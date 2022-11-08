ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s where Utah placed in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings

By Joe Coles
Deseret News
 2 days ago
Utah Utes defensive ends Jonah Elliss (83) and Gabe Reid (91) celebrate after a fourth-down stop as Utah and Arizona play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The second College Football Playoff rankings of 2022 have arrived.

Utah slotted in at No. 13 in the second College Football Playoff rankings of the season, one spot up from its No. 14 ranking last week. The Utes were ranked No. 13 in both The Associated Press poll and the coaches poll on Sunday.

The Utes hold a 7-2 record (5-1 in Pac-12 play) and are coming off of a dominating 45-20 win over Arizona in Salt Lake City last Saturday in quarterback Cameron Rising’s return to action. Utah plays 3-6 Stanford at Rice-Eccles Stadium this Saturday.

Including Utah, five Pac-12 teams appeared this week’s CFP rankings — No. 6 Oregon, No. 8 USC, No. 12 UCLA and No. 25 Washington.

The Utes have wins over one ranked team, No. 8 USC and a loss to one ranked team, No. 12 UCLA.

A huge matchup on Nov. 19 awaits Utah against No. 8 Oregon, a game that could have a huge impact in the Pac-12 title race and possibly the College Football Playoff race.

The top six teams in this week’s CFP rankings were No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 TCU, No. 5 Tennessee and No. 6 Oregon.

College Football Playoff rankings (Nov. 8)

1. Georgia (9-0)

2. Ohio State (9-0)

3. Michigan (9-0)

4. TCU (9-0)

5. Tennesse (8-1)

6. Oregon (8-1)

7. LSU (7-2)

8. USC (8-1)

9. Alabama (7-2)

10. Clemson (8-1)

11. Ole Miss (8-1)

12. UCLA (8-1)

13. Utah (7-2)

14. Penn State (7-2)

15. North Carolina (8-1)

16. NC State (7-2)

17. Tulane (8-1)

18. Texas (6-3)

19. Kansas State (6-3)

20. Notre Dame (6-3)

21. Illinois (7-2)

22. UCF (7-2)

23. Florida State (6-3)

24. Kentucky (6-3)

25. Washington (7-2)

Deseret News

