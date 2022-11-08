Read full article on original website
Alabama Big 10 Mayors say state will be safer thanks to Aniah’s Law
On Tuesday, Alabama voters went to the polls and overwhelmingly voted to ratify Amendment One -Aniah’s Law. The Big 10 Mayors had endorsed ratification of the bill to allow judges to deny mail to dangerous felons. After Tuesday’s victory, the Mayors said they will continue to collectively advocate for policy goals that make the state a better place for all Alabamians.
Alabama Republicans dominate statewide races
As expected, Alabama Republicans won every statewide race. Kay Ivey was easily re-elected, and political newcomer Katie Britt will be the next U.S. Senator from Alabama. Republican incumbents Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth, Attorney General Steve Marshall, Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate, and Treasurer Young Boozer were easily re-elected. Republican State Representatives Wes Allen and Andrew Sorrell won the open Secretary of State and Auditor races. Republicans also held their supermajorities in both Houses of the Legislature and won the open State Supreme Court Justice race.
Republican Kay Ivey wins 2nd full term as Alabama governor
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey easily won a second full term Tuesday against Democrat Yolanda Flowers, the first Black woman to win a major party’s gubernatorial nomination in the state, after surviving both a health scare and multiple Republican challengers in the primary. Smiling broadly and wearing a bright red...
Wes Allen announces new senior staff for Secretary of State’s office
On Tuesday, the voters of Alabama elected Republican Wes Allen as Alabama’s next Secretary of State. Allen announced on Wednesday the appointments that he will make once he is sworn in as Alabama’s next Secretary of State on January 16, 2023. Clay Helms will serve as Chief of...
Steve Flowers: Kay Ivey is Governor again
Governor Kay Ivey’s 2022 reelection victory run has been very impressive. Some of you may be wondering how quickly I have been able to resolve that she has indeed culminated her victorious run when the General Election was held Tuesday, and my column’s published date is Wednesday. It is simply, as I have told you numerous times over the past two decades, winning the Republican Primary for governor in the Heart of Dixie is tantamount to election. The General Election in Alabama is an afterthought. We are a one-party state when it comes to statewide races.
Tommy Tuberville honors veterans
In recognition of Veterans Day, U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville honored seven veterans from across Alabama that the Senator recognized by telling their stories of service, sacrifice, and contribution to their communities. Tuberville highlighted the service and sacrifice of seven veterans from Alabama. These are Sergeant Chris Amacker from Slapout, Officer...
ADPH warns that flu cases are abnormally high
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) warned on Monday that pediatric leaders across the state of Alabama are warning families about what is seen as unusually high and severe influenza activity throughout the state, especially in children. “This is the highest flu activity that we have seen this early...
