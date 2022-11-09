HCI Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) _ HCI Group Inc. (HCI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $51 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $5.66. Losses, adjusted for investment costs, came to $5.62 per share.

The property and casualty insurance holding company posted revenue of $126.7 million in the period.

_____

