect at 10 AM Wednesday and is expected to expire at 6 PM Wednesday. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended for […]
NBC4 Columbus
Grease thefts rising in Ohio
Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, …. Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, D.C. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for …. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for hours. Wagner Trials: Jake Wagner IV’s defense puts blood...
cleveland19.com
Last total lunar eclipse until 2025 appears in Northeast Ohio’s skies (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The last total lunar eclipse for the next three years was visible from parts of Northeast Ohio on Tuesday morning. The phenomenon occurred between 4:09 a.m. and 7:49 a.m. as Earth passed directly between the moon and sun. 19 News viewers submitted photos of the eclipse...
a-z-animals.com
Mountains in Ohio
Ohio, a US state affectionately referred to as “the Buckeye State,” is situated in the country’s Midwestern region in the north. Ohio, which has a long history of aviation and a robust agricultural culture, may not be the state with the most mountains in the union. Still, it has several high peaks known globally and some of the country’s most spectacular peaks and hilltops.
‘A tale of two states’: Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus, report shows
Ohio’s population is decreasing and growing older as household incomes remain lower than the national average aside from Columbus and its neighboring areas, a new report shows.
myfox28columbus.com
DeWine talks next 4 years, reproductive rights, investments in Ohio in 1-on-1 interview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gov. Mike DeWine is excited about this time for Ohio, and his Election Day win. "Ohio is on the move," DeWine said. "This is a great time in Ohio history." He beat Democratic challenger Nan Whaley by over 1 million votes according to the most...
hometownstations.com
Motorcycle accident in Hancock County takes the life of a McComb man
A McComb man is dead after an early afternoon motorcycle crash in northern Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old Richard Weaver of McComb was southbound on Township Road 123 when he failed to yield to traffic on State Route 613. His motorcycle was then struck by a semi. Weaver was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital and later pronounced dead. The driver of the truck was not reported to be injured.
Ohio judge holds up injunction freezing state laws that ban local gun-control ordinances
COLUMBUS, Ohio—A Franklin County judge said Thursday that Ohio laws banning local gun-control ordinances can remain in effect for now, as the state appeals his order freezing such laws. Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh, a Democrat, granted a request by Attorney General Dave Yost’s office to hold...
State issues 1 and 2 pass, changing Ohio’s bail and voter eligibility laws
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans overwhelmingly voted to approve two state constitutional amendments, changing the way judges set bail and modifying voter eligibility requirements, the AP projected Tuesday night. Issue 1: Bail reform and public safety Ohioans overwhelmingly voted to change the way judges set bail. Issue 1 requires Ohio judges to consider public safety […]
